WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 28

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

at New York Liberty Minnesota Lynxat New York Liberty

Line: New York -14.5

O/U: 168.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Ankle OUT 7/30/2023 Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/4/2023 Rachel Banham G Thumb OUT 8/18/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Rest OUT 7/30/2023 Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 8/4/2023 Han Xu C Foot SUSP-INJ 8/11/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Lynx and Liberty is expected to be the least competitive on the slate, but the Liberty are playing the second half of a back-to-back set after beating the Dream on Thursday night.

Although the Lynx are catching the Liberty at a slightly vulnerable point due to the back-to-back set, Minnesota will be at a significant disadvantage of its own since Napheesa Collier will be out for the first time this year after she sustained an ankle injury late in Wednesday's win over the Liberty. Jessica Shepard would normally be a candidate to step up in the frontcourt, but it's unclear how much playing time the team will want to give her since Friday will be just her second appearance since returning from a 13-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. The Lynx have gotten solid play from rookie Diamond Miller recently, while Kayla McBride has also been a consistent contributor, especially on the defensive end of the court, where she's tallied multiple steals in four consecutive matchups.

The Liberty have experienced some growing pains this year as they adjust to playing together as a new-look superteam, but they've hit their stride recently and enter Friday's matchup on a four-game winning streak. Breanna Stewart has unsurprisingly been the team's leading contributor, and she posted a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Sabrina Ionescu fell just short of a double-double Thursday after posting a triple-double Tuesday. Jonquel Jones got off to an inconsistent start this season but has been dominant in several areas recently and has posted four consecutive double-doubles.

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

Line: Chicago -4.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

No injuries to report.

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm and Sky both lost several key contributors ahead of the regular season, and although the Sky had an encouraging start to the year, they've faced some adversity recently, including with head coach/general manager James Wade departing for an NBA job with the Toronto Raptors.

The Storm have lost 10 consecutive games leading up to Friday's matchup, including a 15-point loss to the Sky in Seattle last weekend. However, they've gotten solid play from Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, as both players have scored in double figures in three consecutive games. They also made a recent change to their starting lineup, as Sami Whitcomb replaced Ivana Dojkic against the Liberty on Tuesday. Whitcomb had encouraging production as a starter and has a mid-tier salary on DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday, making her an appealing option if she maintains her starting role.

The Sky have lost five of their last six games, but their lone win during that stretch came against the Storm on Saturday. However, Kahleah Copper's talent has been on full display recently, and she's topped 20 points in four of the last five matchups. Although she hasn't had stellar production outside of the points column, her scoring alone makes her worthy of DFS consideration. Some of her teammates have been less consistent scorers but have had solid results in secondary categories, as Alanna Smith and Elizabeth Williams have been productive on the boards, while Courtney Williams dishes out plenty of assists.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Line: Dallas -9.5

O/U: 164.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristi Toliver G Foot OUT 8/4/2023 Elena Delle Donne F Ankle OUT 8/4/2023 Ariel Atkins G Ankle OUT 8/4/2023 Shakira Austin C Hip OUT 8/4/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics and Wings have been relatively solid for most of the 2023 season, but they're both coming off losses in their last matchups.

Washington has been dealing with several significant injuries recently, as both Elena Delle Donne and Ariel Atkins have yet to play following the All-Star break. Natasha Cloud has taken on a leading role for the Mystics in recent matchups with Delle Donne and Atkins sidelined, and Cloud has scored at least 17 points in four consecutive outings. Brittney Sykes has been another solid scorer in the backcourt, while Tianna Hawkins has also had some encouraging performances in the frontcourt.

The Wings have had one of the league's most prolific scorers in Arike Ogunbowale this season, and she's topped 20 points in five of her last six appearances. However, she doesn't have the highest DFS salary on the team, as Natasha Howard has the team's highest salary on DraftKings and FanDuel. Howard has been a consistent double-double threat this year, but she got into foul trouble Tuesday against Connecticut and had a disappointing stat line. Satou Sabally has also stepped up for Dallas recently with double-doubles in her last two appearances.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Two of the three top FanDuel plays come from the same team. Although the Liberty are playing their second game in as many days, Stewart and Jones have been on a tear recently and should have plenty of opportunities to thrive against a struggling Lynx squad that will be playing without star forward Napheesa Collier. Howard had a disappointing outing Tuesday against Connecticut when she fouled out, but she has plenty of upside, and her lackluster outing could decrease her rostership Friday.

Value Plays

DraftKings

DraftKings has plenty of players with top salaries, and Sabally has a solid opportunity to provide value after posting double-doubles in her last two appearances. The Mystics will be shorthanded in the frontcourt with Elena Delle Donne still out, so Sabally could have a chance to thrive once again. Loyd had some lackluster performances shortly after the All-Star break but bounced back with 32 points Tuesday, fueled by six conversions from beyond the arc. Natasha Cloud has been a vital contributor for the shorthanded Mystics and has a somewhat reasonable salary compared to some of the other top-tier players on the platform.

Value Plays

