WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 13

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA News

at Indiana Fever Washington Mystics

Line: Mystics -4.5

O/U: 157.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

None

Indiana

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics (5-3) are averaging just 75.4 points per game, while shooting 38.7 percent from the field, both of which rank second-worst in the league. However, they make up for it defensively by holding opponents to league-lows of 73.3 points on 39.7 percent shooting per game. The Fever (2-6) average a league-low 15.1 free-throw attempts per game, in contrast to giving up a league-most 23.4 attempts per game. They also allow their opponents to shoot 35.5 percent from long range, which is third-highest in the league.

Shakira Austin tallied at least 11 points in seven consecutive games and leads the Mystics with an average of 9.3 rebounds per game. Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins also average more than 10 points per game and must step up if Elena Delle Donne (neck) is unable to give a full effort. On the other side, NaLyssa Smith is coming off a season-high 29-point performance and has five double-doubles in eight games. Rookie, Aliyah Boston is putting up impressive numbers with 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Line: Liberty -11

O/U: 170.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aari McDonald G Shoulder OUT 6/30/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OUT 6/30/2023 Danielle Robinson G Knee OUT 7/2/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sabrina Ionescu G Hamstring GTD 6/13/2023 Han Xu C Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Despite their record, the Dream (2-5) put up a solid fight offensively, with the league's fifth-most points per game, fourth-best three-point percentage and second-most free-throw attempts. However, their struggles stem from the defensive end, where they give up 86.3 points per game, which is second-most in the league. The Liberty (6-2) average 86.0 points per game, while shooting the league's second-best field-goal percentage, including a league-best 37.7 percent from deep. However, they could use some improvement on the glass, as they give up 9.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard each average over 16 points per game to lead the Dream offense, while AD Durr and Naz Hillmon have been solid off the bench. The Liberty continue to get monstrous performances from Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (questionable) leading the charge, while Courtney Vandersloot has been quietly filling the stat sheet. Marine Johannes also brings a welcome boost off the bench.

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -5.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

None

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Moriah Jefferson G Ankle GTD 6/13/2023 Shey Peddy G Achilles GTD 6/13/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OUT 8/23/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Storm (1-6) average a league-low 73.6 points per game and also struggle defensively, allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 45.1 percent from the field. The Mercury (2-5) own the league's third-best field-goal percentage and average 20.6 free throws per game, but they also collect a league-low of just 30.1 rebounds per game.

Jewell Loyd is the stand-out force in the Storm's offense, averaging 26.0 points and 3.7 assists per game. Ezi Magbegor is the only other player averaging double digits in scoring, and she also leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game. The Mercury are led by Brittney Griner, who is averaging 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Diana Taurasi also continues to fill the stat sheet, while Sophie Cunningham and Sug Sutton are also averaging over 11 points per game.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Loyd is the key to the Storm's offense and should shine against the Mercury, who give up the league's most points per game. Smith is coming off a season-high 29-point effort and has topped 30 DK points in five of eight games. Griner should continue to thrive with a size advantage against the Storm frontcourt.

Value Picks

Johannes tallied at least 14 DK points in three straight games and is averaging 19.3 minutes of playing time this season. Dojkic tallied a season-high 12 points in 23 minutes of action in the last game and should continue to see significant opportunity off the bench as the Storm search for more help on offense.

FanDuel

Boston finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in her last outing but has five double-doubles in eight games and should keep rolling against the Fever's lackluster defense. Vandersloot could be in line for more responsibility if Sabrina Ionescu (questionable) is sidelined. Boston tallied at least 23 FD points in all eight games played, including a high of 48.7.

Value Picks

Coffey averages 3.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game and has a good chance to pad her stats on the boards, where the Liberty have not been great. Nurse tallied 30.3 FD points in the last game and averages 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.4 minutes of action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.