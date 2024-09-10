WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, September 10

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

Line: Lynx -4.5

O/U: 158

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Dorka Juhasz - Game-Time Decision

Atlanta

Aerial Powers - OUT

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx have been red-hot lately, winning three in a row and 10 of the past 11 games, working their way to the 2nd-best record in the WNBA.

Minnesota has been doing it several ways, winning with strong defense at times and rolling up huge offensive totals in other games. It scratched out a 78-71 win over the Washington Mystics on the road Sunday, while spanking the Indiana Fever 99-88 on Friday.

This is the first meeting since July 17 when the Lynx won 86-79 in the very last game before the All-Star and Olympic break. Minnesota shot just 38.7% (29-of-75) to 49.2% (29-of-59) for Atlanta, and the Dream outrebounded the Lynx at a 33-to-32 margin. The difference was in turnovers, as Atlanta had 16 miscues to just seven for Minnesota. The Lynx hit 11 3-pointers, too, while the Dream had just five triples.

In that game, Napheesa Collier didn't play due to a left foot injury, too, while Jordin Canada (finger) was sidelined with a finger issue. Ironically, Dorka Juhasz filled in as a starter, going for six points and eight boards, and now she is a game-time decision due to illness.

Collier enters with consecutive double-doubles, averaging 22.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, and she has at least one blocked shot in six straight games, averaging 1.5 BPG in the span.

For the Dream, Tina Charles enters with five straight double-doubles, averaging 16.2 PPG with 12.8 RPG across the past five outings. She isn't the only rising Dream player, as Rhyne Howard has racked up 31 or more points in three straight outings, averaging 33.4 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.8 RPG and 1.3 SPG in the span.

at Dallas Wings New York Libertyat Dallas Wings

Line: Liberty -9.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton - Game-Time Decision

Dallas

Stephanie Soares - Game-Time Decision

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty have won three in a row since a stunning loss at Los Angeles on Aug. 28. The offense has been a little down, averaging just 76.0 PPG, but this team is still tops in the WNBA at 29-6, three games clear of the Lynx.

The Liberty picked up a 75-71 win last time out against the Las Vegas Aces, hitting 39.1% (27-of-69) from the field, but it had an uncharacteristically difficult night from behind the arc at 20.8% (5-of-24). The good news was that the Liberty outrebound the Aces, 39-27, with Breanna Stewart leading the way with 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

B-Stew has scored 21 or more points in four of the past five games while going for at least six rebounds in nine consecutive games. As a DFS option, and for bettors who play props and Same-Game Parlays (SPG), Stewart is one of the best options around.

In addition, Jonquel Jones has been consistent lately, too, posting 15 points and eight rebounds in each of the past two games, while averaging 13.4 PPG, 10.5 RPG and 2.5 APG in the past eight contests. When the price is right, Jones is a solid DFS option, too.

You'll want a Liberty stack against a Dallas Wings squad that is the worst in The W, allowing 91.1 PPG and teams to hit 47.3% from the field. The Wings allow teams to hit 3-pointers at a 35.4% clip, too, which is the 9th-highest mark in the league. Go heavy on the Liberty, and feel confident in doing so.

Connecticut Sun at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sun -9.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report - Sun vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Tiffany Mitchell - OUT

Los Angeles

Lexie Brown - OUT

Layshia Clarendon - OUT

Aari McDonald - Game-Time Decision

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sun have been skidding lately, going just 3-3 over the last six, and the offense has averaged only 70.0 PPG in the previous three outings. They were able to pick up a 79-67 victory Sunday in the front end of the back-to-back set in Southern California to snap a two-game skid.

Connecticut hit 46.4% (32-of-69) from the field but a disastrous 56.3% (9-of-16) from the free-throw line. Alyssa Thomas was the exception, though, as she had a strong game with 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the rare WNBA triple-double, hitting 5-of-11 with two steals and a blocked shot.

In that win, Brionna Jones had 21 points, hitting 9-of-15, with nine boards, three assists and two blocked shots, while DiJonai Carrington had 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Everyone else was dogwater.

For the Sparks, they were just 40.7% (22-of-54) from the field but went 50.0% (7-of-14) from behind the arc, while rookie Rickea Jackson had 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting and added four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. Kia Nurse was sharp off the bench, hitting 3-of-3, including two triples to finish with nine points. Li Yueru is also a solid low-cost option off the bench, going for five points and eight boards.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Again, there hasn't been anyone nearly as consistent as Stewart for the Liberty, and facing the defensively-challenged Wings will be good news for every player in New York jerseys. Jones is an especially solid value at this price point. Howard is also a strong play, scoring 30+ points in three consecutive outings. As far as the value plays are concerned, Courtney Vandersloot is a solid play as part of your New York stack, as she has averaged 19.26 FPPG. In the past eight games, Vandersloot averaged 7.1 PPG, 6.3 APG and 3.3 RPG. As far as Leonie Fiebich is concerned, she might see a solid role if Laney-Hamilton, who's a game-time decision, can't go.

Value Plays

DraftKings

Charles has been on fire lately, racking up a double-double regularly. Bonner is looking for a bounce-back outing after a subpar game in L.A. during the front end of the back-to-back. She had 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, adding four rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal. Her teammate, Carrington, was on fire with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, posting five steals and a 3-pointer. And, again, Nurse was a spark off the bench, and pun totally intended, she gave the Sparks a shot in the arm with a 3-of-3 night off the bench, including 2 triples.

Value Plays

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.