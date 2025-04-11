MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 8

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Betting on Major League Soccer is a little different than other leagues. The high level of parity, based on several factors, sets MLS apart.

Excruciating travel distances across multiple time zones, playing at altitude, and just pure chaotic randomness are all part of the fun that is Major League Soccer. Still, there are edges to be found that I like to seek out week to week. Embrace the madness and hopefully win some money with these bets.

Major League Soccer Best Bets for Nashville SC vs. Real Salt Lake

Betting tip: Nashville SC Moneyline -120

Nashville SC is back home after dropping a tough loss on the road despite controlling much of the match in Charlotte last week. Coming off back-to-back losses, a home match with Real Salt Lake presents a good opportunity for The Boys in Gold to get back in the win column.

The potential absence of Walker Zimmerman (concussion protocol) is cause for concern, but considering RSL has been shut out in four of seven matches this season and ranks near the bottom of the league with just six goals, I'm banking on Nashville's attack to offset any potential setbacks if Zimmerman is ruled out.

MLS Best Bets for Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

SGP: Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals +102

A high-octane Western Conference clash could be in order with a firing San Jose Earthquakes squad traveling to face an LAFC side that bowed out of CONCACAF Champions Cup in Miami on Wednesday night.

The Earthquakes are coming off a 6-1 dismantling of D.C. United, and they lead the league in both goals scored (15) and xG (14.6). While LAFC's attack has yet to come alive, a home match against a San Jose defense that has conceded the most shots on target and has the highest xG against in MLS looks like a get-right spot in what could be a back-and-forth affair.

Major League Soccer Best Bets for St. Louis CITY SC vs. Columbus Crew

Betting tip: Under 2.5 Goals +100

Sunday Night Soccer features two of the top defenses and worst attacks in MLS, ticking all the boxes you need when betting on a match to go under 2.5 goals.

St. Louis City has been decimated by injuries, scoring just one goal across their last four matches. While the over has hit in each of the last two contests involving Columbus, St. Louis City presents a much stiffer challenge than the likes of D.C. United and CF Montreal.

MLS Player Props

Parlay: Luca Orellano + Hirving Lozano + Cristian Arango to each have 2 or More Shots +173

Orellano has fired off six shots in back-to-back outings and should continue to pick up the attacking slack with Evander dealing with an injury. He's also up against a D.C. United side that conceded 20 shots in last week's 6-1 loss.

Colorado give up the most shots per 90 minutes in MLS, setting Lozano up to make it three games in a row with three shots or more.

Arango comes in hot with three goals on 23 shots across his last four outings and he also gets the revenge game bump against an LAFC side that could be dealing with some fatigue after a grueling midweek match in Miami.

