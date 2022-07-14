DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

It's a busy Thursday for MLB, maybe because the All-Star break is nigh. There are 11 games in the evening, which gives you a bevy of options for your DFS lineup. To try and help you sift through those choices, here are my DFS recommendations.

Pitching

Framber Valdez, HOU at LAA ($9,700): Last year, Valdez posted a 3.14 ERA, and this season he's put up a 2.64 ERA. That includes an 1.76 ERA at home this year. Even with the presence of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are in the bottom seven in runs scored and have a team OBP around .300.

Kyle Wright, ATL at WAS ($8,500): Finally able to put together a full MLB season (thus far), Wright has lived up to his potential that was spoken about for years. Through 17 starts he has a 2.97 ERA. With Juan Soto not living up to his standards in 2022, it's not surprising that the Nationals are in the bottom five in runs scored.

Triston McKenzie, CLE vs. DET ($8,300): McKenzie has had an up-and-down campaign, but he hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts. Now, he gets to square off with the Tigers, who are last in runs scored. McKenzie should remain "up" for at least one more start.

Top Targets

Since joining the Dodgers, Mookie Betts ($6,300) has an .881 OPS. This year he's already tallied 20 homers to go with six stolen bases. Dakota Hudson has a 4.36 FIP, and I went with a righty because the Cardinals pitcher has reverse splits. Since 2020 he's allowed righties to hit .278 against him.

After rebounding with an .839 OPS and 31 homers in 2021, Jose Altuve ($5,800) has slashed .277/.371/.528 with 17 homers and eight stolen bases in 2022. The Angels are giving Reid Detmers another shot as a starter, even though he has a career 5.21 FIP and has allowed 1.70 home runs per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

Ji-Man Choi ($3,500) has a .281 average and .393 FIP, and the southpaw will be happy to be at home. He has a .959 OPS at his home ballpark. Kutter Crawford is taking the mound for the Red Sox, and in his career he has a 5.63 ERA, and that's mostly pitching in relief.

Since joining the Cubs in 2021, Rafael Ortega ($3,300) has an .833 OPS against righties. He often leads off for the Cubs in those matchups. Strangely, in his time with the Mets, Carlos Carrasco has an ERA over 6.00 on the road, and he also has a 6.83 ERA over his last six starts overall.

Stacks to Consider

Braves at Nationals (Anibal Sanchez): Dansby Swanson ($5,500), Austin Riley ($5,300), Matt Olson ($4,500)

Sanchez will be making his return from a neck injury, and the 38-year-old hasn't pitched since 2020. That year, he had a 6.62 ERA. I don't have much hopes for him in his return against the Braves, obviously.

Swanson's breakout season has him slashing .294/.351/.477 with 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases. Riley changed his approach prior to last year, and ever since he's been one of the best hitters in baseball. In that time he has a .295/.360/.541 slash line, and this year he has 25 home runs. The lefty Olson has 15 home runs in his first season as a Brave, and this year he has an .839 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, which is what Sanchez is.

Guardians vs. Tigers (Elvin Rodriguez): Jose Ramirez ($5,200), Josh Naylor ($3,800), Steven Kwan ($3,400)

Right now, Rodriguez is in line to return to the Tigers' rotation for at least a spot start, even though he has an 11.51 ERA. If he doesn't start, whoever takes the mound will be a righty, and they will be a below-average pitcher. Regardless, I'm believing in this stack from the Guardians.

Ramirez can hit basically anybody, and he has a .285 average this year and a .279 average in his career. He also is shaping up to have his third 30-homer, 20-stolen base season. The lefty Naylor has a .274 average with 11 homers in 60 games. He has a .934 OPS against righties to boot. Kwan doesn't have power, but the lefty often leads off thanks to his .280 average and .363 OBP.

Blue Jays vs. Royals (Jackson Kowar): Bo Bichette ($5,400), Alejandro Kirk ($4,600), Teoscar Hernandez ($4,200)

I'm guessing Kowar may be starting off a bullpen game, and somebody else will likely get the bulk of the innings. After all, Kowar has a career 10.92 ERA. Unfortunately for Kansas City, it barely has enough available players to field a lineup thanks to an abundance of unvaccinated guys on the roster. The Royals' loss is the Blue Jays' game. They have a chance to really tear into the Royals who are actually able to enter Canada. Hey, it's better to be vaccinated and getting pelted than being stuck at home.

Bichette has 14 homers and six stolen bases after have 29 of the former and 25 of the latter in 2021. Also, though he got off to a slow start, over the last two weeks Dante's son has hit .281. Kirk can be slotted in as your catcher, but he DH skills at the plate. This year he's slashed .312/.398/.480. Hernandez has 11 homers and five stolen bases. He also has a .910 OPS at home in 2022.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.