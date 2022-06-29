FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

The final Wednesday of June is full of MLB action, but it's spread throughout the day. On Wednesday night, there are seven games taking place. Be sure to get your lineups in by 7:05 p.m. ET. Let's get you over that midweek hump with some DFS success!

Pitching

Shohei Ohtani, LAA vs. CWS ($10,500): Among the teams in action Wednesday night, the White Sox have scored the fewest runs. Ohtani may not be living up to the standards he set last season, but he's still done quite well at the plate and, more relevantly, on the mound. In fact, his 2.76 FIP is the lowest of his career, and he's striking out 11.85 batters per nine innings.

Kyle Wright, ATL at PHI ($10,400): Wright is living up to his prospect hype this season, putting up a 2.89 FIP through 14 starts. The Phillies are in the top 10 in runs scored, but Bryce Harper is out with a broken thumb, making them a less intimidating opponent.

Dylan Bundy, MIN at CLE ($7,400): In his first season as a Twin, Bundy has a 4.41 FIP. However, he's thrown 14 innings over his last two starts and has only allowed two runs. Early in the year, the Guardians were getting unexpected contributions from the supporting cast behind Jose Ramirez. As those have tapered off, Cleveland is now flirting with the bottom 10 in runs scored.

Top Targets

I mentioned Jose Ramirez ($4,200) moments ago, and he's been so stellar he's worth rostering in all but the toughest matchups. He's on pace to have the best season of his career, and with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases he seems likely to hit 30 and 20 once again, with a shot at his second-ever 30-30 season. Bundy may handle several Guardians hitters when he's on the mound, but Ramirez isn't likely to be one of them.

Luis Arraez ($3,000) is an on-base machine, especially a righty. This year, he's hit .383 against right-handed pitchers with a .464 OBP. In addition to having a 4.37 FIP, Cal Quantrill doesn't strike hitters out. That approach does not tend to work against Arraez.

Bargain Bats

He may not draw a ton of attention on a forgettable Reds squad, but Kyle Farmer ($3,000) has five home runs and four stolen bases. He feasts on lefties, recording a .931 OPS since the start of 2020 against them. Justin Steele, a southpaw with a career 4.44 ERA, looks like a good matchup.

The overall numbers of Jesus Sanchez ($2,600) are being kept in check by his struggles against his fellow lefties. Versus righties, he's slugged .503 and hit all 10 of his home runs. Andre Pallante has a 2.03 ERA, but most of that is a result of pitching out of the bullpen. He's only made four starts, and his ERA should continue to rise as he pitches in longer stints, perhaps to somewhere near his 4.28 FIP.

Stacks to Consider

Dodgers at Rockies (German Marquez): Freddie Freeman ($4,500), Justin Turner ($3,500), Cody Bellinger ($3,300)

It doesn't always work out—what in life does?—but it's usually worth trying to stack a team at Coors Field. Chad Kuhl isn't going to throw an inexplicable complete game every time out, you know? Marquez has a 6.70 ERA at home and has allowed 1.56 home runs per nine innings. Give me a shot with the Dodgers in this one.

Freeman has a .388 OBP, in line with his career .384 OBP. He also has a .991 OPS against righties since 2020. Turner has had a tough campaign, but he's hit 27 home runs in each of his last two full seasons and is a career .286 hitter. It's seems unlikely that Bellinger will ever approach his MVP level again, but the guy still has nine home runs and nine stolen bases, giving him high fantasy upside.

Braves at Phillies (Ranger Suarez): Dansby Swanson ($3,700), Austin Riley ($3,500), Adam Duvall ($2,600)

In his first year as a full-time starter, Suarez has a 4.31 FIP. He also has a 5.10 ERA at home. The problem? Suarez has allowed righties to hit .281 against him. Naturally, I'm stacking three righties here.

Swanson is this year's Riley, breaking out to the tune of a .299/.361/.495 slash line. That includes an 1.005 OPS against lefties. Speaking of Riley, he's only stepped down slightly from his breakout campaign in 2021. He's slugged .505 with 18 home runs. Duvall is all or nothing, but he has power. After all, he hit .228 last season but slugged 38 home runs. This year he has an .837 OPS against lefties to boot.

Cubs vs. Reds (Hunter Greene): Ian Happ ($3,100), Patrick Wisdom ($3,100), Alfonso Rivas ($2,100)

Greene's upside has been clear at times, and he does strike out a ton of batters. He also has a 5.70 FIP as a rookie and has allowed 2.57 home runs per nine innings. Righties have hit .277 against him. Greene's starts are rich with incident, but not always in ways that are good for the pitcher. That's why I'm down to stack Cubs.

Happ has a .273 average and he's preferred home cooking the last few years. He owns an .855 OPS at home since 2020 and a .924 OPS at home this year. Wisdom is the kind of guy who tends to do damage when he does make contact, and Greene, obviously, allows plenty of home runs when a hitter squares him up. A career .230 hitter, the righty Wisdom has also slugged .483 and has 14 home runs this season. Rivas really cannot hit lefties, but he's hit .272 with a .346 OBP in his career against righties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.