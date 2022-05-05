Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

As far as Thursday's go, we have a fairly busy one with 10 games scheduled across baseball. There are some early start times, including a matchup between the Angels and Red Sox at Fenway Park. The floundering Reds will also take the field early when they face the Brewers in Milwaukee. One of the highlights of the evening portion will be the first game of a series between the Mets and Phillies. The Cardinals will also head out West to begin a series with the Giants. While we are looking at limited options for the main five-game evening slate on Yahoo, let's highlight some pitchers and hitters to target for your entries.

Pitchers

Miles Mikolas ($40) has done a great job of inducing weak contact, leaving him with a 25.9 percent hard-hit rate allowed through five starts. It's one of the main reasons why he has a 1.52 ERA and a 2.87 FIP. With Brandon Belt (COVID-19) and Evan Longoria (finger) currently sidelined, Mikolas might be able to take advantage of the Giants' compromised lineup.

The Tigers' lineup has been awful, scoring the second-fewest runs in baseball. That could be music to the ears of Jose Urquidy ($36), who has an unsightly 5.95 ERA that is supported by a 5.01 FIP over four starts. He's allowed at least one home run in each start, but that might not be a problem against the Tigers, who have hit just 10 home runs all season.

Nick Martinez ($30) hasn't been able to find the strike zone, recording a 13.8 percent walk rate. Still, he's allowed two or fewer runs in three of his four starts. There aren't many pitching options with only 10 teams included in the main slate, so Martinez is at least worth putting on your radar for a matchup against a Marlins lineup that is averaging a middling 4.1 runs per game.

Top Targets

Manny Machado ($23) has been trying to carry a Padres' lineup that is currently without Fernando Tatis Jr. (shoulder). He hasn't disappointed, posting a .448 wOBA and a .229 ISO. Factor in his career .363 wOBA and .212 ISO versus left-handed pitchers and he's a top option to target for a matchup against Jesus Luzardo ($42).

If you decide not to take a chance on Martinez, then Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($20) is someone to pursue on the hitting side of things. He's increased his hard-hit rate to 47.2 percent this season, which has contributed to his .657 slugging percentage. Speed is also a big part of his game considering he has already recorded five steals.

Bargain Bats

Alex Bregman's ($14) salary isn't exactly the cheapest, but it is low enough that he could end up being a significant bargain. He has a career .403 wOBA against left-handed pitchers, and will be facing one in Tarik Skubal ($37), who has allowed 2.0 HR/9 for his career.

Manuel Margot ($11) has struggled versus right-handed pitchers, leaving him with a career 80 wRC+ against them. However, he has a 109 wRC+ versus lefties. That makes him a viable option against Robbie Ray ($45), who has been plagued by the return of some control issues. That has contributed to him recording a 4.15 ERA and a 4.38 FIP across five starts.

Stacks to Consider

Twins vs. Spenser Watkins ($26), Orioles: Byron Buxton ($27), Jorge Polanco ($15), Luis Arraez ($12)

Watkins' career in the majors is not off to a rousing start. Across 72.1 innings, he has a 6.08 FIP and a 1.59 WHIP. He's also allowed 2.0 HR/9. Expect the Twins to be a popular team to stack for this matchup, and rightfully so. Front and center for any Twins stack should be Buxton, who is healthy a sporting a .456 wOBA.

Orioles vs. Chris Archer ($33), Twins: Cedric Mullins ($13), Trey Mancini ($11), Austin Hays ($15)

If you're looking for a stack to roll out in tournament play that likely won't be very popular, the Orioles might be worth taking a chance on. Their lineup has been dreadful, scoring the fifth-fewest runs in the league. However, this trio is at least dangerous, and Archer is not exactly an overpowering force on the mound. Don't read too much into Archer's 2.93 ERA through four starts. He has a 5.55 FIP and a 13.6 percent walk rate. He's mostly been aided by an abnormally low .200 BABIP allowed. For comparison, he has allowed a .300 BABIP for his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.