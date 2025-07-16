Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 16

RotoWire expert Daniel Dobish outlines his best WNBA DFS picks for Wednesday, including A'ja Wilson, who could dominate when the Las Vegas Aces face the Dallas Wings.

WNBA DFS Strategies for Wednesday, July 16

The 2025 WNBA season continues Wednesday, and with Major League Baseball on its All-Star break, basketball takes center stage.

Wednesday's slate includes three matinee games, as the Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena. The Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx do battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, while the Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm tangle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. In the evening slate, the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty square off at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 8:00 p.m. ET, the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings face off in the Metroplex.

Let's check out the best options for DFS players heading into Wednesday. There are plenty of good values available.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

Line: Dream -8.5

O/U: 157.5

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rhyne Howard G Knee OUT 8/1/2025 Holly Winterburn G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2026

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Angel Reese F Leg OUT 7/19/2025 Ariel Atkins G Leg OUT 7/22/2025 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Dream (12-9) and Sky (7-14) meet at 11:00 a.m. CT in Chicago, and we could see a bit of a sluggish start with the early tip time.

We'll also be missing some big-time offensive pieces, as Rhyne Howard (knee) won't be able to suit up, and Angel Reese (leg) and Ariel Atkins (leg) will each be sidelined. Chicago being down two starters on a team which already struggles is bad news.

With Reese sidelined, Rebecca Allen, Maddy Westbeld and Elizabeth Williams are each candidates to see a bump in playing time, with Williams likely the best candidate from a DFS perspective. With Atkins also shelved, Kia Nurse and Hailey Van Lith are likely to see additional responsibilities alongside Rachel Banham.

For the Dream, Howard checked out of Friday's game at Indiana due to a left knee injury. Maya Caldwell should see more run, while Nia Coffey, Naz Hillmon and Te-Hina Paopao are also likely to see more minutes.

at Minnesota Lynx Phoenix Mercuryat Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -11

O/U: 159

Phoenix

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Karlie Samuelson G Foot OFS 5/1/2026 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (15-6) and Lynx (19-5) will meet, and Phoenix will be a bit shorthanded. Normally, Phoenix has a "Big Three," but the team will be down to just one of those three Wednesday.

Kahleah Copper (hamstring) and Satou Sabally (ankle) will each be sidelined, and, to make matters worse, versatile guards Monique Akoa-Makani (concussion) and Alexa Held (chest) are also on the mend.

Lean upon Kitija Laksa, Sami Whitcomb and Kiana Williams, as those two will see time since Copper is out for a fourth straight game, and Held and Akoa-Makani are also sidelined. With Sabally out for a fourth straight contest, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Mack and Kathryn Westbeld should see more time.

Minnesota is much healthier, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to build a lineup with a handful of Lynx players since the Mercury are so banged up. This normally would have been a marquee battle, but it could get a bit lopsided on Wednesday afternoon.