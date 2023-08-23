WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, Aug. 24

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

at Connecticut Sun New York Libertyat Connecticut Sun

Line: Liberty -5.0

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

No injuries to report.

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Illness GTD 8/24/2023 Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game on the slate in the WNBA on Thursday is a top-three battle between New York and Connecticut, who sit in second and third place in the league standings.

The Liberty enter the game as one of the best teams in the WNBA as of late, coming off a victory while winning eight of their last 10 games. New York has looked much better than it did earlier in the season, making a stronger case for being a potential title favorite heading into the postseason. In two games against the Sun, Breanna Stewart has stepped up for the Liberty, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Also look for Sabrina Ionescu to continue her recent strong play, as she's averaged 20.0 points per game over her last five outings.

The Sun have remained as the third seed in the standings for most of the season, but they will look to dig into the 2.5-game gap between them and the Liberty in the second and third seeds. Connecticut is a strong road team with a record of 14-5, so it will be interesting to see how it fares against a New York squad that is 12-4 at home. For Sun players to watch, expect DeWanna Bonner to remain the leading scorer as she has been all season, but also keep an eye on DiJonai Carrington, who has averaged 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in two matchups against New York.

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -2.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Gabby Williams F Foot OUT 4/1/2024

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lexie Hull G Shoulder GTD 8/24/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The second game of the night is a meeting between two teams that are at or near the bottom of the league standings and who are looking to enter the draft lottery once the year concludes.

The Storm have been near the bottom of the WNBA most of the season, although they have played better lately, going 6-4 over their last 10 games. Seattle could look to bounce back in a big way Thursday after being blown out by Chicago on Tuesday. Everyone knows of Jewell Loyd's dominance this season as the WNBA's leading scorer, so she is automatically a player to watch for Thursday. Outside of Loyd, Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb have stepped up to help Loyd offensively. Magbegor has averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over her last five appearances, while Whitcomb has been productive at the guard position with 12.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game over the last five contests.

The Fever have gone on a free fall in the second half of the regular season, sitting as the bottom team in the league standings while losing seven of their last 10 contests. The youth of Indiana might have caught up with it, perhaps resulting in the team running out of steam after a decent start to the regular season. Kelsey Mitchell will be a player to watch for Thursday, especially with the game likely being a shootout with Loyd and company on the other end of the court. Rookie Aliyah Boston has been more consistent lately, averaging 15.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over her last five games, and she could be in for another strong night while battling Magbegor in the paint.

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Line: Aces -14.5

O/U: 168.0

Injury Report - Aces vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Candace Parker F Ankle OUT 9/10/2023 Riquna Williams G Suspension SUSP 9/10/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot OFS 2/1/2024 Isabelle Harrison F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 2/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between Las Vegas and Chicago was viewed as a potential WNBA Finals meeting just a year or two ago, but this year it will feature a team at the top of the standings and another that is sitting on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Aces have been the clear favorite in the WNBA all season long, sitting 3.5 games ahead of New York for the top spot in the league. Las Vegas, which has been the top team offensively and defensively this season, has won eight of its last 10 games to hold an impressive record of 29-4 overall. Thursday's game will likely be decided by a wide margin, we might see a decreased minute total for some or most of the Aces starters, with extended time being taken over by the bench. Although it will interesting to see if A'ja Wilson is able to build on her WNBA record-tying 53-point performance she posted Tuesday, as a potential decrease in minutes for her and the rest of the starters could lower her statistical numbers. Instead, look for a player like Jackie Young to have a strong performance. Even though she is a starter, Young often remains on the court for Las Vegas, even when games are out of reach.

The Sky started the year in the middle of the WNBA, but they've fallen out of the playoff picture while losing six of their last 10 games to sit in ninth place in the standings. Chicago has been in the middle of the league in offense this year, but an area that has hurt it comes on defense while ranking fourth-to-last in the WNBA in that category. For those looking for a Sky player to add in DFS contests Thursday, Kahleah Copper will likely be the best-performing player for Chicago. However, consider taking a chance on Dana Evans, who has averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 assists over her last two games and 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last five contests.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Line: Wings -7.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Natalie Achonwa C Personal OUT 8/29/2023 Lindsay Allen G Hand OUT 9/10/2023

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Ankle GTD 8/24/2023 Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 8/27/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/27/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

One of the two later games on the night features a rematch between Minnesota and Dallas, two teams that faced off just two nights prior on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Although Thursday is a shift in the game location, the matchup should still be a tight one once again between two playoff teams.

The Lynx have continued to climb up the WNBA standings after starting the season 0-6, coming off a win over Dallas on Tuesday while coming out on top in six of the last 10 outings. Minnesota has been a strong team on the road as well, holding a record of 9-7 away from home. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride have been the top two contributors for the Lynx this season and are both coming off 20-point performances Tuesday, but another player to watch in Thursday's game is forward Bridget Carleton. Carleton is fresh off of a season-high-tying 14 points against the Wings on Tuesday and she should get another opportunity to step up off the bench again Thursday.

The Wings look like they will be a top-five team by the end of the regular season, but they are still just a few games ahead of Atlanta and Minnesota for the fourth seed with eight games remaining. Dallas, coming off a loss to the Lynx on Tuesday while holding a record of 5-5 over the last 10 games, is looking for revenge over Minnesota after coming up short on the road two nights prior. One player to monitor leading up to the game is Satou Sabally, who suffered an ankle injury Tuesday in Minneapolis. If Sabally is able to play, look for her to have a big performance against Minnesota. If she isn't able to take the court, expect a player like Natasha Howard to step in and pick up her level of production.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Boston has been playing with more consistency as of late, nearly averaging a double-double over the last five games. Look for her to have another double-double type performance in a favorable matchup against Seattle. Ogunbowale and the Wings will likely come out against the Lynx with an extra spark after an emotional finish in Minnesota on Tuesday, so expect her to step up early and often offensively. Ogunbowale could have an even greater workload if Satou Sabally (ankle) is out in a rematch against Minnesota. Even though Thursday's game could end up being out of reach early, Young will still likely see heavy minute totals as she always does, especially with her being on the players that often remains on the court even in a blowout.

Value Plays

FanDuel

Howard could be in store for a big night against Minnesota, especially with Satou Sabally banged up and questionable to play. If Sabally doesn't play, or even if she does while injured, Howard could keep asked to step up in a rematch against the Lynx. McBride has played some of her best basketball of the season while averaging 16.6 points over her last five games, and she could be asked to step up even more on Thursday if Dallas focuses on trying to keep Napheesa Collier in check. Whitcomb has provided a nice offensive lift for Seattle, posting 12.0 points per game over her last five outings, and she could continue that trend against Indiana's worst-ranked defense.

Value Plays

