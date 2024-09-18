Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

English giants Manchester City will take on perennial Italian contenders Inter Milan in the opening week of the newly formatted UEFA Champions League.

The format has been updated for the 2024/2025 season. The tournament will begin with 36 teams that will play eight matches in the league phase (formerly known as the group stage).

The top eight teams with the most points in the table at the conclusion of the league phase will automatically move on to the Knockout Stage (Round of 16). Positions nine through 24 will compete in a playoff to earn one of the eight additional berths into the Knockout Stage. Positions 25 through 36 are automatically eliminated, without the opportunity to continue play in Europa League.

HEAD TO HEAD

Manchester City and Inter Milan have met on three occasions. City have won twice while Inter won the other meeting.

Most recently, City defeated Inter in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final. Rodri's second half goal earned City a 1-0 victory and saw Manchester City crowned UEFA Champions League champion for the first time in their history.

FORMATIONS

Manchester City are likely to showcase a 3-2-4-1 formation in possession, while retreating to a more conventional 4-3-3 when defending. The difference is usually seen when full-backs like Josko Gvardiol or Rico Lewis move into a more central role when City have the ball.

Inter Milan have largely played in a 3-5-2 formation under manager Simone Inzaghi. The formation will put pressure on Inter Milan's wide midfielders to both contain the Manchester City attack and generate chances moving forward. With Federico Dimarco out, that could fall to Carlos Augusto and Matteo Darmian in this match.

RECENT FORM

Manchester City (WWWW) are unbeaten dating back to their Community Shield victory over Manchester United in which they outlasted the Red Devils 7-6 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regular time. City have outscored their opponents 11-3 on aggregate in four league matches.

Inter Milan (DWWD): After drawing Genoa 2-2 to open the Serie A campaign, Inter won back-to-back matches before drawing Monza over the weekend. As seen in Lautaro Martinez's stat line (no goals on four shots), Inter haven't fully hit their best form leading up to the match.

LINEUP NOTES

Manchester City

Rodri expects to start his first match for Manchester City this season after coming off the bench and playing for 45 minutes against Brentford on Saturday. Nathan Ake remains out with a hamstring injury, but Phil Foden is also an option to start his first match of the season after staying on the bench against the Bees.

Inter Milan

Nicolo Barella has fully recovered from a surgical procedure on his nose but stayed on the bench in Sunday's draw against Monza. He's an option to start after making the XI in the first three matches of the season.

Hakan Calhanoglu featured for the Turkish national team over the international break, but similar to Barella, he didn't play in the draw against Monza. Alessandro Bastoni is another player who expects to start after staying on the bench Sunday.

Dimarco has a new muscle injury and will miss this match, leaving Augusto as a possible replacement on the wing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Savinho: After making the move to the Etihad over the summer from City Football Group managed Troyes (played on loan at Girona), Savinho has made quick work of settling in with his new teammates. The 20-year-old has logged 205 minutes over three appearances, most recently starting over a healthy Foden and Jeremy Doku. The pace, agility and skill Savinho has displayed on the flank could see him with plenty of opportunity to exploit a three-man Inter Milan back line.

Marcus Thuram: The talisman of the Inter Milan attack has gotten off to a scorching start for the 2024/2025 campaign, having scored four goals over four Serie A matches. City will likely to look to dominate possession as usual, but Thuram's guile and pace will be central in the planning of Inter's counter-attacking play.

PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Kevin De Bruyne

With each side likely to commit players to the midfield and attacking ranks, this match will be won or lost in the crowded midfield. Overall, I trust Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to find his star midfielder enough time on the ball to pull the strings for the City attack and ultimately overwhelm the Inter Milan defense. Whether City hits on the counterattack or after a sustained spell of possession, it's a good bet that De Bruyne will be on the ball in key areas and moments.

Result: Manchester City 3 - Inter Milan 1

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Manchester City: Oct. 1 at Slovan Bratislava

Inter Milan: Oct. 1 vs. Red Star Belgrade