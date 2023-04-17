DraftKings MLB: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have a pretty robust Monday schedule, which is a nice way to start the week. The nine-game main slate features a lot of excellent pitchers, with a number of aces taking the mound. There aren't too many obvious spots to pick on from a hitter perspective, so trying to pick the right few mid-tier pitchers to play while paying up for an elite stack is likely to be a contrarian way to build a roster. A cash-game lineup is likely to be two of the top pitchers while filling in with cheap bats from there.

Pitchers

Due to his skill level, Jacob deGrom ($10,100) is pretty much never a bad play. However, he's a particularly good one Monday as he faces a hapless Royals lineup that has the second-lowest wOBA in the league combined with the third-highest strikeout rate. It doesn't get any better on paper.

Corbin Burnes ($8,800) emphatically announced that he is just fine after he posted a 36.2 DK point performance his last turn through the rotation at Arizona. Seattle has some tough parts of the lineup but they have been mediocre as a whole by most measures early this season. The game is in Seattle, so Burnes also gets the benefit of a pitcher's park. The last factor in favor of Burnes is his price, as he curiously has only the fifth-highest price tag Monday.

After the elite pitchers, things get pretty uncomfortable quickly. Without a standout option among the middle-tier, I'd prefer to pay all the way down and then use the savings to attack the top bats. That should be a contrarian build, and it's not at all certain the likes of Jack Flaherty ($7,800) or Merrill Kelly ($7,400) will succeed. Instead, I'll pivot to David Peterson ($6,800). Since the start of the 2022 season, he has posted a 27.3 percent strikeout rate. That's fifth-best on the slate. Strikeout rate isn't everything, but it does point to him as potential value, even in a tough matchup against the Dodgers.

Hayden Wesneski ($6,300) was shellacked his last time out by the Mariners, but a trip to Oakland has the potential to fix all woes. He doesn't even come close to cash game consideration, but he's worth a flier to free up salary in tournaments.

Top Hitters

Lance Lynn has served up six home runs across three starts and 16 innings this season. There's one obvious name remaining in the Philadelphia lineup when thinking about power production and it's Kyle Schwarber ($5,600).

Value bats will become a key for lineups that build with two of the top pitchers, so it's not unrealistic to consider Ke'Bryan Hayes ($3,800) a top bat on this slate. He has two primary factors working in his favor: a game at Coors Field and a matchup against lefty Kyle Freeland. Hayes has occupied the leadoff spot against southpaws this season. He also has a .153 ISO through 64 plate appearances this season – 50 points over his mark from 2022.

Value Bats

Rowdy Tellez ($3,500) is curiously priced considering he carries a .348 ISO into Monday's game. He'll head to a pitcher-friendly park in Seattle, but Chris Flexen gives up a ton of contact and is a pretty easy choice to pick on.

Oakland is an interesting decision point, because playing on both sides of the team's matchup against Wesneski is smart Monday. Wesneski is a decent punt play, but he's also vulnerable, which could open up value in the Oakland lineup. Brent Rooker ($2,700) doesn't get any attention because he plays for the A's, but he has five extra-base hits across only 33 plate appearances this season.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta vs. San Diego (Ryan Weathers): Ronald Acuna ($6,500), Matt Olson ($5,300), Austin Riley ($5,600)

This is all about build. Stacking the Atlanta lineup is likely to provide significant leverage on the field because most users aren't likely to be willing to pay down enough at pitcher to access the top of the lineup. The matchup against Weathers is interesting, because he has yet to allow a home run or barreled ball this season and has maintained an impressive 2.70 ERA. However, he has only a 5:3 K:BB across 10 innings. Atlanta ruined Kris Bubic's breakout over the weekend and it could do the same to Weathers Monday.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals (Jack Flaherty): Josh Rojas ($4,300), Ketel Marte ($4,200), Lourdes Gurriel ($3,700)

For those who do pay up at pitcher, the Diamondbacks are a potential value stack to target. Flaherty showed signs of turning things around in his last start at Colorado, but he's still been inefficient and walked a ton of batters (14 across 15.1 innings). He hasn't paid the price yet, but he will eventually barring significant improvement. The Diamondbacks have a lineup capable of doing so with both with power and speed.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.