FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, April 27

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES

For detailed stats and odds, check out the FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes (MUN vs. BRN, $25): Fernandes is coming off a legendary 90.3 fantasy point performance against Sheffield United where he logged over 50 floor points. In his past 10 starts, his lowest floor is 20 points,and with seven goals in his last six starts, I don't have to sell you on his ceiling. He's expensive, but if he scores a goal he feels like a lock to score over 50 fantasy points again. If you fade him, you are hoping you can find cheaper goals elsewhere. One place you can look is the underpriced Antony ($15). I was surprised he got subbed in the 55th minute in the midweek and it's been a difficult season overall for Antony. That said, I'm willing to take chances on him in this matchup and price.

Harvey Barnes (NEW vs. SHU, $17): Newcastle have an excellent matchup against Sheffield United that I want to target. Alexander Isak ($23) has some of the best goalscoring odds of the weekend at -145 on FanDuel Sportsbook. Anthony Gordon ($21) is taking most of Newcastle's set pieces the past few matches. Both Gordon and Isak are great options, but I have my sights set on Barnes should he start. There is a risk of an early sub for Barnes, but in two if his last three starts he has played over 85 minutes. If he plays at least 75 minutes, I think he is underpriced in this matchup. Finally, Elliot Anderson ($14) is a fine option if you are looking for salary relief. Simply put, any somewhat-attacking player at this price is worth playing against Sheffield United.

Matheus Cunha (WOL vs. LUT, $19): Cunha has been a strong option this season, averaging 18.7 floor points in his last 10 starts for Wolves. He came on as a sub against Bournemouth and racked up 13.9 fantasy points in 35 minutes after missing a match with a calf injury. As with a lot of the options I like this weekend, there is a sub risk, but I think you are compensated for that risk with Cunha's floor and upside if he goes 75 minutes or more.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze (CRY at FUL, $20/$21): I think Olise and Eze are great options against almost any team in the Premier League. Crystal Palace's matchup against Fulham is not as good as the matchups highlighted above, but Olise and Eze genuinely seem matchup proof. They fall into a category of players with very high upside that might find lower rostership due to the abundance of strong options on this slate. That makes them great GPP candidates. Eze is dealing with a knee issue, so if he cannot play, I think that gives a boost to Olise's outlook.

I'm almost one full page into this article and I somehow haven't mentioned Cole Palmer ($22). I'm not excited to play anyone on the road to Aston Villa, but Palmer has been electric this season. He's Chelsea's most important player and if he's fit to start, he is a great GPP option, too.

Bargain Bin ($12 and Under):

Tawanda Chirewa (WOL vs. LUT, $11): Chirewa made his first start last weekend and played 75 minutes. There's no guarantee he starts, but if he does he needs to be on your radar. I don't like the term "free square," especially on a six-game slate where you can only play four forwards. But, Chirewa is undeniably too cheap for an attacking player given his goalscoring odds.

DEFENDERS

Joachim Andersen (CRY at FUL, $14): Andersen has a sneaky strong floor, averaging 17.1 floor points in his past 10 starts. He's actually fairly skilled on the ball and his 158 passes into the final third this season are in the top 15 in the Premier League. James Tarkowski ($15) is always a reliable option, though you are certainly paying up for his floor at this price. Alfie Doughty ($13) continues to cross and create plenty of chances and he seems like the defender most likely to get an assist.

I think Anel Ahmedhodzic ($10), Auston Trusty ($10) and Mason Holgate ($9) are all solid options if you are looking for players to pick up defensive peripherals. Sheffield United are near the top in the Premier League in clearances and blocked shots per game.

Bargain Bin ($9 and under):

Matt Doherty and Toti Gomes (WOL vs. LUT, $8/$9): Gomes is a great option to collect defensive stats given Luton's propensity to cross. Doherty is cheap as a wing-back with decent goalscoring odds for the price, but he is a sub risk and doesn't have a great floor.

Trevoh Chalobah (CHE vs. AVL, $9): I think Aston Villa are a much better team than Chelsea and Chalobah is a big defender at 6-foot-4. I think he should have plenty of chances for blocks and clearances.

GOALKEEPER

Wes Foderingham (SHU at SHU, $7): There are a lot of attackers worth rostering who are expensive, so I'm willing to pay down at goalkeeper and play for an outlier save performances. Thomas Kaminski and Arijanet Muric are each $8 and similar options. The odds have the Everton-Brentford matchup as close to a tossup, so I'm not sure why Mark Flekken ($9) is this close to large underdogs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.