MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, June 6

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Payne's Picks:

Last Week: 2-2

Year To Date: 10-9

2-2 last week is like kissing your sister, as the saying goes. We need to get out ahead and do better so let's see what's happening tonight, there are no early games. It's nice to see that scoring has finally picked up too, betting the overs is always more fun. There's only a six-game slate to choose from; my advice is don't go crazy tonight unless there's something you like, there's always tomorrow.

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

I think the odds here will move in favor of this pick given Gray's coming off a 12K performance. He's done his damage at home this season (20 Ks in 12.2 innings, 24 Ks in 28.1 innings on the road) and the Guardians aren't a great matchup for him. Cleveland is dead last in the lead in terms of strikeouts vs. right-handed pitching with an 18.1 percent rate so this seems like a good wager, an even better one if the odds swing our way before the first pitch.

MLB Best Bets for Rangers-Guardians

Jon Gray UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-118)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds

You can find this at five but I'd rather lay a little extra juice and get this at 4.5. Honestly, that likely won't matter but let's get into why I like this wager. Madison Bumgarner is no longer an elite pitcher (he's almost just an innings-eater at this point) and this is not a good matchup for him. The Reds have a .357 wOBA at home against left-handed pitching this season, only Colorado and Boston have a better stat than that. Brandon Drury, Joey Votto and Albert Almora have all homered off MadBum if you're looking into those props.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks-Reds

The Pick: Cincinnati Reds OVER 4.5 Runs (-125)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

This seems like a fishy line given that Wacha hasn't recorded over 3.5 strikeouts in any of his last four starts. However, a closer look shows that the Angels are a great strikeout matchup for him given they've whiffed at a rate of 25 percent, the second-highest in baseball against right-handed pitching. Even though he's had a low strikeout rate to this point, Wacha has a 2.43 ERA (1.02 WHIP) so he should be able to stay at least five innings in this game allowing plenty of opportunities for strikeouts.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox-Angels

Michael Wacha OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-158)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

I've always liked Carlos Carrasco given that he's a big strikeout pitcher but he's now on the wrong side of 35 and has horrendous numbers away from Citi Field this season with a 5.06 ERA (albeit in a limited sample). Also, this game is across the country against a team that's gotten to at least four runs in each of their last four games.

MLB Best Bets for Mets-Padres

San Diego Padres OVER 3.5 Runs (-115)

Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.