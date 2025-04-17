FPL Free Hit Draft for Double Gameweek 33

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Four teams in Gameweek 33 have two fixtures due to the FA Cup semifinals the following weekend. This poses an opportunity for FPL managers to boost their rank using the Free Hit chip, which allows you to fully replace your team for one gameweek, returning to what it was the week after.

This draft focuses on those players with two matches, maximizing your opportunities for output.

GOALKEEPER

Raya has kept the second-most clean sheets for goalkeepers this season with 11. He has also kept six clean sheets in the Champions League, including a game at the Emirates against Real Madrid. Of Raya's 17 clean sheets in all competitions this season, 11 have come in home games. In this round of fixtures, Arsenal play against Ipswich Town away and Crystal Palace at home. It's a great opportunity for one or two clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

Manchester City have a strong double gameweek against Everton and Aston Villa. Gvardiol is the fifth-highest scoring defender in FPL this season with 122 points. Man City have kept two clean sheets in their last three matches, and against Manchester United, the defender picked up three bonus points for his performance at center-back. If Gvardiol plays at left-back, he also poses a huge attacking threat, having scored five goals this season.

Dias featured in my GW33 differential article, and I think with these fixtures, doubling up on the Man City defense will be a great idea. The defender has played 90 minutes in each of the last six of Man City's games. In two of those six matches, he completed more than 100 passes, which can be great in the FPL bonus point system if City also keep a clean sheet.

Munoz struggled in a double Gameweek 32 for Crystal Palace, ending on negative-one point. However, he has another chance to succeed with fixtures against Bournemouth at home and Arsenal, who are in the middle of a busy Champions League schedule. The wing-back has four goals and three assists in his last 13 games in all competitions. This season, you haven't needed clean sheets to see a return, as his attacking returns can boost his scores.

Kiwior also featured in the GW33 differential article. He's started every match for Gabriel since his season-ending hamstring injury and played every minute. He was particularly impressive in both victories over Real Madrid and could have made it a clean sheet in both games if it weren't for an error by defensive partner William Saliba. If you have remaining budget based on your team value, you could put Saliba in instead of Kiwior as a more reliable option.

MIDFIELDERS

Salah has already broken the record for most FPL points in a single season in the history of the game with 317, and there are still six games to go. He has scored 125 points more than the next highest scoring midfielder, Bryan Mbeumo. In a match against Leicester City, who have conceded the second-most goals this season with 72, Salah will aim to add to his goal and assist tally and look towards the goalscoring and assist records for a season.

Saka hasn't started in the Premier League since returning from injury, but he started both games against Real Madrid in their impressive Champions League victory. In his 247 minutes since return, he has scored two goals, attempted eight shots and created two chances.

Without a game next weekend in Gameweek 34, Saka should start at least one game and get substantial minutes in the other. He went 151 minutes in the two legs against Real Madrid and could see similar minutes from these two matches, now two weeks fully back on the pitch.

Rogers has 15 goals and assists this season and has been one of Villa's most reliable players for minutes. He has started 31 of 32 Premier League games, only missing one game due to a yellow card suspension.

The rest of the Villa attacking options seem a little less reliable for minutes, but Rogers should be able to take advantage of a home game against Newcastle and trip to Man City as they aim for the Champions League spots. This gameweek will be crucial for Villa playing against two sides above them in the table, and if they win both, they could be firmly in the top five with four games remaining.

Asensio is the riskiest pick of this free hit draft as his minutes are uncertain. If you wanted a little bit more solidity in minutes, you could look at Marcus Rashford, who has started the last three games up front.

The Spaniard has started the last two Premier League games and didn't start in the midweek against Real Madrid. In his last five Premier League games, he has three goals and two assists. In GW32, he unfortunately missed two penalties against Southampton and Emery referenced that Asensio will remain as the second penalty taker behind Marcus Rashford despite these misses. In his 14 games in all competitions since joining Villa, he has scored eight goals, four coming from games when he was a sub.

FORWARDS

Mateta had a disappointing double Gameweek 32 in difficult trips to Man City and Newcastle, ending with only two points. With limited forward options, he's still hard to overlook with another double gameweek against Bournemouth and Arsenal. This season, he has 15 goal involvements (13 goals and two assists).

Marmoush lit up his start to life in the Premier League with an incredible hat trick over Newcastle, but it has been since Erling Haaland's injury that he's come into his own. In five games since taking up the mantle of leading the attacking line for Man City, he has scored four goals from 20 shots with 12 on target and creating a further four chances for others.

Substitutes

With a free hit team, there isn't a need to have a stacked bench, but these players are all affordable and will play with great fixtures if they are required. Areola has a good fixture against Southampton and will look for a clean sheet against the team that has scored the fewest goals in the Premier League.

On the bench, it's important to order players from best to worst, as this is the priority that they are substituted if a player in the starting XI doesn't feature.

I would play Eze first with two fixtures, having scored one goal and two assists in his last three Premier League games. He could have had another goal but missed a penalty against Newcastle.

Bradley has a strong fixture against Leicester, having an assist and a clean sheet (subbed before Liverpool conceded) since returning from his injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training, so his time as the starting right-back may be short-lived beyond this gameweek.

Pedro scored twice from the penalty spot against Leicester, but having a $4.5m third sub wouldn't be a problem if your budget doesn't stretch to the Brazilian.