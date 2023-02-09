Fantasy Sports
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker - Latest Deals, Rumors and Analysis

Stay up to date with the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, the latest deals, rumors, and more.
Thursday Feb 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving Traded To Mavericks For Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Picks

Kevin O'Brien  : 

The Nets did not wait until deadline day to make a major move, sending Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to Dallas for a package of players and picks.

How will Kyrie fit alongside fellow superstar Luka Doncic?

Where do the Nets go from here?

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Update As Of 10 AM

Josh Collacchi  : 

Here's what we know so far:

  • Kevin Durant to Suns
    • Bridges
    • Johnson
    • Crowder
    • Four 1sts (23, 25, 27, 29)
    • 2028 1st Round Pick Swap
  • Jakob Poeltl to Raptors
    • 2024 1st Round Pick
    • Two future seconds
    • Khem Birch
  • Josh Hart to Knicks
    • Cam Reddish
    • Ryan Arcidiacono
    • Svi Mykhailuk
    • 2023 1st Rounder
  • Three team deal
    • Russell Westbrook and 2027 LAL 1st to Utah
    • Conley, Alexander-Walker, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, 24/25/26 2nds to MIN
    • D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt to Lakers