FanDuel MLB: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

We're almost at the end of a long regular season. A quirky schedule on this final Tuesday has us with just eight games on the main slate, which could potentially be made even smaller as the remnants of Hurricane Ian linger in the northeast. Most teams don't have a lot to play for either, so while we have plenty of big-name arms making their final starts, they may not be guaranteed their normal workloads. Should make for some interesting lineup builds.

Pitching

Make sure you check for starters being scratched late as teams make adjustments. We already know Carlos Rodon is at least questionable to actually start, and if that's in debate, a reduction in innings seems at least possible. As usual, there's nothing wrong with the upper tier otherwise, but I think my favorite spot to look is a dual between Zac Gallen ($10,500) and Eric Lauer ($9,900). Gallen has gone for 37 FDP or better in nine of his last 10 starts, including 52 FDP against the Brewers. Milwaukee was just eliminated from playoff contention and fan at a 23.1 percent clip against righties. On the other side, Arizona hasn't had anything to play for in a while, and bring a similar 23.2 percent K-rate. Lauer's form isn't as great, but he did post a stable 33 FDP against Arizona previously.

The mid-tier has two names that offer stability and upside, respectively. For cash plays, looking at Tampa's Jeffrey Springs ($8,000) could work with Boston going through the motions. They have gotten to him for eight runs and 14 hits across 15.0 innings though, striking out 17 times. He should eat five or six innings with at least a K per frame. Sean Manaea ($8,100) could be a GPP pivot. San Francisco is a left-handed heavy lineup that fans 24.8 percent of the time against southpaws. Manaea hasn't had a banner year, but he's still averaging a strikeout per inning. He's been working in long relief, so his workload questionable, but if the Padres are going to allow him to start here, perhaps it's to save other arms with the postseason looming.

There's a pretty steep drop-off after Springs, so you're really rolling the dice if you go into that bottom tier.

Top Targets

Only Dodgers-Rockies has a run total of eight; all other games are under that, so the books are showing the random nature of this slate. As such, the easy answer is to roster Mike Trout ($4,400) and move on, but I think the Blue Jays-Orioles tilt has a chance to go off if weather allows. Grabbing any of Toronto's top bats in Bo Bichette ($4,100), Vladimir Guerrero ($4,000) or George Springer ($3,900) works. Stacking can only be considered later in the afternoon once we see clearer skies.

On a slate this lean, having a chalky anchor isn't a bad thing, and that means a Dodger bat or two. If choosing just one, look for Freddie Freeman ($4,300) to break out of an 0-for-8 mini-slump against righty Ryan Feltner.

Bargain Bats

You can't differentiate your lineups much more than by trusting the Athletic bats. Angels' starter Michael Lorenzen has struggled on the road, so that my be an angle to attack. Lorenzen has a 6.49 road ERA to go with a 5.09 FIP, allowing lefties to put up a .375 wOBA. Seth Brown ($2,500) has four hits and five RBI in his last two games and has shown his power potential all season long.

White Sox bats have faded over the last two weeks, so perhaps they are already packed for the offseason. Eloy Jimenez ($3,200) has still launched two homers in his last seven games though and has seen his price dip enough where I'm interested against Josh Winder.

Livan Soto ($2,700) is white hot with eight hits in his last three games, and the rookie would give exposure to Trout if he again hits in the leadoff spot. For the minimum, Anthony Rendon ($2,000) is off IL and done with his suspension, and seemingly will play over the next two days.

Stack to Consider

Orioles vs. Blue Jays (Mitch White): Cedric Mullins ($3,700), Anthony Santander ($3,500), Adley Rutschman ($3,000)

I don't love many stacking options on this slate, and the weather ambiguity is a challenge as well, but it makes a lot of sense to target bats against White. Toronto's starter has allowed at least three runs in six straight starts and 27 runs in total, including five runs across 2.1 frames against the O's last time he saw them. Mullins is surging to the finish line and gives us the floor/ceiling combo, while Rutschman's ability to take walks also suggest a safe floor. Santander is the wild card. He's shown elite power but is also in an 0-for-16 skid. Ryan Mountcastle ($2,700) offers slightly less pop, but also less risk than Santander given his reduced salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.