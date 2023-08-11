Best MLB Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Friday, Aug. 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Free Expert MLB Picks for Friday, Aug. 11

Season: 77-94-1 -42.32 units

Prior Article: 0-6 -7.75 units

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have been slumping over their last 13 games going 5-8 and Tarik Skubal has a statline of 3.67 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and just 4 walks since his return. The Red Sox are probably going to be without Justin Turner and left-handed hitters Jarren Duran and Triston Casas drop in the lineup or sit. They have scored 4 runs or less in 11 out of their last 13 as well. Red Sox totals are always juiced at Fenway, so take advantage again.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Red Sox

Red Sox UNDER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The golden goose that was the Braves -1.5 runs plus their team total OVER ended a few weeks ago and I rode it as long as I could. I jumped off just in time, but the one thing you can not ignore is this team's offense just does not slow down. They have scored the most runs in baseball over the last 14 days averaging 6.9 runs per game.

Tylor Megill is not scaring anyone with his 7.89 ERA over his last 7 starts. Megill has a 5.45 ERA and 1.68 WHIP on the season also.

MLB Best Bets for Braves at Mets

Braves OVER 2.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -135)

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins

The Yankees offensive struggles this season especially since June have been well documented. The team is constructed poorly and this ballpark suppresses runs especially power negating Aaron Judge. They have scored 4 runs or less in 17 out of their last 21 games.

Jesus Luzardo has been a stud all year, but even better at home where he limits opponents to a .206 average versus .288 on the road. His home numbers (.272/.345/.617) OBP/SLG/OPS against his road are significant (.338/.509/.847). In his 13 home starts, he has allowed 1.8 runs per game versus 3.0 per game on the road.

MLB Best Bets Yankees at Marlins

Yankees/Marlins UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Dbacks have lost 8 in a row, 1-9 in their last 10, and 4-16 in their last 20. They have completely cratered in hitting and pitching as a team with just 25 runs in their last 12 games. Blake Snell is on his annual second half heater with a 1.22 ERA and 1 home run allowed in his last 7 starts. Ryne Nelson has just 22 strikeouts in his last 38.2 innings pitched (7 starts) and a 5.59 ERA.

MLB Best Bets Padres at Diamondbacks

Padres -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

MLB Best Bets Recap