DraftKings MLB: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

After a modest set of games Monday, all teams return to the field on Tuesday. In a particularly unique circumstance, all 15 games will kick off at 7:05 pm ET so we have a deep pool to work with. Four pitchers have a strikeout rate above 30 percent and only two of them have a five-digit price tag. On the hitting side, as would be expected, we have several positive environments and attractive stacking opportunities. Coors Field always stands out, but games at Fenway Park and Globe Life Field also are good spots.

Pitchers

At the top of the price range, we have two appealing options in Shohei Ohtani ($11,300) and Kevin Gausman ($11,000). The decision will ultimately come down to recent form against matchup. Ohtani hasn't turned in strong starts of late and posted under 20 DK points in three of his last four outings. However, the White Sox have among the worst lineups in the league as measured by wOBA. Gausman has also been a bit down of late, but he still has the more consistent profile. The Giants are a tougher lineup than the White Sox despite a lack of star power, though they do strike out at a top-five clip in the league.

It's impossible to make note of every appealing option, but we have to highlight the two pitchers who have a 30 percent plus strikeout rate below the $10,000 price threshold. The first is Taj Bradley ($9,400), who has struggled to work deep into games consistently yet has still averaged 19.9 DK points thanks to his 34.5 K%. He has a tough matchup against the Diamondbacks, but he just handled a very capable Orioles lineup his last time out.

Bryan Woo ($6,900) is the prime value option based on his skills. He has a 33.8 K% and 2.95 SIERA across four starts. Since getting rocked by the Rangers in his big-league debut, he's combined to allow four earned runs across 15.2 IP with a 21:4 K:BB. He's mispriced and also has the benefit of a matchup against a relatively punchless Nationals' lineup.

Jumping back up the price range a bit, Yu Darvish ($8,100) is another strong point-per-dollar projection thanks to his matchup against the Pirates. He doesn't have the gaudy numbers of the other pitchers already highlighted, though he's hardly a slouch. Darvish has delivered two starts of over 30 DK points and a third over 25 DK points.

Top Hitters

The low-hanging fruit of the day is the Dodgers at Coors Field against Connor Seabold, who has only a 16.7 percent strikeout rate. All that contact will be trouble, and J.D. Martinez ($5,400) is a relatively reasonably priced option.

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,600) isn't priced like a top bat, but he's performed like one of late. He's in a good spot to keep that going in a matchup against Jake Irvin, who owns a 5.3 K-BB% and a 5.45 SIERA.

Bargain Bats

The Tigers aren't a lineup we should build around in many circumstances, but they have a couple things going for them Tuesday. The first is the aforementioned offensive environment, with the second factor being a matchup against lefty Martin Perez. He has the lowest strikeout rate of any pitcher taking the mound Tuesday and has also served up 1.4 HR/9. Zack Short ($2,400) has led off against lefties of late for Detroit and would be a nice value play.

Gavin Williams rebounded after a shaky first inning in his big-league debut, but it's worth considering the possibility that he struggles again. If that's the case, Nick Pratto ($3,200) should have a nice night as the Royals' leadoff hitter.

Stacks to Consider

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs (Jameson Taillon): Kyle Schwarber ($5,500), Bryce Harper ($5,900), Nick Castellanos ($4,300)

This group just missed the cut in the top hitter section, but together they are an attractive stacking option. Taillon has struggled in his first season with the Cubs, posting a 1.7 HR/9 and 4.91 SIERA. Similarly, Wrigley Field hasn't been an elite offensive environment, but is comfortably in the top half of the league. Put it all together and the Phillies are in a good position to score runs and are likely to go relatively under-rostered due to some other obvious spots to pick on.

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals (Jake Irvin): Julio Rodriguez ($5,100), Ty France ($3,400), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,600)

We covered Irvin's struggles above, and the only thing that has prevented him from being an unmitigated disaster is his low homer rate. The Dodgers and Rangers are also potential stacking options, but the Mariners offer a cheaper alternative. This could be a secondary stack as well due to price, while also building around cheap pitchers and another elite stack.



