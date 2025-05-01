This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Today marks the beginning of May, which means we've made it through the first full month of the MLB calendar. At this point, we can say we have a large enough sample size from 2025 to make predictions about how the rest of the year will pan out, but the beauty of a 162-game season is that there is still plenty of time for chaos to ensue. Of the teams that led their divisions at this point last year, only three of them held on to claim the division title. Seattle, one of the three clubs that lost its grip on the division, ended up missing the postseason entirely and conceded the AL West pennant to the Astros, who were in last place to begin May 2024. So if you're currently sitting pretty atop the standings of your fantasy league, don't get too comfortable. If you're near the bottom, don't throw in the towel already. Instead, keep reading to potentially find a player or two that will help keep your team in the hunt.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore, St. Louis Cardinals (31%)

If you prefer to have pitchers on your roster who don't often walk batters, then Liberatore is the guy you've been looking for. He's made five starts this year – all of which have lasted at least six innings for those interested in quality starts – and has given up only two walks in 31 innings. He's also earned a win in two of his last three outings while posting a 1.45 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in that span. He leaves a little bit to be desired in the strikeout column, but I'd still say it's best to pick him up now while opposing offenses are trying to figure out how to put runners on base against him. FAAB: $3

Colin Rea, Chicago Cubs (18%)

After initially beginning the season in the bullpen, Rea was moved into the Cubs' rotation to fill the void created by Justin Steele, who will miss the rest of the season after undergoing UCL repair surgery. In his three starts since then, Rea has given up just two runs over 13.1 innings while striking out 17 batters and walking only two. He also eclipsed the 90-pitch mark for the first time during his most recent outing and made it through five full innings to qualify for his first win of the year, so he appears to be fully stretched out at this point. His upcoming matchup against Pittsburgh makes him a great streaming option at the very least, and it could be worth keeping him on your roster if he continues to produce well. FAAB: $2

JP Sears, Athletics (33%)

At 4.60, the Athletics own the sixth-worst ERA of any team in the majors. With a 1.62 ERA over his last three starts, Sears can hardly be held responsible for his team's place in the rankings. In addition to minimizing runs, the 29-year-old southpaw has refused to issue free passes to first base by walking batters at a career-best 4.3 percent rate while striking them out at a 21.7 percent rate – also a career-best. He'll have a great chance to keep his momentum going and extend his win streak to four with a matchup against the Marlins this weekend. FAAB: $2

Noah Cameron, Kansas City Royals (4%)

Cameron flirted with history during his MLB debut Wednesday by taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but his day ended after 6.1 frames following a single from the Rays' Curtis Mead. There's a lot to like about the 25-year-old Cameron, as he owns a 3.22 ERA and 1.04 WHIP alongside a 27:8 K:BB through 22.1 innings in Triple-A. However, he issued five walks during his first big-league outing and struck out only three batters – very uncharacteristic given his minor-league track record. Assuming he sticks around in Kansas City's rotation, he'll have a chance to show us what he can really do against the White Sox – a matchup that will always have some appeal to fantasy managers. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Camilo Doval, San Francisco Giants (42%)

It's been more than three weeks since Doval last allowed a run. In that time, he's recorded three saves, a hold and a win while striking out eight batters and allowing just three men to reach base against him. His 1.93 ERA on the season sparkles in comparison to the 5.91 ERA owned by Ryan Walker, and it may only be a matter of time before Doval begins to separate himself as San Francisco's preferred closer. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Ryan Jeffers, Minnesota Twins (16%)

Across his last 10 games, Jeffers is slashing .270/.372/.459 with a home run, six RBI and four runs scored over 43 plate appearances. While those are all pretty good numbers – especially for a catcher – the more intriguing information surrounding the 27-year-old is that manager Rocco Baldelli recently named him the Twins' everyday backstop, breaking a timeshare with Christian Vazquez that saw the two players start almost the same number of games at catcher despite a stark difference in production. Now set for a greater workload, Jeffers' hot hitting makes him worth a look if you're searching for help behind the dish. FAAB: $2

First Baseman

Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles (10%)

O'Hearn boasts an impressive .997 OPS in 68 plate appearances against right-handers this season. He typically steps out of the starting nine whenever the Orioles face a southpaw, which lowers the ceiling on his counting stats a bit, but he's been making up for it recently by slashing .313/.405/.688 with four homers, 10 RBI and five runs scored over his last 10 games while batting cleanup. His position in Baltimore's lineup will keep him in a great spot to continue driving in runs as long as his bat stays hot. FAAB: $3

Ty France, Minnesota Twins (6%)

After a brutal stretch of going just 3-for-32 at the plate, France has started to turn things around by putting together a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 9-for-20 with a home run, six RBI and four runs scored. He's started every game at first base for Minnesota this year, and although his streaky hitting means he could go cold at any moment, upcoming series against Boston (4.03 ERA) and Baltimore (5.47 ERA) offer matchups that could allow the 30-year-old to stay hot for a bit longer. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (6%)

McNeil has logged a hit in all four games in which he's played since returning from the injured list last Thursday, continuing the momentum he gained from his eight-game rehab assignment in the minors, during which he went 11-for-28 with a 1.112 OPS. Now fully healthy, he should start every day against right-handers and carries eligibility at both second base and in the outfield, adding value to what is currently a white-hot bat available at a low cost. FAAB: $1

Third Baseman

Jonathan India, Kansas City Royals (41%)

With a .216 batting average and .590 OPS, India's stats through his first 28 games as a Royal are pretty rough. But with a career .755 OPS, the 28-year-old wasn't likely to remain cold for too much longer, and his fortunes at the plate have begun to change after he's gone 6-for-20 with five walks and four runs scored over his last six games. Opportunities for RBI will remain scarce as long as he remains cemented as the leadoff man in Kansas City's lineup, but hitting in front of Bobby Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez should lead to a healthy amount of runs for India. FAAB: $2

Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers (4%)

Now here's a name I certainly never expected to see on one of these lists. After finishing 2024 with an abysmal .515 OPS across 289 plate appearances, Baez has started the '25 campaign with a .296/.337/.407 slash line alongside 11 RBI and eight runs scored through 86 plate appearances. It's far too early to say he's returned to his late-2010s form, but he's on pace for what would easily be his best season in a Tigers uniform and has also picked up eligibility in the outfield after playing 11 games in center. FAAB: $1

Shortstop

J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners (9%)

Crawford is seeing the ball exceptionally well lately, recording a base hit in each of his last nine games and 15 of his last 17 contests. During his hitting streak, the 30-year-old shortstop owns a 1.119 OPS with two homers, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across 39 plate appearances. He had been hitting ninth in the Mariners' lineup for most of the year, but his recent surge has prompted the team to elevate him to the six-hole against right-handed starters and the leadoff spot against left-handers. Assuming his rise in the order is permanent, Crawford now has much greater potential to drive in runs and come across the plate. However, his chances of reaching double-digit home run or steal totals remain low. FAAB $4

Outfielder

Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers (38%)

There's hot, then there's scorching, and then there's whatever Pages is right now. He's enjoyed four three-hit games during an eight-game hitting streak that has seen him slash .545/.571/1.000 with four homers, nine RBI and nine runs scored alongside three stolen bases. Obviously, there's no chance he maintains his current level of production, but it's encouraging to see the hitting tools that allowed him to record a 1.084 OPS in Triple-A last year begin to translate into the big leagues. Factor in the rest of the Dodgers' lineup hitting around Pages, and it becomes hard to think of reasons not to give the 24-year-old a shot on your fantasy roster. FAAB: $5

Jordan Beck, Colorado Rockies (26%)

Beck was sent to Triple-A on April 7 after starting the year 3-for-20 with eight strikeouts and three steals in the big leagues. His time in the minors seems to have done him some good, since he's slashed .333/.405/.861 with five home runs, nine RBI and nine runs scored across 42 plate appearances since returning April 19. With Zac Veen now back in Triple-A, Beck is in a position to start every day in the outfield for the Rockies while batting second in the order, and we all know how Colorado's ballpark likes to reward hitters who are locked in at the plate. FAAB: $4

Christopher Morel, Tampa Bay Rays (24%)

The Rays' outfield unit is probably one of the most depleted position groups in baseball right now, as they currently have four outfielders on the injured list. Morel is seeing regular work in left field for Tampa Bay as a result and is starting to heat up a bit, turning in an .880 OPS with two long balls and five RBI across his last six games. He likely won't help your fantasy squad's batting average much, but the power he brings to the table while also having eligibility at second and third base gives him enough upside to be worth a waiver claim as long as he continues to start. FAAB: $1

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!