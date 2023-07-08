DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We're just a few days away from the All-Star break, but there's an action-packed Saturday schedule to attack. The main slate kicks off at 1:05 pm EDT and covers 11 games. As is typically the case with that number of matchups, we have a mix in quality of pitching with some aces but also some fairly obvious areas to take advantage of. As for positive offensive environments, the Red Sox-Athletics and Cardinals-White Sox stand out as potential options.

Pitchers

Kevin Gausman ($11,500) represents the slate's highest-salaried pitcher, and rightfully so with the highest strikeout rate (32.7 percent) and lowest SIERA among any available pitcher with a meaningful sample. On top of that, he draws a matchup against a Detroit offense that has only maintained a .295 wOBA this season.

James Paxton ($10,500) is a reasonable alternative to Gausman. He joins Gausman as the only pitcher to list a strikeout rate above 30 percent available Saturday afternoon. And like the Toronto ace, Paxton will benefit from a great matchup since the Athletics strike out at the fifth-highest clip in the league and have also struggled with a .288 wOBA.

We can drop down a tier or two from the elite options to Tyler Wells ($9,000). He has a significant home run problem, but the rest of his skill profile ranges from above-average to elite and can overcome that single weakness. The Twins are an average offense, yet they strike out at the highest rate in the AL by an entire percentage point.

Things haven't gone quite according to plan for Gavin Williams ($7,000) since being promoted, but he remains a value and is set to face the hapless Royals. He's already dominated them once during his career with a 26 DK-point performance. KC fall in line with Detroit and Oakland in terms of subpar lineups with a .291 wOBA.

Alex Wood ($5,700) is the punt play of the day. His results have been like a yo-yo, though he's topped 20 DK points in two of his last four starts. That would be an elite return at this salary. Wood's only a tournament option as a result, but a matchup in San Fran against the Rockies isn't intimidating.

Top Hitters

George Springer ($4,900) has flashed plenty of power across his last 10 games and hits atop the Blue Jays order. He'll face Matt Manning, who has only produced a 15.8 percent strikeout rate while also serving up 1.6 HR/9. The downside is a poor hitting environment in Detroit, though the rest of the factors arguably outweigh the one negative.

He checks in at a value point that doesn't fit neatly in any of the categories, but LaMonte Wade ($3,800) is worth consideration. He leads off for the Giants and Connor Seabold has allowed 2.0 HR/9 to go with an ugly 5.04 SIERA.

Value Bats

Henry Davis ($2,700) has slowed down after a hot start to his big-league career, but appears to have taken over the leadoff role with Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) and Andrew McCutchen (elbow) both injured. The Diamondbacks are throwing a bullpen game, so this would be the day for the Pirates' offense to get back on track.

Robbie Grossman ($2,400) doesn't offer much appealing when it comes to skill, yet the context on Saturday makes him a decent play. The first is that he's a regular in the potent Rangers' lineup against right-handed pitching. And Texas draws a matchup against Jake Irvin, who enters with a 5.40 SIERA.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers at Nationals (Jake Irvin): Marcus Semien ($6,200), Corey Seager ($6,400), Nathaniel Lowe ($4,600)

Irvin has everything we want when targeting a pitcher for a stack, highlighted by a low strikeout rate (16.8%), high walk rate (10.9%) and a decent number of homers conceded (1.0 HR/9). The Rangers arguably offer the second-best lineup in baseball behind Atlanta, so they should be able to take advantage of the matchup. The downside is that the stack is extremely expensive, though Grossman, Ezequiel Duran ($3,800) and Leody Taveras ($3,400) are cheaper options who can fit in if needed.

Cardinals at White Sox (Touki Toussaint): Brendan Donovan ($3,200), Paul Goldschmidt ($5,700), Nolan Arenado ($5,300)

The Cardinals lineup hasn't had any issues this season and should be in a great spot to produce Saturday. Toussaint has very little sample in the last few seasons, but has registered a career 14.2 percent walk rate, 4.86 SIERA and 1.3 HR/9. Add in a hitter-friendly home park, and things are looking up for St. Louis. With Tommy Edman on the injured list, Donovan should lead off and represents a solid value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.