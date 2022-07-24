AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and talent on an A-E scale. Wander Franco would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello, Red Sox: Bello's first look at the majors didn't go so well, but injuries to the Boston rotation have brought him back for round two, and his price tag as a FAB pickup should be a lot lower this time. The young right-hander has good raw stuff but needs to show at least average command and control before he'll be someone you can count on for fantasy purposes. He's an interesting stash in keeper and dynasty formats though, if nothing else. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Kutter Crawford, Red Sox: The 26-year-old has been a life preserver for the drowning Red Sox staff, posting a 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 22.1 innings over four July starts, all against AL East rivals. Based on his arsenal and profile, Crawford's ultimate ceiling seems like mid-rotation starter at best, but if he insists on pitching like an ace you might as well take advantage while you can. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Rony Garcia, Tigers: Shoulder soreness has sidelined Garcia since late June, but he'll make his return to the Detroit rotation Sunday. He'd won three straight starts when he went down while providing good ratios, but he lacks strikeout upside and more wins could be hard to come by given his lack of length and the offense supporting him. He's a streamer or deep-league option, but don't expect anything more than that. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Domingo German, Yankees: German's season debut in Houston didn't go so well – in fact, it was bad enough there's been loose talk Clarke Schmidt could replace him in the rotation. That won't happen this week though, and German will get a chance to turn things around, and the rough first start will help keep bidding in check. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: $9

James Kaprielian, Athletics: Kaprielian's been quietly effective lately, working at least five innings in six straight starts and not allowing more than three earned runs in any of them for a 2.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. His 22:15 K:BB through 32.2 innings over that stretch is a giant red flag, though. Toss him in the streamer bin and pull him out in favorable matchups. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team AL: Rostered

Matt Manning, Tigers: I wrote up Manning last week and nothing much has changed, other than he's one rehab start closer to rejoining the Tigers. It wasn't a good start by any means but he lasted 4.1 innings, setting him up to pitch at least five for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, so he should be able to hit the ground running once he's activated. The 24-year-old still hasn't regained his pre-pandemic form, but if anyone is going to be the second-half version of MacKenzie Gore (a former top prospect many had given up on, who was able to put it all together for about six glorious weeks), Manning's the guy if he's finally healthy again. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Konnor Pilkington, Guardians: We currently have Kirk McCarty getting a two-start week for Cleveland, but after Pilkington had a solid outing Saturday against the White Sox, I expect him to be the guy to slot into the rotation full-time after McCarty makes a spot start Tuesday. Pilkington's lack of control remains a big obstacle between him and consistent fantasy value, but in deep formats where every inning and strikeout counts, he should have some value. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Dane Dunning, Rangers (at SEA, at LAA)

Garrett Hill, Tigers (vs. SD, at TOR)

Drew Hutchison, Tigers (vs. SD, at TOR)

Adam Oller, Athletics (vs. HOU, at CHW)

Glenn Otto, Rangers (at SEA, at LAA)

Spenser Watkins, Orioles (vs. TB, at CIN)

Angel Zerpa, Royals (va. LAA, at NYY)

Relief Pitcher

Jason Adam, Rays: Adam remains Tampa's top reliever, which means he gets used in high-leverage spots rather than being named closer, but he's still got value even in shallower formats where only saves matter. Over his last 12 appearances, he's got one win, two saves, five holds, a 1.80 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a 16:0 K:BB through 10 innings, making him at worst ideal staff filler when you don't have enough starters you like in a particular period. And who knows, maybe you'll time it right and he'll have a big saves week when you trot him out. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Matt Festa, Mariners: Seattle kind of has a ridiculous bullpen. Festa's out here working on a 10-appearance scoreless streak in which he's posted a 14:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings, and on a lot of other teams he'd be generating buzz as a potential closer. For the M's, he's probably at best fifth in line for saves. His raw stuff also says he's got a set-up man ceiling, but that's hardly an indictment. The 29-year-old righty should help stabilize your ratios while giving you solid K numbers and the occasional win or save. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jonathan Hernandez, Rangers: Hernandez got activated last week just as the Texas closer picture became wide open, but his track record wasn't such that I felt compelled to jump the gun and recommend him until he showed something. Three straight scoreless appearances is certainly "something", although his 2:1 K:BB in three innings doesn't match his reputation or his high-90s fastball. Still, Brett Martin seems like a stop-gap option in the ninth inning, and Hernandez is probably on the short list of guys the Rangers would like to see take over the job, so he could get some save chances soon enough. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

A.J. Puk, Athletics: The A's closer picture remains a Jackson Pollock-esque explosion of chaos rather than, I dunno, something by Mondrian? (Sorry, I'm kind of chasing down this metaphor on the fly here, people. Personally, I think the painting that best reflects the ideal closer might be one of Delaunay's Eiffel Tower series – something with power and a perspective that keeps the opposition off-balance, but the end result is still recognizable). Anyway, Lou Trivino seems to teeter on the edge of a disaster every time out and Dany Jimenez isn't ready to return yet, so it was definitely worth noting when Puk bailed out Trivino on Friday for his first career save. Puk's got the best stuff in the Oakland bullpen, his control has taken a huge leap forward this season, and the lefty has a 1.17 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB through 7.2 innings in July. He might not get another save this year, but he also might claim the job sometime over the next couple of months and be a very hot commodity at draft tables in 2023. If you need saves and have a bench spot to churn, Puk should be a high-priority stash. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Clarke Schmidt, Yankees: As I alluded to above, Schmidt got called back up Saturday and would seem to be the next man up if German flops in the rotation. The 26-year-old has shown flashes in the minors, but he's probably a mid-rotation guy at best. Then again, the Yankees have done a great job helping guys like Jordan Montgomery and Nestor Cortes blow past their perceived ceilings. Schmidt's just a deep-league stash for now, but keep an eye on his usage if German continues to struggle. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Catcher

Martin Maldonado, Astros: Maldonado's having a great month by his standards, batting .240 in July with five homers and 11 RBI over 17 games. He's the clear starter in Houston with Jason Castro sidelined, and at the vert least you can count on the 35-year-old to give you occasional gusts of power. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Second Base

Harold Castro, Tigers: (Waylon Jennings voice) You know, them Castro boys never was much on waiting. Harold and Willi are both working to get back in the starting lineup for Detroit, with the former taking over at first base for now while Spencer Torkelson regains his confidence in the minors. Castro's started six of the last seven games, going 9-for-21 (.429) with three doubles and three RBI, and in most formats he qualifies at all four infield positions. That's a combo of playing time and flexibility that makes him worth rostering in shallower formats, even if his window for value probably closes the moment Tork gets called back up. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Jeter Downs, Red Sox: With Rafael Devers and Christian Arroyo both on the shelf, and Boston in a tailspin, it looks like it's time to see what Downs can do with regular playing time at the hot corner. The answer so far in his brief career has been 'not much', and a a 1:14 BB:K while starting eight straight games is far from encouraging, but he's still worth a look as a deep-league stash in case things start to click. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Ezequiel Duran, Rangers: Duran got called back up Thursday and has started three straight games, two of them at third base, while collecting a hit in each one. The 23-year-old might end up on the short side of a platoon with Josh Smith at the hot corner if Texas goes full youth movement around their pricey free agent signings from over the winter, but Duran's also probably the more talented of the duo and could steal the starting job outright from Smith. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Shortstop

Taylor Walls, Rays: The 26-year-old continues to fill in at shortstop in Wander Franco's absence, starting nine of the last 10 games and batting a respectable .265 (9-for-34) with seven runs scored. Ideally, he's been providing some speed as well, but Walls hasn't successfully swiped a bag since July 2. If he keeps hitting and getting on base at a reasonable clip though, he'll eventually pick up some steals as well. He's right on the border of that "useful in deep leagues, but bench fodder at best in shallow formats" zone, but Walls has enough theoretical upside in a regular role to be worth tucking away in case he gets really hot. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Outfield

Kyle Isbel, Royals: Edward Olivares is hurt again and Whit Merrifield is still needed at second base, so in theory Isbel has a clearer path to a starting job. As with Walls, bidding for him now is a bet on potential rather than actual production, but it's that time of the season when you might need to prioritize upside over a steady floor to make up ground in redraft formats. Remember, Isbel had 15 homers and 21 steals in 105 games last year at Triple-A Omaha, even if he hasn't figured things out in the majors yet. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Brett Phillips, Rays: You know pickings are slim this week when I have to resort to listing Phillips. Yeah, he's a big ball of fun in a locker room and a fan favorite, but he's also got a .632 OPS in nearly 900 career plate appearances. Still, he's got a path to regular playing time with Harold Ramitrez now joining Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot on the IL. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Chad Pinder, Athletics: Pinder's the flip side of the Isbel coin. The 30-year-old doesn't have much of a ceiling, but he's getting consistent playing time and is slashing a solid .286/.302/.524 with two homers, six runs and 10 RBI through 12 games in July. If you need a reliable floor guy to plug a roster hole and protect your place in the standings, players like Pinder should be your targets. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Roman Quinn, Rays: The speedy former Phillie is getting a look from the Rays as they navigate through all those outfield injuries. The Quinn pickup reminds me in a lot of ways of their Margot acquisition – both are athletic players with good defensive reputations who disappointed their prior franchises – but remember that Margot didn't do much more than swipe a handful of bags in his first tour with Tampa back in 2020. Quinn could eventually pay off for the Rays, but it probably won't happen overnight. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1