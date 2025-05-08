This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

It can be easy to forget about baseball at this time of the year. With the NFL Draft wrapping up just a few weeks ago, mock drafts are already starting to dominate the fantasy space, and if your dynasty leagues are anything like mine, then everyone is champing at the bit to get their hands on the new class of rookies as soon as possible. At the same time, the NBA playoffs are beginning to heat up and will always draw exponentially more attention than some random, early-May baseball games. Sure, Aaron Judge making an early run at being the first .400 hitter since Ted Williams in 1941 might get some eyes, but not nearly as many as will five mock trade proposals for Giannis Antetokounmpo (and as a Bucks fan whose been forced to see them all, I can guarantee none of them would be good). So, in the spirit of MLB moving to the background during this stage of the sports calendar, let's take a look at some players who might be lurking in the shadows of your fantasy league.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore, St. Louis Cardinals (40%)

I touched on Liberatore last week, but he's still available in more than half of all leagues, so I suppose we can get an update on how he's been doing. Spoiler alert: He's still very good. Operating on plenty of rest after having his previous start cut short due to rain, the 25-year-old lefty generated 17 whiffs en route to punching out a season-high eight batters while giving up one run in seven frames Tuesday. He doubled his walk total for the season by issuing three free passes, but he's still clearly at the top of his game right now, which can be supported by his 2.31 FIP. He'll be tested during his next outing against the Phillies, but at this point, I trust him to deliver a quality start against just about any lineup. FAAB: $6

Gunnar Hoglund, Athletics (34%)

Hoglund was promoted from Triple-A last Friday to help out a struggling A's rotation that is missing J.T. Ginn (elbow), and I think it's safe to say the rookie has done a good job at doing just that. Through his first two career MLB starts, the 25-year-old right-hander has given up three runs and struck out 10 batters through 11.1 innings. His spot in the big-league rotation is completely safe as long as Ginn is on the injured list, but I believe Hoglund has done more than enough already to earn a permanent spot on the Athletics. That being said, he's lined up to make his next start against the mighty Dodgers, so I also wouldn't fault you if you decided to wait another week to pick him up. FAAB: $3

AJ Smith-Shawver, Atlanta Braves (21%)

The loss of Spencer Strider (hamstring) prompted Atlanta to bring Smith-Shawver back onto the major-league squad in late April. He's filled in nicely since then, giving up only two runs in 13.1 innings and collecting a win in both of his starts while also taking a no-no into the eighth inning during his most recent appearance. His advanced stats don't quite support the seemingly dominant run he's been on, as he allows quite a bit of hard contact, but he should at least be a plus-streaming option during his next start Saturday in Pittsburgh against the second-lowest scoring offense in the majors. FAAB: $1

Lance McCullers, Houston Astros (23%)

It certainly was nice to see McCullers make his first appearance since the 2022 World Series last Sunday, even though his return lasted just 3.2 innings. There were times when he looked like someone who hadn't stood on a big-league mound in over two years, especially since he had run up his pitch count to 87 by the time he was pulled in the fourth, but he still managed to record four strikeouts by that point and keep the White Sox off the scoreboard. Once he shakes off the two-plus years of rust, the 31-year-old could re-emerge as a high-strikeout asset available at a low price. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Shelby Miller, Arizona Diamondbacks (26%)

Miller finally conceded his first runs of the year Sunday but still boasts a phenomenal 1.15 ERA and 0.89 WHIP through 15.2 innings this season. With both Justin Martinez (shoulder) and A.J. Puk (elbow)out, all three of Miller's last three outings have come in the ninth inning, and one of them resulted in him collecting his first save of the year. The 34-year-old has easily been the most reliable of the Diamondbacks' healthy high-leverage options and figures to be the favorite for saves in Arizona for the short-term future. FAAB: $2

Catcher

Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies (46%)

Goodman has carried the Rockies' offense on his back for most of the season, as he leads the team outright with 17 RBI and 16 runs scored, and his five homers puts him in a tie for first with Jordan Beck. More recently, Goodman has batted .313 over the course of his eight-game hitting streak. That kind of production isn't typically seen from catchers, and his fantasy value is further elevated by the fact that he still has eligibility in the outfield from last season. FAAB: $5

Dillon Dingler, Detroit Tigers (7%)

With hits in eight of his last 10 games and a 1.071 OPS since the start of May, Dingler has continued to thrive as the Tigers' primary backstop in the absence of Jake Rogers (oblique). The latter is expected to return from the injured list sometime soon and could cut into Dingler's playing time, but I think Dingler has been consistent enough at the plate to hang onto his starting role and is certainly worth a flier in fantasy as long as he and Tomas Nido are the only ones in Detroit's catcher room. FAAB: $2

First Baseman

Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee Brewers (34%)

After an underwhelming start to his Brewers career in 2024, Hoskins has bounced back nicely to the tune of a .266/.377/.422 slash line with 17 RBI through his first 35 games of the 2025 campaign. His power hasn't been on display quite as much, as he only has four home runs so far compared to the eight he had at this point last year, but I still have him as a safe bet to cross the 20-homer threshold before the end of the season. FAAB: $2

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Guardians (7%)

Although he turned in a .585 OPS during April, Santana sure has looked smooth over the past couple of weeks. Forced references to 26-year-old songs aside, the 39-year-old first baseman has turned his season around by going 11-for-34 (.324) with two homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored across his last 10 games, elevating his average from .202 to .234. That kind of production almost certainly isn't sustainable at this stage in Santana's career, but he may be worth adding to your roster while he's swinging a hot bat with upcoming series against the Phillies' and Brewers' mediocre pitching staffs. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Daniel Schneemann, Cleveland Guardians (19%)

Since starting the season 1-for-19 through his first eight games, Schneemann has slashed an incredible .373/.439/.706 with four homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored over 58 plate appearances. His offensive surge and extreme defensive versatility have kept him in the Guardians' lineup against right-handed starters, and he's shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. FAAB: $4

Hyeseong Kim, Los Angeles Dodgers (23%)

Kim was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday when Tommy Edman (ankle) landed on the injured list. The 26-year-old rookie has since started three games for the Dodgers, playing both second base and center field and going 5-for-12 with two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. It remains to be seen whether Kim's tenure with the big club will extend past Edman's return from the IL, but the Korean speedster could be worth a pickup if you're interested in a short-term steals boost. FAAB: $1

Third Baseman

Josh Smith, Texas Rangers (26%)

Smith's bat has caught fire across his last eight contests, as he's gone 13-for-31 (.419) with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored while also swiping a bag in that span. The 27-year-old has also settled into a regular spot atop the Rangers' batting order, which should translate into an increase in run production, and he could be on his way to picking up eligibility at first base after starting there in both of the Rangers' last two games. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners (21%)

Correct me if I'm wrong, but a 15-game hitting streak is pretty good, right? If so, then Crawford has certainly become someone you should be looking at if your team's batting average is looking a little shaky. The 30-year-old shortstop has gone 22-for-61 (.361) dating back to April 19, and he's contributed nicely to his counting stats by adding three home runs, 13 RBI and 10 runs since then. He has no serious competition for playing time, and his hot stretch has prompted the Mariners to elevate him to the leadoff spot ahead of Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, which is obviously great news for Crawford's run-scoring potential. FAAB: $3

Outfielder

Lourdes Gurriel, Arizona Diamondbacks (44%)

On April 17, Gurriel's batting average was sitting well below the Mendoza Line at .145 after 18 games. Since then, the 31-year-old has looked much more like his usual self, slashing .286/.309/.524 with three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored, elevating his batting average to .212. It isn't unreasonable to expect Gurriel to maintain a similar level of production since it falls in line with what we've seen from him in previous years and would give him a good chance to reach 20 HR and 80 RBI in the same season for the third time in his career. FAAB: $5

Dane Myers, Miami Marlins (10%)

Kyle Stowers has gotten a lot of recent attention as the hot bat in Miami's outfield, but Myers has put together his own impressive stretch of games by slashing .444/.516/.704 with two long balls, nine RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases over his last nine contests. Myers typically bats toward the bottom of the Marlins' lineup, which isn't an ideal spot to boost his counting stats, but the Marlins may look to move him up toward the top of the order soon, especially if he continues to be a considerable threat on the basepaths. FAAB: $3

