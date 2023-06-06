WNBA DFS
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 6

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
June 6, 2023

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
  • Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky 
  • Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm 

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Line: Aces -5.5 
O/U: 166.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Aces

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Riquna WilliamsGBackOUT6/8/2023

Sun

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Aces (6-0) have the best defense in the league so far, holding opponents to league-lows of 75.7 points on 39.5 percent shooting. They also limit opponents to a league-low 6.0 offensive rebounds and force 13.7 turnovers per game. The Aces are one of two teams in the league with two players averaging more than 20 points per game, as Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson have been dominant. Wilson also has nabbed at least 10 rebounds in three of six outings. 

The Sun (6-1) also have been strong on the defensive end, limiting opponents to 6.7 threes per game, which is second-fewest in the league. Offensively, they are shooting 41.0 percent from the field, but they also average a league-most 24.3 free throws per game. The Sun have four players averaging at least 12 points per game, as DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes have also each hit the 20-point mark at least once this season. 

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -5.5
O/U: 159.5

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Fever

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bernadett HatarCNot Injury RelatedOUT6/13/2023

Sky

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Morgan BertschFAnkleOUT6/9/2023
Kristine AnigweCNot Injury RelatedOUT6/22/2023
Ruthy HebardFPersonalOUT6/25/2023
Rebekah GardnerGFootOUT7/2/2023
Isabelle HarrisonFKneeOUT7/2/2023
Li YueruCLower BodyOFS4/1/2024

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever (1-4) average the league's third-most rebounds, but they also average the second-fewest free-throw attempts and are shooting the third-lowest field-goal percentage. On the other end, the Fever are giving up a league-most 24.2 free throws per game. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith lead the attack, while Smith has logged at least 12 rebounds in three of five outings. 

The Sky (4-3) average 7.6 three-pointers per game, while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, which marks the second-best rate in the league. They also do a good job on the glass, averaging the league's most rebounds per game, including 9.0 on the offensive end. Kahleah Copper averages a team-high 17.1 points, while Marina Mabrey is next up with 14.8 points per game. Alanna Smith has at least 14 points on three occasions and hauled in a team season-high 12 rebounds. 

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Line: Sparks -2.5
O/U: 166

Injury Report 

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Sparks

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Azura StevensFBackGTD6/6/2023
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOUT6/14/2023
Stephanie TalbotFKneeOFS2/1/2024
Katie Lou SamuelsonFPersonalOFS2/1/2024

Storm

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks (3-2) are giving up the second-worst field-goal percentage and an average of 20.4 free throws per game, but they also average 87.0 points per game, which is second-most in the league. Lexie Brown and Nneka Ogwumike have each topped 25 points in the last two games and lead the team offensively. 

The Storm (0-4) are allowing opponents to shoot a whopping 50.0 percent from the field, including 42.2 percent from long range. They have also struggled on the offensive end, shooting an average of 39.6 percent from the field. Despite the team's struggles Jewell Loyd has delivered four huge performances, including 37 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block in the last outing. 

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Ogwumike dropped 27 points in her last game and should shine against the Storm's struggling defense. Copper topped 34 DK points in back-to-back games and has a good chance to pad her stats at the foul line against the Fever. Loyd tallied 50.2 DK points in her last outing and is averaging 28.8 points per game. 

Value Plays

Melbourne has seen her minutes increase over the last couple of games, and she notched 25 DK points in her last outing. Clark is averaging 21.1 minutes per game, while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. 

FanDuel

Wilson totaled 62 DK points in the last game and is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals on the season. Smith has three double-doubles in the last four games, with a high of 41.1 FD points. Canada topped 30 FD points in her last three appearances and should thrive against a lackluster defense. 

Value Plays

Brown is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game and has more than 25 FD points in three of five games. Evans missed the last game but is not on the injury report for Tuesdays action. Evans tallied at least 17 DK points in four of her last five outings. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
