WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 12

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Las Vegas Aces at at

Line: Aces -13.0

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Aces vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (14-7) are coming off back-to-back wins and hope to keep it rolling with the opportunity to add to their 6-3 road record as they face the second game of a three-game trip. The Dream (7-14) are on a five-game slide but have a chance to turn things around as they return home with the chance to improve on their 3-7 home record.

Jackie Young poured in a team-high 27 points to lead the way in a win in Seattle on Wednesday, and she has averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over her last five appearances. A'ja Wilson is coming off three straight double-doubles, including a monstrous display with 24 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, three steals and four blocks in 35 minutes of action Wednesday against the Storm. Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray also continue to play well, while Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes remain solid off the bench.

The Dream are significantly limited by injury trouble, which leaves plenty of room for players like Naz Hillmon, Haley Jones, Nia Coffey and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus to continue to step up. Allisha Gray has scored at least 19 points in each of her last five appearances, averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span. Tina Charles has averaged 16.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 steals over her last 10 outings, including four double-doubles.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Mercury -2.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diana Taurasi G Lower Leg OUT 7/14/2024 Sug Sutton G Hamstring OUT 7/14/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 7/14/2024

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Temi Fagbenle F Thumb OUT 7/14/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury (12-10) enter on a three-game win streak and are set to kick off a five-game road trip looking to improve on their 4-6 road record. The Fever (9-14) have dropped three in a row and hope to get back on track in what marks the third and final game of a homestand with the chance to build on their 5-5 home record.

Kahleah Copper topped 30 points in two of her last three outings and has averaged 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals over her last 10 appearances. Brittney Griner also stands out as a major scoring threat with at least 20 points in four of her last five outings, averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span. Natasha Cloud has six turnovers in each of her last two outings but poured in 31 points in Sunday's game against the Sparks and has two double-doubles over her last five appearances.

Despite a loss, Caitlin Clark poured in 29 points on 7-for-14 shooting against the Mystics on Wednesday. She also had more than 10 assists for a fourth consecutive outing, but she continues to struggle with turnovers, averaging 5.7 per game across her last 10 appearances. Aliyah Boston was limited to just six points in Wednesday's game against Washington but is averaging a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game this season. After starting for most of the season, NaLyssa Smith came off the bench in Wednesday's matchup but still scored in double digits for the third time in four outings. She also has three double-doubles in that span.

Minnesota Lynx at

Line: Storm -4.5

O/U: 154.0

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Foot GTD 7/12/2024 Olivia Epoupa G Thigh OUT 7/14/2024 Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx (16-6) are coming off back-to-back wins and hope to keep it rolling as they face the second and final game of a road trip with the chance to improve on their 6-4 road record. The Storm (14-8) have dropped two of their last three games and look to get back on track as they face the eighth game of a nine-game homestand with the opportunity to add to their 9-3 home record.

The Lynx showed a great team effort with four players scoring in double digits in each of the last two games to offset the absence of their leading scorer, Napheesa Collier, who is doubtful for Friday. Kayla McBride, Bridget Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini all scored in double digits in three of the last four matchups, while Carleton, Alanna Smith and Dorka Juhasz have also stepped up on the glass without Collier.

Despite a loss, Jewell Loyd delivered another big-time scoring effort with 28 points on 8-for-22 shooting in 35 minutes of action against the Aces on Wednesday. Loyd ranks as the fourth-highest scorer in the league, averaging 20.2 points per game. Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ezi Magbegor have thrived as strong contributors across the stat sheet, with their well-rounded play being a key factor in the Storm's success. Mercedes Russell and Sami Whitcomb have been solid off the bench, while Victoria Vivians has seen her minutes decline.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Wilson is averaging a monstrous 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks this season and finished with 53.3 DK points in her last meeting with the Dream. Griner has a good chance to pad her stats on the glass against the Fever, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Gray has a great chance to get her long-range shot going against the Aces, who give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opposing guards.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Copper should be able to fill it up against the Fever, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards. Boston has a prime opportunity to prosper against the Mercury, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers. Clark continues to stuff the stat sheet and faces a favorable matchup against the Mercury's shorthanded backcourt.

Value Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.