DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown

As is typically the case, there are games throughout Saturday. That creates plenty of opportunity to get lineups in at various times of the day, though our focus will be on the eight-game slate that kicks off at 7:05 p.m. EDT. It's a pretty poor pitching slate, meaning it's likely most advantageous to pay down as the separation between most of the pool at the position projects to be minimal. With that in mind, let's get into some more specific analysis.

Pitchers

Kevin Gausman ($9,800) is the most expensive arm available and the only option arguably worth paying up for. He recorded an impressive 31.1 percent strikeout rate in 2023, easily the highest at the position for Saturday. But there are two drawbacks. There's the matchup at Yankee Stadium along with Gausman on a potential pitch count after beginning the season injured and only throwing 69 pitches in his first outing.

From there, we have an interesting trio in the middle of the salary range. Michael King ($8,400) has had a wild start to the campaign (11:10 K:BB), but he also has those 11 strikeouts across only 7.1 innings. King has displayed mediocre control out of the bullpen throughout his career, so I'd expect that to improve. The Giants aren't a pushover matchup, but I'm not particularly scared off by it.

Next up are pitchers squaring off against each other in Reid Detmers ($8,200) and Garrett Whitlock ($8,600). Whitlock struggled to get strikeouts as a starter last season (21.8K percent), yet still listed a solid 18.5 K-BB - which provides a nice floor. Detmers is more of the ceiling play with wider variance. Whitlock faces the more favorable matchup and the Red Sox should be the favorite to win, giving me a lean toward him.

DL Hall ($6,100) didn't have a compelling opener, but I'd be willing to take a flyer on him at his salary. He draws the Mariners, who offer a subpar offense on paper and have only scored 22 runs across to begin the year while striking out 30 percent of the time.

Top Hitters

Corey Seager ($5,800) has been as steady as expected early on while consistently hitting second in the order. He and the Rangers draw a matchup against J.P. France, who only managed a 9.3 K-BB rate while surrendering 1.3 HR/9 in 2023.

The Rockies have already mixed up their lineup in an attempt to wake up their stagnant offense. They'll face lefty Jason Alexander on Saturday, who allowed 1.6 HR/9 last season and gave up two long balls in his first start against the Blue Jays. Due to the changing nature of the Colorado lineup, it's unclear who will hit higher in the order - but both Ezequiel Tovar ($3,900) and Brendan Rodgers ($3,900) represent solid options at a reasonable salary.

Value Bats

The Royals have an interesting combination of young and veteran bats. Plenty are valued up already, though MJ Melendez ($3,400) has slipped through the cracks. He's averaged 8.4 DK points with a .292 ISO that's backed by four barrels on only 17 batted ball events. A matchup against Chris Flexen shouldn't do anything to scare us away.

Anthony Rendon ($3,300) is one of the least popular players in the league, but he occupies the leadoff spot for the Angels and is incredibly cheap. He has only one hit in 25 plate appearances, but that's come with a miniscule .059 BABIP. Rendon's luck will turn around and should come with DK points thanks to his prominent spot in the order.

Stacks to Consider

Rays vs. Rockies (Ryan Feltner): Yandy Diaz ($5,700), Brandon Lowe ($4,800), Randy Arozarena ($5,900)

This is the obvious stack of the day thanks to Coors Field. Feltner is also an easy target as he posted the lowest combination of K-BB percentage and SIERA of the available pitchers on this slate during 2023. The salary is clearly inflated, but this is a good day to play them thanks to the cheap pitching options.

Royals vs. White Sox (Chris Flexen): Bobby Witt ($6,200), Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,200), Salvador Perez ($4,200)

As noted, the Royals have some interesting players particularly toward the top of the lineup. This trio make up the 2-3-4 hitters while combining to score 15 runs and drive in 11. They also have the advantage of checking in at a more reasonable valuation compared to the Rays and should benefit from just as favorable of a matchup. Between the Rangers and Coors Field both on this slate, we can expect Kansas City to go overlooked.

