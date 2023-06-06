WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 6

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

at Connecticut Sun Las Vegas Acesat Connecticut Sun

Line: Aces -5.5

O/U: 166.5

Aces

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Back OUT 6/8/2023

Sun

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (6-0) have the best defense in the league so far, holding opponents to league-lows of 75.7 points on 39.5 percent shooting. They also limit opponents to a league-low 6.0 offensive rebounds and force 13.7 turnovers per game. The Aces are one of two teams in the league with two players averaging more than 20 points per game, as Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson have been dominant. Wilson also has nabbed at least 10 rebounds in three of six outings.

The Sun (6-1) also have been strong on the defensive end, limiting opponents to 6.7 threes per game, which is second-fewest in the league. Offensively, they are shooting 41.0 percent from the field, but they also average a league-most 24.3 free throws per game. The Sun have four players averaging at least 12 points per game, as DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes have also each hit the 20-point mark at least once this season.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -5.5

O/U: 159.5

Fever

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OUT 6/13/2023

Sky

The Fever (1-4) average the league's third-most rebounds, but they also average the second-fewest free-throw attempts and are shooting the third-lowest field-goal percentage. On the other end, the Fever are giving up a league-most 24.2 free throws per game. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith lead the attack, while Smith has logged at least 12 rebounds in three of five outings.

The Sky (4-3) average 7.6 three-pointers per game, while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, which marks the second-best rate in the league. They also do a good job on the glass, averaging the league's most rebounds per game, including 9.0 on the offensive end. Kahleah Copper averages a team-high 17.1 points, while Marina Mabrey is next up with 14.8 points per game. Alanna Smith has at least 14 points on three occasions and hauled in a team season-high 12 rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Line: Sparks -2.5

O/U: 166

Sparks

Name Pos Injury Status Return Azura Stevens F Back GTD 6/6/2023 Jasmine Thomas G Knee OUT 6/14/2023 Stephanie Talbot F Knee OFS 2/1/2024 Katie Lou Samuelson F Personal OFS 2/1/2024

Storm

The Sparks (3-2) are giving up the second-worst field-goal percentage and an average of 20.4 free throws per game, but they also average 87.0 points per game, which is second-most in the league. Lexie Brown and Nneka Ogwumike have each topped 25 points in the last two games and lead the team offensively.

The Storm (0-4) are allowing opponents to shoot a whopping 50.0 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from long range. They have also struggled on the offensive end, shooting an average of 39.6 percent from the field. Despite the team's struggles Jewell Loyd has delivered four huge performances, including 37 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block in the last outing.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Ogwumike dropped 27 points in her last game and should shine against the Storm's struggling defense. Copper topped 34 DK points in back-to-back games and has a good chance to pad her stats at the foul line against the Fever. Loyd tallied 50.2 DK points in her last outing and is averaging 28.8 points per game.

Value Plays

Melbourne has seen her minutes increase over the last couple of games, and she notched 25 DK points in her last outing. Clark is averaging 21.1 minutes per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

FanDuel

Wilson totaled 62 DK points in the last game and is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals on the season. Smith has three double-doubles in the last four games, with a high of 41.1 FD points. Canada topped 30 FD points in her last three appearances and should thrive against a lackluster defense.

Value Plays

Brown is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game and has more than 25 FD points in three of five games. Evans missed the last game but is not on the injury report for Tuesdays action. Evans tallied at least 17 DK points in four of her last five outings.

