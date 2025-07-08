All 30 teams are in action Tuesday, which isn't unusual. However, we have a 13-game main slate as fewer teams have a first pitch set before 7:05 pm EDT. That gives us a lot to break down, so we'll jump right in.

Pitchers

As we can expect on such a big slate, there's a deep pool of pitchers to work with. There are two standouts in the upper tiers in Hunter Brown ($11,000) and Logan Gilbert ($9,500). Brown has allowed fewer home runs paired with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate, and he has an exploitable matchup against Cleveland. Gilbert has worse surface stats and a tough matchup against the Yankees in New York, but his price is discounted from where it should be based on his skills, particularly his 36.8 percent strikeout rate.

After the top tier, there are plenty of choices between shooting for ceiling and playing it safe. The upside swings to highlight are Will Warren ($8,000) and Jose Soriano ($7,300). Warren's 28.7 percent strikeout rate is third among the full-time starters in the pool, but he can get into trouble because he lets a lot of runners reach base (1.42 WHIP). A matchup against Seattle isn't all that threatening. Soriano's season-long strikeout rate isn't impressive, but he has a 31percent strikeout rate across the last 30 days and faces a Rangers' offense that has been asleep all season.

Among the floor options, Seth Lugo ($8,800) and Chris Bassitt ($8,300) stand out from a group of five or six similar pitchers due to their matchups against the Pirates and White Sox, respectively.

There are three punt plays available as well in Brayan Bello ($6,600), Jeffrey Springs ($6,300) and Eury Perez ($6,000). Bello is in the best position due to a matchup in Boston against the Rockies, but Perez is the upside swing against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Top Hitters

Willy Adames' ($4,000) first season hasn't gone the way either he or the Giants would hope, but he's getting on track with an average of 9.9 DK points across his last 10 games. Taijuan Walker is re-entering the rotation and is a decent matchup, so it's a good opportunity to try to ride the hot hand.

Nick Martinez has been effective for large stretches of the season, but it's worth getting some hitters into the lineup anytime there are games at Great American Ball Park in the hottest days of summer. Kyle Stowers ($4,500) has been hitting for a lot of power lately (five homers and seven extra-base hits in his last 10 games) and still comes at a reasonable price.

Value Bats

The Cardinals are a stacking option but don't quite make the cut for our recommendations in the section below. Regardless of the exact designation, Jake Irvin is a matchup to target after allowing at least one home run in six straight starts, with multiple long balls in three of those games. Nolan Gorman ($3,600) leads the team with a .199 ISO against right-handed pitchers, so his skill set meshes well with the matchup.

The Red Sox currently offer a lot of value against left-handed pitching, with Nate Eaton ($2,500), Romy Gonzalez ($4,400) and Rob Refsnyder ($3,700) all hitting in the top half of the order. Gonzalez is a bit pricy, but all are worth considering in a matchup against Kyle Freeland.

Stacks to Consider

Athletics vs. Atlanta (Didier Fuentes): Jacob Wilson ($4,700), Brent Rooker ($5,200), Nick Kurtz ($4,800)

We've highlighted Fuentes as a pitcher to stack against every time he's taken the mound, and he hasn't shown any skills to deter that from continuing. He's allowed 12 earned runs in as many innings and has only worked 3.2 and 3.1 frames in his last two starts. Add in the fact that he's now taking the mound in one of the friendlier environments for hitting, and there should be plenty of offense in this matchup. Though we highlighted the A's, this is a game to stack on both sides.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox (Aaron Civale): George Springer ($5,200), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,500), Bo Bichette ($4,500)

As was noted, there were a few teams in contention to be the second stack recommendation, but the Jays have swung hot bats lately. They rank sixth in wOBA in the last 14 days and ninth in the last 30 days. Civale has survived his recent starts, but nothing in his skills profile suggests those results are sustainable as he has a 7.9 K-BB% while allowing 1.67 HR/9 this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.