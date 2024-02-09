Premier League Best Bets: Free Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 24

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

There were 45 goals scored from 10 matches last gameweek, a Premier League record since 1995. Oddly enough, the Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest match was the only one not to surpass two goals, yet both teams to score still hit in that contest. Will the goals continue? That's a question I can't answer.

Record: 33-43-1. Down $712 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Everton at Manchester City

Over 10.5 corners between Manchester City and Everton -120

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are back, which means bad things for the rest of the league, as Phil Foden bagged a hat trick at Brentford. I expect Everton to play fairly similar as Brentford did in that match, which means they're going to defend like crazy and hope Jordan Pickford racks up 10-plus saves. Pickford made six saves in the 3-1 loss earlier this season and I'd bet on that but those odds are tough to find.

Instead, I'll take the over on corners because if Pickford is making saves, that often leads to deflections and saves going out behind the net. City had 13 corners at Brentford and while they probably won't hit that number again, I think they'll be in the seven or eight range, while Everton are always in play for corners off the counter.

EPL Best Bets for Bournemouth at Fulham

Under 2.5 goals between Fulham and Bournemouth +110

Fulham and Bournemouth have both been in high-scoring matches this season, partly because of inconsistent back line play. However, this bet is more based on inconsistent scoring, as both are on 30 goals for the season.

Fulham bagged two in the first half against Burnley last match, but January was marred by Raul Jimenez's injury and a lack of goals, seeing them score just once across four league and Cup matches. Bournemouth seem better anecdotally, but they've been inconsistent under Andoni Iraola.

The Cherries struggled early in the season, then went on a run and have kind of hit a wall with two points in their last four matches. Ever since dominating the first half against West Ham a week ago, they've been pedestrian at getting opportunities, highlighted by them taking nine shots and not looking that threatening at home against Nottingham Forest last match.

EPL Best Bets for Everton at Manchester City, Burnley at Liverpool, Brentford at Wolverhampton

Parlay: Manchester City to beat Everton -500, Liverpool to beat Burnley -575, Wolves double chance against Brentford -310 = -116

I simply want to get back on track and what better way is there than to parlay three different home teams together? (That's a joke).

If Manchester City or Liverpool drop points at home in these spots, I may give up this article. That leaves Wolverhampton as the final piece after dropping four goals at Chelsea. They've been really good of late and despite that Manchester United loss, sit 10th place in the table.

Wolves and Brentford played two FA Cup matches in January with the home side having a noticeable edge in each one. While I'm somewhat scared of a healthier Brentford with Ivan Toney, I think Wolves have shown they can score when needed, so the draw is always in play if down a goal. These teams have played three times since the end of December and Wolves haven't lost any of those.

I could take Arsenal at West Ham in this spot, but I feel like they screwed me in that matchup before. Let's hope Toney doesn't bag a hat trick and talk trash on the Wolves back line so this parlay hits.

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2022: 79-58-2. Up $2,281 on $100 bets.

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.