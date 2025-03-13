2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/13

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Thursday could be one of the most exciting days of the entire 2025 season, with all eight singles quarterfinals (four men's, four women's) scheduled to take place on the hard courts of Indian Wells. A significant underdog will try to replicate an upset she pulled off on another big stage last year, while a young rising star looks to continue her rapid ascent, and one of the best hard-court players on the ATP Tour takes on a talented young foe.

All Tennis Odds & Lines are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any of the other best sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's and women's singles matches at Indian Wells are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Indian Wells Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Qinwen Zheng (+425) vs. Iga Swiatek

Swiatek should certainly be favored in this match, but Zheng's a nice value at such long odds. The head-to-head is 6-1 in the Pole's favor, but Zheng stunned Swiatek, 6-2, 7-5, on Iga's favorite clay surface at the 2024 Olympics in their most recent meeting. Zheng went on to win the gold medal for China in that tournament and then played well on hard courts down the stretch in 2024, adding runner-up finishes at WTA Finals and WTA 1000 Wuhan, as well as a 500-level title in Tokyo, a quarterfinal at the U.S. Open and semifinal at the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing. After a slow start to 2025, the 22-year-old Zheng has rounded into form at Indian Wells, as she hasn't dropped a set en route to the quarterfinals. Swiatek has dropped only six games through three matches in her quest for a third Indian Wells title in four years, but Swiatek's dominance can be a double-edged sword at times. She wins so many of her matches easily that Swiatek can get panicky when an opponent hangs around. Dating back to the Olympics, Swiatek's just 4-7 when she drops the first set, so the early stages of this match will likely serve as a predictor of the final result. If Swiatek pulls away early, her frontrunning skills will likely be too much to overcome, but if Zheng can weather the storm, she'll have a realistic chance at upsetting Iga again.

Honorable Mention

Ben Shelton (+150) vs. Jack Draper

Indian Wells Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Daniil Medvedev (-300) vs. Arthur Fils

Medvedev has lost only twice in his last 15 Indian Wells matches, and both of those defeats came in finals against Carlos Alcaraz. The Russian hard-court expert has found his game here after a slow start to 2025, dropping just eight games en route to the quarterfinals. The 6-foot-6 Medvedev's reach and ability to neutralize power should allow him to effectively counter Fils' aggressive game style. The 20-year-old Frenchman is into the first of what will likely be many Masters 1000 quarterfinals, but Medvedev's edge in experience and comfort in big moments gives the veteran a decided edge in this matchup. Their only previous encounter was a straightforward 6-4, 6-2 Medvedev win on hard court in 2023.

Mirra Andreeva (-250) vs. Elina Svitolina

Andreeva has arrived as a contender at age 17. Between this tournament and her WTA 1000 title run in Dubai, she has dropped only one set during her current nine-match winning streak. That set came against Elena Rybakina in Dubai, and Andreeva just dismantled Rybakina 6-1, 6-2 in their rematch here. Svitolina's coming off an impressive 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula, but the veteran Ukrainian's firmly outside the tier of top contenders for big titles and typically falters right around this stage, with a 3-9 career Grand Slam quarterfinal record. At the WTA 1000 level, this is Svitolina's first quarterfinal since 2021.

Honorable Mention

Aryna Sabalenka (-500) vs. Liudmila Samsonova

Indian Wells Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Madison Keys (-135) vs. Belinda Bencic

Keys has won 15 consecutive matches, including her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, so the American's playing with an unprecedented level of confidence at the moment. She can blast opponents off the court with big serves and groundstrokes, and Keys' newfound level of belief in her game is allowing her to problem-solve better than ever when the going gets tough or her timing falters for a few games. Bencic has been rapidly ascending the rankings since returning from maternity leave, and her 17-4 record in 2025 includes a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Keys' compatriot Coco Gauff in the Round of 16 here. Bencic's exquisite timing allowed her to hug the baseline and control rallies against Gauff, but executing that strategy will be much tougher against Keys' significantly weightier shots. Their head-to-head is tied 2-2, but Keys notably won their only previous hard-court encounter in straight sets.

Honorable Mention

Tallon Griekspoor (+125) vs. Holger Rune