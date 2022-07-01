NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Henry 180

Justin Allgaier dominated the race a week ago at Nashville Superspeedway to win for the second time this season. His victory leaves five spots up for grabs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff hunt. Ryan Sieg enters this weekend's race at Road America in the 12th and final playoff position with a 69-point cushion back to Anthony Alfredo in 13th. That picture could change this week, though. The long Road America track has produced surprise results in the past and always holds the potential to throw out a few surprises. Kyle Busch won the stop at the track last season and multiple NASCAR Cup Series regulars will be doing double duty to get as much seat time as possible. Road America also holds the longest active string of different winners at 12. In fact, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has never had a repeat winner at the track. Anything could happen this week in the Henry 180.

Henry 180

Location: Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Course: Road America

Format: 4.05-mile road course

Laps: 45

NASCAR Xfinity Henry 180 Race Preview

Justin Allgaier dominated the race a week ago at Nashville Superspeedway to win for the second time this season. His victory leaves five spots up for grabs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff hunt. Ryan Sieg enters this weekend's race at Road America in the 12th and final playoff position with a 69-point cushion back to Anthony Alfredo in 13th. That picture could change this week, though. The long Road America track has produced surprise results in the past and always holds the potential to throw out a few surprises. Kyle Busch won the stop at the track last season and multiple NASCAR Cup Series regulars will be doing double duty to get as much seat time as possible. Road America also holds the longest active string of different winners at 12. In fact, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has never had a repeat winner at the track. Anything could happen this week in the Henry 180.

Key Stats at Road America

Number of races: 12

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 7

Winners from top-10 starters: 8

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 85.171 mph

Previous 10 Road America Winners

2021 - Kyle Busch

2020 - Austin Cindric

2019 - Christopher Bell

2018 - Justin Allgaier

2017 - Jeremy Clements

2016 - Michael McDowell

2015 - Paul Menard

2014 - Brendan Gaughan

2013 - AJ Allmendinger

2012 - Nelson Piquet, Jr.

Road America is a track position circuit. Qualifying well to start out front and then staying mistake free to stay there will be the goal for the weekend. The natural-terrain course features long straights with heavy braking areas where passes can be made, but drivers defending often have the advantage by adjusting where they place their car at corner entry. Attrition and equipment preservation are also key determinants of success. A lap at Road America is over four miles long. That long lap distance allows teams to pit their drivers to get them out of traffic and also allows for work to be done on the machines during caution periods. Drivers will want to be in the top two or three rows for the final restart, whenever that may come, for a shot at making a pass for the lead and potentially the race win.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Henry 180 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $11,800

AJ Allmendinger - $11,300

Ty Gibbs - $11,100

Noah Gragson - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Tyler Reddick - $9,700

Austin Hill - $9,500

Josh Berry - $9,200

Sam Mayer - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Daniel Hemric - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,700

John Hunter Nemechek - $8,600

Miguel Paludo - $8,500

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Andy Lally - $7,900

Alex Labbe - $7,000

Jeremy Clements - $6,500

Sage Karam - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Henry 180

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

AJ Allmendinger - $11,300

Austin Hill - $9,500

Sammy Smith - $8,200

Andy Lally - $7,900

Alex Labbe - $7,000

Sage Karam - $6,100

After his impressive come-from-behind win at Portland just a few weeks ago, AJ Allmendinger proves that he remains one of the most consistent choices on road courses. Allmendinger won at Road America in 2013, and if he wins again on Saturday he would become the first repeat winner at the track in the Xfinity Series. Austin Hill also impressed in Portland's tricky conditions. He finished third that day and also finished second at Circuit of the Americas. He is building his case to be a reliable road course selection for fantasy rosters. Sammy Smith will make his series debut this weekend. The ARCA Menards East champion will join Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend for the first of his multi-race venture with the team this season. Veteran Andy Lally is another go-to option for fantasy rosters at road courses. Lally has made five series starts at Road America with a best finish of fifth and no finishes lower than 15th. Road America also gives Alex Labbe another shot at outperforming this year's average. This type of course levels the playing field, which gives him the ability to finish higher than normally would be expected. His average finish from three series starts at the track is 17.3. Another driver to consider is Sage Karam. He will make his third start of the season this weekend, and his 16th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas would suggest a top-20 expectation with the potential for a top-15 finish.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Kyle Larson - $11,800

John Hunter Nemechek - $8,600

Miguel Paludo - $8,500

Sheldon Creed - $8,300

Jeremy Clements - $6,500

Anthony Alfredo - $6,200

This weekend will be a rare opportunity for fantasy owners to pick Kyle Larson at a track he could potentially dominate. Larson finished seventh in his only prior series start at the track in 2013. He will debut the No. 17 this weekend with Hendrick Motorsports and should be a threat to win. John Hunter Nemechek will make his sixth series start of the year this week. He scored three top-fives in his five other starts already but only has one prior Xfinity start at Road America. This will be a chance for Nemechek to gain more road course experience and he should be a top-10 contender, too. Miguel Paludo is a road course ace that fantasy players should consider this week. He has just one prior Road America start in Xfinity equipment, but finished ninth at Circuit of the Americas in his only start in the series so far this season. Similar to many of the other higher-risk choices this week, Sheldon Creed has just one prior Xfinity start at Road America. He has had an up and down season so far and will likely need a win to get into the playoffs. He was 10th at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season, though. Jeremy Clements may not be expected to win this week, but he does have a Road America victory on his resume. He has three top-10 finishes at the track from his 11 previous starts. As he works to elbow his way into the playoff positions, Anthony Alfredo makes a worthy consideration this week, too. He finished 13th at Circuit of the Americas this year and another top-15 this week should be the expectation.