2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/25

Tuesday at the Miami Open is scheduled to feature the entire men's Round of 16 and women's quarterfinals, offering an exceptional mix of quality and quantity. Highly ranked favorites on the women's side will look to keep rolling, while a pair of stars on the men's side could face tough tests against talented younger opponents.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Lorenzo Musetti (+250) vs. Novak Djokovic

It's premature to say Djokovic is back on track. Sure, he has won consecutive matches here after losing three in a row before then, but both of those wins came against players ranked 65th or worse. Musetti presents a step up in level of competition, especially since the Italian won't be intimidated by this matchup. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 7-1, but Musetti has pushed him to five sets at a Grand Slam on two separate occasions. This will be their first meeting on an outdoor hard court, and while Musetti usually prefers other surfaces, the speed of the court could actually help the Italian shot-maker in this particular matchup since Djokovic has been relying on going into lockdown mode and grinding opponents down in big moments. With the nearly 38-year-old legend having seemingly lost a step in 2025, dealing with this tricky stylistic matchup could be tougher for Djokovic than it has been in years past.

Arthur Fils (+230) vs. Alexander Zverev

Fils has had some trouble closing matches out recently, as he lost to Daniil Medvedev in a third-set tiebreak in the Indian Wells quarterfinal and squandered a pair of match points in the second set of his 7-6 (11), 5-7, 6-2 third-round win over Frances Tiafoe before regaining his composure. While that's an area of improvement for the 20-year-old Frenchman, there aren't many other bones to pick with the way Fils has been playing lately, as he's racked up free points with the serve while dominating rallies with his forehand. Zverev will want to get away from forehand-to-forehand exchanges as much as he can in this matchup, but Fils' backhand isn't exactly a weakness, either, and the Frenchman's variety off that wing should help Fils draw their rallies back into more favorable forehand-heavy patterns through slices and changes of direction. Fils has played Zverev tough, as the German leads their head-to-head 3-1, but all three of their 2024 meetings went three sets and Fils won one. This will be their first hard-court matchup, and Fils looks to have raised his level to begin 2025.

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Aryna Sabalenka (-275) vs. Qinwen Zheng

Sabalenka has regained her groove in March after a rough patch in February, as the world No. 1 has gone 8-1 since the start of Indians Wells and hasn't lost a set in the eight wins. She has dominated Zheng in their previous encounters, winning all five matchups while dropping just a single set. The eighth-ranked Zheng hasn't played up to her ranking so far in 2025 after a strong finish to 2024, as she came into this tournament with just a 4-4 record on the season and has yet to notch a top-20 win in 2025.

Jessica Pegula (-225) vs. Emma Raducanu

Pegula finally got over the Grand Slam quarterfinal hump by making the final of the 2024 U.S. Open, but she hasn't had any problems advancing through the second week of WTA 1000 tournaments, as the world No. 4 is bidding to make the semifinals or better at this level for the 10th time since the start of 2022 and has three WTA 1000 titles under her belt. This is the fourth consecutive time Pegula has reached at least the quarterfinals at the Miami Open, and the fast hard courts here are a good fit for her flat strokes. Pegula has more power than Emma Navarro, is far more experienced than McCartney Kessler and handles variety better than Amanda Anisimova, which makes the last American left in the women's draw a tougher matchup for Raducanu stylistically compared to Pegula's three compatriots that Raducanu defeated in the Brit's previous three matches.

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Gael Monfils (+110) vs. Sebastian Korda

These two just faced off for the first time at Indian Wells in a match Monfils won in two entertaining tiebreak sets, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). Despite being 14 years older than Korda, Monfils has a clear edge in movement, which gives the Frenchman the advantage in extended rallies. The 25th-ranked Korda is coming off an impressive 7-6 (4), 6-3 upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the American is just 5-4 so far in 2025, while Monfils is 14-4. Given their play so far this season, Monfils should be viewed as the favorite in this matchup.

Francisco Cerundolo (-135) vs. Casper Ruud

Cerundolo continues to excel at this tournament, as he's a match away from reaching at least the quarterfinals for the third time in four years at the Miami Open. His 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over No. 12 seed Tommy Paul in the third round improved Cerundolo's record to 5-1 over the last two tournaments, with the two top-15 wins over that span and his lone loss coming against Carlos Alcaraz. Ruud greatly prefers slower courts than the ones in Miami, as the Norwegian has reached only one hard-court Masters 1000 quarterfinal since making the Miami Open final in 2022. He beat Cerundolo in the semis that year, but Cerundolo has won four of their subsequent six meetings, including both hard-court clashes. The early stages of this match could dictate the result, as the winner of the first set has won all seven of their previous encounters, and all but one have been in straight sets.

