Soccer DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, March 8: Time for Darwin Nunez

DraftKings DFS Preview Podcast for Saturday, March 8: Time for Darwin Nunez

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 7, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview Saturday's three-game Premier League DFS slate at DraftKings. It may not be the funnest slate with Liverpool one of the biggest favorites of the season, but there are still decisions that need to be made. Plus, the Reds could rotate throughout the side given the matchup and the second leg against PSG next week. They debate cash and GPP strategy. 

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Premier League Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Aston Villa
Premier League Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Aston Villa
Premier League Gameweek 28 Football Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions
Premier League Gameweek 28 Football Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions
Premier League Betting Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 8
Premier League Betting Tips, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 8
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Savinho Aiming to Connect
FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Savinho Aiming to Connect
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 5