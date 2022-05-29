DraftKings MLB: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Monday is going to be a day off for a lot of people, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't kick back and enjoy Sunday's MLB action. There are eight games on in the early afternoon, which has become the go-to slate for Sunday DFS contests this season. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Corbin Burnes, MIL at STL ($10,200): Burnes is the "Who cares about the matchup? Give me the ace!" option for Sunday. He's been a little homer happy in 2022, but in that Justin Verlander way where nobody is ever on base so he still maintains a 2.18 ERA. Burnes' 10.46 strikeouts per nine innings is also a little low for him. He's basically been great, but hasn't even been up to his usual level. Burnes could take it up a notch from here, so I don't really fear any matchup for the reigning Cy Young winner.

Sonny Gray, MIN vs. KC ($8,200): Gray has made six starts and has posted a 2.60 ERA. The Twins are starting to let him give his arm a workout having pitched at least six innings in each of his last two outings. Meanwhile, the Royals are down in the bottom-six in runs scored.

Triston McKenzie, CLE at DET ($7,600): I had McKenzie as a guy to keep my eye on heading into this season. And while his strikeouts are down, the 2.70 ERA is bearing that out. As a Tigers fan, I have unfortunately been keeping my eye on this team, so I am well aware they are last in the league in offense by a wide margin.

Top Targets

Luis Arraez ($4,600) might just win himself a batting title this year. He's hitting .359 and has a .450 OBP for good measure. Zack Greinke got off to an unexpectedly good start to the season, and some began to wonder if maybe the 38-year-old had something left in the tank. But now, he sits with a 7.32 ERA over his last four starts.

While Cedric Mullins ($4,500) isn't hitting quite like he did last season when he averaged .291 and hit 30 homers, he still has gone deep five times while swiping 11 bags. He'll be facing righty Nick Pivetta, who has a career 5.09 ERA. Mullins has recorded an .868 OPS against righties since 2020.

Bargain Bats

With a lefty on the mound for the opposition, I'm going with Josh Bell ($3,700) over Juan Soto. He's not quite as good of a hitter, but he's posted a .294 average this year and last season hit 27 home runs. The aforementioned lefty is Kyle Freeland, who comes in with a 4.60 ERA. While a lot of that is Coors, he's also managed a 3.56 ERA on the road since 2020.

Facing a righty on the road has been the key to Alfonso Rivas ($2,100) having success over his career considering he's posted an .818 OPS against them and an .828 mark on the road. Dylan Cease has gotten roughed up in two of his last three starts to give him a 4.24 ERA on the campaign.

Stacks to Consider

Braves vs. Elieser Hernandez ($6,900): Ronald Acuna ($5,800), Matt Olson ($4,400), Adam Duvall ($2,600)

Hernandez has a career 5.22 FIP, which is bad, but this year his FIP is all the way up to 6.09. The biggest problem during his career is his giving nature when it comes to homers having allowed 2.04 home runs per nine innings in the majors. That's not good news since the Braves boast a lineup that can bring the long ball to the table.

So far this year, Acuna has been about speed and average hitting .304 and nine steals. But he swatted 24 homers in only 82 games last year, so we know he offers power. Olson hit over 30 home runs in each of MLB's last two full seasons and has a career .855 OPS. I included Duvall because he's the kind of hitter who can pop a home run on any given at bat and provide upside. He's only hit .230 in his career, but he hit 38 home runs last season. If Duvall goes deep, he'll provide real bang for your buck.

Guardians vs. Elvin Rodriguez ($4,000): Jose Ramirez ($5,600), Owen Miller ($3,300), Josh Naylor ($3,200)

Rodriguez is getting another turn in the rotation, presumably due to a lack of other options. Through two starts, he's struggled to a 9.39 ERA. Down in Triple-A earlier on, he produced a 3.57. As long as Rodriguez is in the rotation, he's a pitcher to target.

Ramirez has been exactly who we expected, and at the higher end on that front with multiple seasons over 30 homers and 20 stolen bases and this year with 12 and five of each. Miller has been surprisingly good, but only logged 60 MLB games before this season so improvement is expected. And this year, he's slashed .269/.322/.454. Naylor is enjoying a breakout campaign with a .298/.350/.543 slash line. The lefty also has a .774 OPS against righties over his career.

Red Sox vs. Bruce Zimmermann ($5,500): Trevor Story ($5,700), Xander Bogaerts ($5,400), J.D. Martinez ($5,400)

Over his last seven starts, Zimmermann has posted a 4.66 ERA. He also just allowed four home runs in his last appearance. That's not surprising, given his career 4.99 FIP while allowing 1.82 home runs per nine innings in the Majors. You don't necessarily need to avoid lefties when Zimmermann is on the mound, but I've gone with three righty bats anyway.

Story is putting a slow start behind him with nine homers and six stolen bases. He's also accumulated three 20-20 campaigns, and since 2020 has a .997 OPS against lefties. After acclimating to the majors, Bogaerts has been an elite hitter with a .299/.363/.474 slash line since 2015. He's also on pace to hit over .300 for the third time in four seasons. Martinez rebounded from a rough 2020 with an .867 OPS and 28 home runs and has slashed .376/.435/.591 this year.

