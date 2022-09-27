FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

After Monday's light schedule, everyone is back in action Tuesday, giving us 12 games to sort through on the main slate. Despite most of the league being off Monday, rotations haven't been fully reset, so there aren't a ton of huge names atop the pitching options.

Pitching

Lance McCullers ($10,800) looks well worth the pay up. He's in terrific form, something we can't say for the other five-figure arms, and has allowed two runs or less in five straight starts, averaging 40.0 FDP in that stretch. The matchup against Arizona and its 96 wRC+ against righties isn't a scary one.

Carlos Carrasco ($9,500) is far too erratic at this salary for cash lineups, but he's shown GPP upside multiple times this year and has been good to great against the Marlins, going 3-0 while allowing six runs and 23 hits across 25.2 innings while fanning 25. If you prefer stability in this tier with less upside, Logan Webb ($9,600) is the choice. He's coming off 5.1 shutout innings at Colorado, and gets the Rockies here for the fourth time, having allowed 12 hits and six runs across 18.0 innings against them while striking out 14.

There are serviceable options to consider in the $8,000 range, but nothing truly stands out. But if you're willing to roll the dice with a cheap upside option, Atlanta's Kyle Muller ($6,000) has the stuff to far outproduce this salary. He's erratic, so there's a chance he walks a ton and lasts just a few innings, but the Nationals were super aggressive yesterday against Bryce Elder, allowing him to throw a complete game shutout as a result. Muller should get run support, and if he can harness his stuff for five innings, a 5x return is possible.

Top Targets

Tuesday might be the time to be in the Aaron Judge ($5,000) business, as his price has fallen some $500-700. He's just 7-for-29 (.241) with one homer at Toronto this year, but perhaps low usage helps us, and we know the immense upside.

Similarly discounted due to poor form, Paul Goldschmidt ($4,000) could break out here. Strikeouts have been an issue for him, but Brewers' starter Adrian Houser doesn't miss bats and has just a 6.0 K/9. Goldschmidt is 8-for-27 (.296) with a .974 OPS off Houser, striking out only three times. I like him to put it in play multiple times here.

I'll continue to ride the Eloy Jimenez ($3,800) train to the end of the season. He's a stable lineup piece with power upside, having at least provided points in every game since September 4th while returning at least 9.2 FDP a dozen times. He also leads White Sox regulars with a .387 wOBA and 155 wRC+ against righties.

Bargain Bats

With three more jacks Monday, Atlanta has now homered 38 times in 17 games against the Nationals. Austin Riley at $3,700 is a tad expensive and in a bit of a power drought, so maybe take a look at Matt Olson ($3,300) or even Marcell Ozuna ($2,600), both of whom have had success against Washington starter Paolo Espino.

It's not really actionable, but the Mariners have won 33 of 45 games against Texas this decade, and in order to do that, they've had to score runs. Their lineup remains a bit injured, but it's one I want to have a share of Tuesday. Ty France ($3,000) has multiple hits in three of his last four, while Eugenio Suarez ($3,600) could be overlooked in his return from the IL. The Rangers are likely going with a bullpen game, so we can't lean on too many splits.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Marlins (Pablo Lopez): Francisco Lindor ($3,700), Brandon Nimmo ($3,500), Jeff McNeil ($2,600)

The Mets have crushed Lopez this season, and it's largely been death by a thousand cuts rather than lots of long balls, hopefully giving us some stability. They've scored 22 runs on 34 hits off Lopez, doing so in just 16.2 innings and homering just twice. Pete Alonso has been carrying the Mets of late but he's just 4-for-18 (.222) off Lopez with no homers, so I'm trying to stack around him. If he shows out, we'll still benefit. Lindor is riding an 11-game hitting streak and has also hit safely in 17 of 19. Nimmo has reached base in nine straight, scoring 11 runs in that stretch. McNeil has six hits in the last three games, but make sure he slots into the three-hole in the Mets' lineup to get any potential Alonso boost.

Red Sox vs. Orioles (Kyle Bradish): Rafael Devers ($3,800), Xander Bogaerts ($3,500), Alex Verdugo ($2,700)

Bradish was brilliant in his last outing and doesn't appear to have stamina issues, but I'm banking on that 100-pitch outing causing some lingering fatigue here. He'll face the Red Sox for the fifth time, having previously allowed 13 runs and 22 hits across 20.1 innings (5.31 ERA) against them. Devers and Bogaerts are first and second amongst Boston regulars with a .389 wOBA and 152 wRC+ and .345/121, respectively. Verdugo gives us a cheap option near the top of the order, and one who's gone a respectable 4-for-11 (.364) off Bradish.

