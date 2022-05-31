Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Muscle Strains Limiting Franco

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The Blue Jays slugger did not play on Sunday due to soreness in his left wrist. While he was able to make a late-inning appearance as a pinch hitter, his status moving forward is uncertain. The issue may be the reason for Guerrero's recent slump. He has hit just .167 over the past two weeks with just two home runs. I'd feel more confident providing a timeframe if we knew what was causing the soreness but for now consider him day-to-day and appropriately adjust your expectations.

Another week, another lower extremity issue for Franco. The Rays prospect appears to be limited by lingering muscle strains in his leg and was removed from Monday's game against the Rangers after aggravating his troublesome quadriceps. Tampa said he will be re-evaluated Tuesday morning, but it seems like the team is playing with fire here. Franco is clearly limited as evident by his .150 average over the last three weeks. Furthermore, MLB.com has noted his sprint metrics (both speed and bolts) are down this season. Considering his history of issues and current struggles, the best approach may be to shut him down for an extended period of time so that he rests his lower body and prevent him from suffering a more significant injury. If he does manage to avoid a trip to the injured list, fantasy managers may want to consider keeping him on the bench until he can put together a stretch of sustained health and productivity.

Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward

Rendon's situation is comparable to Guerrero's in that we know he is dealing with a nondescript wrist injury. The Angels are describing the injury as right wrist inflammation even though inflammation, like the term soreness, is more of a symptom than a diagnosis. However, inflammation is a term that we can at least link to a type of injury, mainly muscle or tendon issues. Rendon was proactively placed on the IL in hopes extended rest will allow the inflammation to subside. I'd bet on his absence extending slightly beyond the 10-day minimum, but a mid-June return seems plausible.

The loss of Rendon will be easier for the Angels to manage with the full-time return of Ward. The rising outfielder missed four games and was limited in the next three due to a stinger, a nerve injury that involves the brachial plexus. The brachial plexus is a bundle of nerves that extend from the neck to the shoulder. If compacted, pinched, or stretched, the nerves can be irritated causing pain, weakness, or numbness down into the arm. He has progressed nicely and should be utilized as normal. In his first game back in full duty, Ward went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored.

Check Swings

Jose Altuve: The Astros continue to monitor their veteran infielder after Altuve collided with Oakland's Christian Bethancourt during Monday's game. He is being evaluated for a possible concussion. If the Houston medical team diagnoses the injury as a concussion, look for the former AL MVP to enter the league's mandated concussion protocol. The team could also opt to utilize the special 7-day IL to make room on their active roster. The early reports suggest a concussion seems likely and fantasy mangers should anticipate him missing some time.

Carlos Correa: The Twins shortstop will likely miss the next week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Correa was symptomatic and will not be able to return until these symptoms subside and he tests negative. He could be placed on the "COVID IL" but still be activated when cleared. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert recently missed time after contracting the virus but is expected to travel with the team to Toronto for their upcoming three-game series against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker: The Astros outfielder is considered day-to-day with a left foot injury. A recent MRI revealed inflammation in the area but no structural damage. This sounds like a possible case of plantar fasciitis though the exact injury has not been made public. Plantar fasciitis tends to linger so keep a close eye out for any sort of update from Houston.

Sonny Gray: The Twins right-hander may end up on the IL after the soreness in his pectoral muscle has persisted. Gray was removed from Sunday's start and still reported soreness on Monday. The pectoral muscles are located in the upper portion of the chest and play a role in multiple shoulder motions, including flexion, extension, and rotation. As a result, the pecs are active in nearly every motion required in baseball. Look for Gray to miss at least one start with an IL designation probable.

Zack Greinke: The veteran right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL with a right flexor strain. The flexor bundle of the forearm anchors at the elbow near the site of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). The two work together to stabilize the joint and an injury of the muscle can easily have a negative impact on the ligament. Fortunately, Greinke's strain is reportedly mild but even these injuries usually come with a multiweek absence.

Royce Lewis: Lewis is yet another Twin to appear in today's column. The former first round pick collided with the outfield wall during Sunday's game and suffered a bone contusion of his knee. It sounds like he avoided any significant ligament of cartilage damage but bone contusions, especially in the knee, can take an extended period to heal. Factor in Lewis' injury history, including a torn ACL in this same knee, and it's easy to understand why the up-and-comer so quickly hit the 10-day IL. Look for Lewis to miss at least two weeks.

Brandon Woodruff: The Brewers ace is out after suffering a high ankle sprain. A high ankle sprain or syndesmotic sprain is different from the "normal" inversion ankle sprain. Inversion ankle sprains occur when the ligaments located on the outside aspect of the joint are damaged. However, a high ankle sprain involves a different joint completely and can create more instability in the joint. High ankle sprains generally require more time to adequately heal, and Woodruff will likely miss two-to-three weeks.

Cody Bellinger: Bellinger's lower leg injury has been classified as an adductor strain. The adductor group of muscles is commonly referred to as the groin and gets its name from the motion it is responsible for preforming. He was a late scratch Monday and receives the frustrating "day-to-day" label. Look for him to sit a few more games before the team decides if a backdated trip to the IL is needed.