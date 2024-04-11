NASCAR DFS Trucks: SpeedyCash.com 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Speedycash.com 250

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Course: Texas Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 167

NASCAR Trucks Speedycash.com 250 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series gets rolling again right away after last week's trip to Martinsville where Christian Eckes swept the stages, led the most laps, and claimed the race win. That victory made him the first driver to score multiple wins this season, further solidifying his spot in the championship playoffs. This week the series heads back to Texas Motor Speedway for the 50th series race at the track. Carson Hocevar won last season's visit, which made him one of the 27 different drivers to have won at the track through the 49 series races held to this point. Seven of those races have been won from pole, and no one has won this race starting outside of the top 10 since Christopher Bell drove to Victory Lane in 2017. Texas is a fast track where drivers that start up front also tend to finish there. The race is also one of just 10 remaining chances for drivers outside the playoff positions to win their way into the season ending championship battle.

Key Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

Number of races: 49

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-five starters: 29

Winners from top-10 starters: 41

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Fastest race: 158.002 mph

Previous 10 Texas Winners

2023 - Carson Hocevar

2022 - Stewart Friesen

2021 - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 fall - Sheldon Creed

2020 spring - Kyle Busch

2019 fall - Greg Biffle

2019 spring - Kyle Busch

2018 fall - Justin Haley

2018 spring - Johnny Sauter

2017 fall - Johnny Sauter

Texas Motor Speedway is a fast and high-banked 1.5-mile quad-oval where speed and track position reign supreme. While the track is most similar to Charlotte, this circuit's banking in turns 1 and 2 are different than in turns 3 and 4. This characteristic means drivers are generally forced to run different lines in each series of turns to get the fastest lap time, and teams must adjust their setups to accommodate for that. As mentioned, track position is very important at this high-speed circuit. Vehicles will prefer clean air and drivers in front can use that to their advantage, enabling them to stay ahead of trucks trying to make passes. If behind, teams can gain positive track position through pit strategies designed to give drivers less traffic to navigate under green. Late restarts and untimely cautions could also shake up the order as teams plan pit stops and approach stage breaks. Gambling on track position or fresh tires could be a difference maker. Typically, this race's winner comes from the top starting positions, though. Most often, those winners start inside the top 10. Texas has only produced eight race winners from outside of the top 10 starting positions, and no one has won at the track starting lower than sixth since 2017.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Speedycash.com 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $14,500

Corey Heim - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,200

Christian Eckes - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Zane Smith - $9,700

Grant Enfinger - $9,500

Ben Rhodes - $9,300

Nick Sanchez - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Rajah Caruth - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Matt Crafton - $8,200

Layne Riggs - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Chase Purdy - $7,200

Johnny Sauter - $7,000

Ty Dillon - $6,900

Daniel Dye - $5,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Speedycash.com 250

Corey Heim - $10,500

Nick Sanchez - $9,000

Rajah Caruth - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Chase Purdy - $7,200

Daniel Dye - $5,800

With his win at Circuit of the Americas, Corey Heim has his spot in the playoff field claimed. He also hasn't finished lower than 10th in any Truck Series race yet this season, which is remarkable consistency. His 2024 season is already shaping up to be another great year. With a pair of seventh-place finishes from two starts at Texas, Heim should be someone that can contend for the race win this weekend. Along with Heim, Nick Sanchez is also having a great start to 2024 with a race win in hand and two other top-five finishes. Sanchez could be in line for another top finish this week at Texas, too. He started on pole in that race and led 168 laps, winning both stages, before crashing on the final attempt at an overtime finish. Despite that, he should be capable of boosting fantasy rosters this week. Another 2024 winner to consider is Rajah Caruth. He only has one prior series start at Texas, finishing 19th last season. However, Las Vegas is another 1.5-mile oval, and he won there in March. With five top-10s from six races so far this season, Caruth is another option fantasy players should consider at Texas. Next, Tyler Ankrum is the first winless 2024 driver selection. He started the series strongly with four top-10 finishes and overcame a 25th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas with another top-five last week at Martinsville. Ankrum has four top-10 Texas finishes from seven starts, too. He finished eighth in last season's race.

Chase Purdy and Daniel Dye are two bargain selections to finish out this week's roster selections. Purdy's price point this week may even be the best value on the board considering how well he raced at Texas last season. He finished second in that race after starting 14th, scoring stage points in both opening segments, too. He should enter this week's race with a head full of steam after scoring his best finish of the season so far, a third-place finish, at Martinsville. Daniel Dye finished 25th at Texas last season but finished twice in the top-15 and one other time in the top-10 already this season. His price point this week, like Purdy's, could be a bargain option for fantasy rosters.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.