Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 32

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Sanchez is back in goal for Chelsea and has responded by keeping back-to-back clean sheets while scoring 12.5 points in each. Chelsea have another excellent shot at a clean sheet in Gameweek 32, as relegation bound Ipswich Town head to Stamford Bridge. Caoimhin Kelleher (18% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper) also remains on the radar if Alisson is unable to return from his concussion for a home clash with West Ham.

DEFENDERS

Maatsen started and scored 13.5 points in Gameweek 31, providing his second assist of the season while crossing three times in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Maatsen isn't guaranteed to start, but with Lucas Digne the preferred option at left-back for the UCL tie against PSG, another start is possible against already relegated Southampton.



Kiwior isn't as exciting of an add as Maatsen, but his role is a little more secure in Arsenal's XI due to the injury to Gabriel. I wouldn't expect a ton of upside from Kiwior in this center-back role, but Arsenal have the fourth-best clean sheet odds in their home clash against Brentford.

MIDFIELDERS

It's hard to be overly confident recommending any Southampton player, but Sulemana has been solid when in the XI this season and broke out with an assist in an 18-point performance Sunday against Tottenham. Sulemana has become a regular starter and is capable of crossing, creating chances and firing shots in an advanced role for the Saints. Aston Villa aren't the greatest matchup to take advantage of, but they could again rotate some with an eye toward Champions League.

I've recommended Harrison throughout the season and Gameweek 32 could be another opportunity to stream him following his 15.5-point performance against Arsenal where he wasn't involved in Everton's lone goal. That kind of output without a goal involvement should always draw attention with Harrison's main asset being his ability to provide service from wide areas thanks to his role on set pieces.

On the downside, he could move out of the XI shortly with Dwight McNeil healthy again and Carlos Alcaraz continually fighting for minutes. Nottingham Forest away isn't a great matchup, but after the game at Arsenal, Harrison has proved he can perform no matter the circumstance.

FORWARDS

I'm running it back with Fullkrug after he only went up three percent on Fantrax following last week's article. Sure, he didn't end up starting against Bournemouth, but the German entered the match in the 55th minute and scored in a 15-point performance. That's goals in two of his last three appearances and I have to believe West Ham give him a chance to be the tip of the spear moving forward.

Muniz has scored in three straight fixtures and started his first Premier League match since the end of February during Sunday's 3-2 win over Liverpool. Raul Jimenez has scored just once in the last month and a changing of the guard could be in order at Fulham given Muniz's form.

Fulham head to Bournemouth in Gameweek 32, but with the game being Monday, you may need a backup option available, even in another position, in case Muniz doesn't get a second straight start.