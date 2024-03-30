DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We have two days of the full 2024 MLB season in the books and another full schedule on tap for Saturday. Games are spread fairly evenly throughout the day, but we'll focus on the evening slate that kicks off at 7:05 pm Eastern. Considering the relatively limited number of contests, a lot of quality pitching is set to take the mound. That's where we'll begin our breakdown.

Pitching

All eyes will on Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($9,700) for his first stateside start. He's a big decision point on this slate as the highest-priced pitcher with virtually no meaningful sample to rely on. Given the depth of pitching available, I'm inclined to look elsewhere, but Yamamoto is capable of putting together a standout performance against the Cardinals.

My preferred option depends on contest type. Logan Gilbert ($9,500) is a strong choice as a cash game option. He has relatively limited upside if he can't improve his 24.6 K% from 2023, but he also had the third-best SIERA of any pitcher on the night slate. Dylan Cease ($9,300) adds more ceiling, but there's also a lot of risk due to his struggles with control. He has improved team context compared to 2023, which should give him additional chances for a win. The downside comes with a matchup against the Giants, a team that doesn't project to strikeout at a high clip.

From there, we can jump to the value tier. That begins with Kutter Crawford ($7,900). He has a comparable skillset to Gilbert but at a lesser price. That could also make him nice leverage on a day when Gilbert is likely to be popular.

We end with two dart throws, one based on matchup and one based on price. The former is Tommy Henry ($6,800) who experienced limited success in 2023. However, he'll make his debut in the campaign against a Rockies' offense that has looked punchless through two games. That's a small sample, but it aligns with preseason expectations. I'll also have my eye on Jordan Hicks ($5,000), who is transitioning from a relief to starting role with the Giants. It's unclear how he will fare, but he comes at such a discount that he could be worth a risk even in a tough matchup against the Padres.

Top Hitters

Seiya Suzuki ($4,200) at TEX

After a solid rookie year, Suzuki truly broke out last season. The Cubs have taken notice and put him second in the lineup to begin the new year, a position he should keep with a lefty on the mound in Cody Bradford. In his career stateside, Suzuki has a .361 wOBA and .185 ISO against southpaws. That's a solid package at a reasonable cost of $4,200.

Christian Walker ($5,000) vs. COL

The Diamondbacks have imposed their will on the Rockies through two games and Walker played his role in that by popping a homer Friday night. He's in a good position to repeat that performance with Austin Gomber on the mound, as Walker posted a .319 ISO against southpaws last season.

Value Bats

Wyatt Langford ($2,600) vs. CHC

It's unclear why exactly Langford is this cheap. His appeal doesn't really require much explanation as he's the top prospect in the league and hit fifth in a loaded Rangers lineup on Opening Day. Take advantage of this price, it won't last long.

Brendan Donovan ($3,500) at LAD

I wouldn't be targeting Yamamoto as a matchup, but Donovan is the leadoff hitter for a very solid St. Louis lineup. Volume will be on his side, and he's gotten both decent pop and speed, so there are multiple paths to points.

Stacks to Consider

San Diego Padres vs. Hicks: Xander Bogaerts ($4,600), Fernando Tatis ($5,600), Jake Cronenworth ($3,900)

Control was a big problem for Hicks as a reliever, and he walked eight across 17 innings in spring training. Traffic on the basepaths is a quick way for a stack to rack up points, so that makes the Padres intriguing. There is also some potential for good value here, as Bogaerts is cheap considering he is the team's leadoff hitter. The same goes for Cronenworth, who has slotted into the third spot in the lineup in every game to this point.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Lance Lynn: Shohei Ohtani ($6,200), Freddie Freeman ($5,800), Max Muncy ($4,500)

Picking the Dodgers as a team to stack isn't exactly going out on a limb, and they're certain to be popular. That said, they're in a particularly good spot against Lynn, who had an 8.3 BB% and served up 2.2 HR/9 in 2023. This stack could be comprised of pretty much anyone in the lineup, but I'd look to focus on lefties as Lynn surrendered a .384 wOBA and 2.5 HR/9 to them last season. That also brings Gavin Lux ($3,000), Jason Heyward ($3,300) and James Outman ($4,200) into play as a secondary stack at a far more palatable cost.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.