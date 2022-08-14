FanDuel MLB: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's the end of the weekend and the middle of August. At the top of my mind is getting you the best DFS lineup possible this Sunday. There are 11 games on the docket, with the first starting at 1:37 p.m. EDT. Let's get to the recommendations!

Pitching

Kevin Gausman, TOR vs. CLE ($10,500): Gausman's surface numbers are good, but he's been stellar upon closer inspection with an 1.98 FIP while allowing a mere 1.53 walks per nine innings and only giving up 0.46 home runs per nine innings. Cleveland sits 16th in runs scored, so they don't pose much of a threat.

Lance Lynn, CWS vs. DET ($9,000): Lynn has endured a tough year, but his 4.62 FIP is better than his 5.88 ERA. This is all about the matchup with the Tigers last in runs scored, team OPS, and homers. Lynn has had a lot of issues allowing long balls, but Detroit isn't primed to take advantage.

Keegan Thompson, CHC at CIN ($8,100): Pitching from the bullpen and in the starting rotation, Thompson has produced a 3.36 ERA. The Reds rank 20th in offense this season, but also are depleted since the trade deadline.

Top Targets

While Ronald Acuna ($3,800) hasn't gotten his power back post injury, he's hit .273 with 10 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 79 games. He's also recorded an .835 OPS versus righties. Braxton Garrett has posted a 4.02 ERA thanks largely to shutting down lefties, but versus righties he's allowed a .272 average. Acuna did rough up his knee in the second half of Saturday's doubleheader, but the injury has been "generally downplayed" so far.

In a seasons of ups and downs, Alex Bregman ($3,300) has managed a .365 OBP. And over the last three weeks, he's registered an .872 OPS. Cole Irvin enters with a 2.92 ERA, but a 4.58 on the road since he's allowed 2.0 home runs per nine innings in those matchups.

Bargain Bats

I don't know why Kolten Wong ($2,900) has been unable to hit lefties this year, but his overall numbers show an .868 OPS versus righties and a 1.037 overall the last three weeks. Miles Mikolas' 3.74 FIP is not too shabby, but he's right handed and that plays into Wong's strong suits.

Yandy Diaz ($2,800) doesn't bring power, but he's batted .273 with a .386 OBP. Since 2020, Jordan Lyles has allowed a .285 average to righties and lists a 5.70 road ERA this year.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. Brewers (Aaron Ashby): Paul Goldschmidt ($4,500), Nolan Arenado ($3,900), Dylan Carlson ($2,800)

During his career, the lefty Ashby has a 4.38 ERA. On the road, that goes up to 4.63. And over his last 10 starts, it further increases to 5.76. Since Ashby's a southpaw, I have two righties - who admittedly carry hefty salaries - and a switch hitter.

Goldschmidt loves being at home where he's produced a 1.159 ERA. And since 2020, he's displayed a 1.165 OPS versus southpaws. Arenado has slashed .300/.367/.564 with 25 homers, and seven of those have come in his last 13 games. Carlson is a switch hitter, but he definitely prefers a lefty on the mound with an .885 OPS across his career in those matchups.

Dodgers at Royals (Brady Singer): Mookie Betts ($4,200), Freddie Freeman ($4,000), Cody Bellinger ($3,000)

Singer has posted a 3.49 ERA on the year, but he owes a lot of that to a hot start to the season. Over his last 13 starts, that mark is 3.91 - which is closer to his career 4.24. In Singer's career, he's at 4.65 at home. The Dodgers boast the best offense in the NL, so they won't mind being in Kansas City.

Betts has recorded 26 homers and nine stolen bases this season and an .888 OPS the last three weeks. I don't mind sticking a righty in my stack since Singer has served up a .275 average to his fellow right-handers during his career. Freeman, in particular, enjoys time away from his new home park with a .983 road OPS and a .962 versus righties. Bellinger had 16 homers and 11 stolen bases, almost all of them coming against righties. He really struggles versus southpaws, but his .713 OPS against right-handed pitchers is passable given his counting stats.

White Sox vs. Tigers (Tyler Alexander): Jose Abreu ($3,100), Eloy Jimenez ($2,900), AJ Pollock ($2,300)

Give Alexander points for consistency. He's produced a 3.84 ERA both at home and on the road the last two campaigns. That's not a number a pitcher strives toward. Though Alexander has often pitched out of the bullpen as a lefty - a fortuitous matchup situation much of the time - he has a career 4.31 FIP. This year, he's only struck out 4.74 batters per nine innings.

Abreu has hit .298 with a .374 OBP, so a pitcher who struggles to strike hitters out isn't likely to handle this matchup well. The Cuban also has a .939 OPS against lefties since 2020. Over the last three weeks, Jimenez has produced an 1.013 OPS. And while it's a smaller-than-usual sample size due to injury, he lists a .995 at home. Pollock has gotten a chance to lead off recently and has managed an. 815 OPS the last 21 days. And over the last couple of years, he has a .925 OPS versus southpaws.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.