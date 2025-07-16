Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 16

WNBA DFS Strategies for Wednesday, July 16
The 2025 WNBA season continues Wednesday, and with Major League Baseball on its All-Star break, basketball takes center stage.
Wednesday's slate includes three matinee games, as the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena. The Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx do battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, while the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm tangle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. In the evening slate, the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty square off at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 8:00 p.m. ET, the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings face off in the Metroplex.
Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Wednesday. There are plenty of good values available.
WNBA Schedule Today
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty
- Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
Line: Dream -8.5
O/U: 157.5
Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/1/2025
|Holly Winterburn
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Angel Reese
|F
|Leg
|OUT
|7/19/2025
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|Leg
|OUT
|7/22/2025
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Ajsa Sivka
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Dream (12-9) and Sky (7-14) meet at 11:00 a.m. CT in Chicago, and we could see a bit of a sluggish start with the early tip time.
We'll also be missing some big-time offensive pieces, as Rhyne Howard (knee) won't be able to suit up, and Angel Reese (leg) and Ariel Atkins (leg) will each be sidelined. Chicago being down two starters on a team which already struggles is bad news.
With Reese sidelined, Rebecca Allen, Maddy Westbeld and Elizabeth Williams are each candidates to see a bump in playing time, with Williams likely the best candidate from a DFS perspective. With Atkins also shelved, Kia Nurse and Hailey Van Lith are likely to see additional responsibilities alongside Rachel Banham.
For the Dream, Howard checked out of Friday's game at Indiana due to a left knee injury. Maya Caldwell should see more run, while Nia Coffey, Naz Hillmon and Te-Hina Paopao are also likely to see more minutes.
Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Line: Lynx -11
O/U: 159
Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Ankle
|OUT
|7/19/2025
|Alexa Held
|G
|Chest
|OUT
|7/23/2025
|Monique Akoa-Makani
|G
|Concussion
|OUT
|7/23/2025
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|Hamstring
|OUT
|7/23/2025
|Julia Ayrault
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Helena Pueyo
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2026
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Aubrey Griffin
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|10/1/2025
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|Foot
|OFS
|5/1/2026
|Dorka Juhasz
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2026
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury (15-6) and Lynx (19-5) will meet, and Phoenix will be a bit shorthanded. Normally, Phoenix has a "Big Three," but the team will be down to just one of those three Wednesday.
Kahleah Copper (hamstring) and Satou Sabally (ankle) will each be sidelined, and, to make matters worse, versatile guards Monique Akoa-Makani (concussion) and Alexa Held (chest) are also on the mend.
Lean upon Kitija Laksa, Sami Whitcomb and Kiana Williams, as those two will see time since Copper is out for a fourth straight game, and Held and Akoa-Makani are also sidelined. With Sabally out for a fourth straight contest, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Mack and Kathryn Westbeld should see more time.
Minnesota is much healthier, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to build a lineup with a handful of Lynx players since the Mercury are so banged up. This normally would have been a marquee battle, but it could get a bit lopsided on Wednesday afternoon.