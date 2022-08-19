NASCAR DFS: Go Bowling at The Glen

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Go Bowling at The Glen

Location: Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Course: Watkins Glen International

Format: 2.45-mile road course

Laps: 90

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Race Preview

Kevin Harvick won his second race in as many weeks last time out at Richmond. His win preserved the battle for the 16th and final playoff spot between Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. with two regular-season races remaining. Truex finished ahead of Blaney last week, but Blaney did enough in the stages to extend his stay in 16th with a 26-point margin to Truex in 17th. The next two races can be considered wild cards where anything could happen. Up first is Watkins Glen International, a quick road course where Kyle Larson won last season. Both Blaney and Truex, along with the rest of the drivers hoping to secure a playoff spot, will hope they can win this week to avoid having their championship hopes come down to a superspeedway race at Daytona. This week's trip to Watkins Glen should be an exciting race, as the NASCAR Cup competitors battle it out for a chance to race for the championship.

Key Stats at Watkins Glen International

Number of races: 38

Winners from pole: 10

Winners from top-5 starters: 25

Winners from top-10 starters: 29

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 104.132 mph

Previous Watkins Glen Winners

2021 - Kyle Larson

2019 - Chase Elliott

2018 - Chase Elliott

2017 - Martin Truex Jr.

2016 - Denny Hamlin

2015 - Joey Logano

2014 - AJ Allmendinger

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Marcos Ambrose

2011 - Marcos Ambrose

Watkins Glen is sometimes referred to as the superspeedway of road courses. The circuit is a quick and flowing natural-terrain road course with many high-speed turns and multiple passing areas. Even with passing opportunities, track position is exceptionally important, though. Race winners typically start inside the top 10, and the furthest back a driver has started and won was 18th in 2000. Keeping out of trouble is an important factor in success at this track regardless of where a driver starts. With the track's high speeds, damage can ruin the day. Drivers will work hard to build top speed off corner exit into the track's multiple heavy-braking zones in order to make passes, but pit strategy can also be a factor. Pit crew speed can also make or ruin a day. Gaining positions on pit road with a quick stop will move their drivers forward at restarts, giving them a better chance of avoiding contact and making passes, but mistakes will put their drivers at the back of the field with a mountain to climb to get back to the front.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Go Bowling at The Glen (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Chase Elliott - $10,700

Kyle Larson - $10,500

Tyler Reddick - $10,300

Ross Chastain - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Austin Cindric - $9,800

AJ Allmendinger - $9,600

Daniel Suarez - $9,400

Ryan Blaney - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Kyle Busch - $8,900

Christopher Bell - $8,700

Denny Hamlin - $8,600

Joey Logano - $8,200

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Chris Buescher - $7,800

Brad Keselowski - $7,300

Ty Gibbs - $6,900

Erik Jones - $6,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Chase Elliott - $10,700

Austin Cindric - $9,800

Kyle Busch - $8,900

Joey Logano - $8,200

Ty Gibbs - $6,900

Joey Hand - $5,500

Though competition for road-course victories has increased in 2022, Chase Elliott (DK $10,700, FD $14,000) remains one of the best selections in these races. He has two prior wins at this track, leads the series in wins this season, and has three top-10s on road courses already this season. Rookie Austin Cindric (DK $9,800, FD $11,000) is also another confident road-course choice. He will make his first series start at Watkins Glen this week, but beat AJ Allmendinger at this track in Xfinity competition in 2019. Cindric recently finished second at the Indianapolis road-course race, too. Kyle Busch (DK $8,900, FD $8,800) may have been having poor luck recently, but he is still a former Watkins Glen winner who could win anytime he is behind the wheel. Busch has finished in the top 10 in 13 of his 16 series starts at this track with two visits to Victory Lane. Last week was a dominant showing for Joey Logano (DK $8,200, FD $7,800) as he builds steam for the playoffs. The final portion of that race didn't play to his strengths, but he is on a three-race run of finishes sixth or better that started at the Indianapolis road-course race. Ty Gibbs will continue to substitute for Kurt Busch (DK $6,900, FD $6,800) until the playoffs start. Gibbs has amassed a great road course reputation with multiple Xfinity Series wins, including his first visit to this track in that series last season. Gibbs has also impressed with this unexpected opportunity in the Cup Series, and extra seat time this week in both cars could propel him to a top finish Sunday. A statement in qualifying at Road America just a few races ago make Joey Hand (DK $5,500, FD $4,000) worthy of consideration this week, too. This will be his third series start of the season, and his pace at Road America was not a fluke. If he and the team can get things right this week, he could be great value for the cost.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Tyler Reddick - $10,300

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,100

Denny Hamlin - $8,600

William Byron - $7,700

Kimi Raikkonen - $7,600

Erik Jones - $6,700

Tyler Reddick (DK $10,300, FD $13,500) announced his road-course credentials with a first career victory at Road America. Backing that up with another win at Indianapolis has him challenging to be the best in the series at this type of racing. Fantasy players should expect him to be in the mix again this week at Watkins Glen after finishing 10th there last season. Truex (DK $9,100, FD $9,000) used to be the road-course king, but competition has stepped up in recent seasons, blocking him from Victory Lane. He could use some of that past magic this week as he looks to bump his way back into playoff contention. Watkins Glen is a place he could do it, too. He won the 2017 edition of this race and finished either second or third in each of the three races there since, too. Denny Hamlin (DK $8,600, FD $8,500) is shaping up to be a championship favorite. He has been consistently competitive and is looking to start a deep run through the playoffs. Fantasy players can feel confident relying on him this week with four top-fives in his last five Watkins Glen races, too. William Byron (DK $7,700, FD $7,500) will get some extra track time this week as he will race in both Xfinity and Cup Series races. He has been a top-15 contender at road courses this season and finished in the top 10 in two of his three prior Watkins Glen starts. Former Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen (DK $7,600, FD $6,000) will make his Cup Series debut this weekend. He will drive Trackhouse Racing equipment, which has taken both Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez to Victory Lane this season. This will be a big challenge for Raikkonen, but he is approaching it with full commitment, and fantasy players may want to be along for the excitement. Finally, Watkins Glen could be another opportunity for Erik Jones (DK $6,700, FD $5,200) to race toward the front. He has two top-10s in the last five races and three top-10s from four Watkins Glen visits. He was competitive at the track with Joe Gibbs Racing and should be back at the front again with this year's machinery.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.