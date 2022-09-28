FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Most MLB teams don't have anything to play for, but therein lies the value in DFS. We, as fans, have something left to invest in. If they are going to play the games, we are going to set our lineups and go for it! There are 13 MLB games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later Wednesday. Here are my recommendations.

Pitching

Aaron Nola, PHI at CHC ($10,300): Recently, Nola has been very hit or miss. All in all though, he has a 2.64 FIP, and on the road he has a 3.02 ERA. The Cubs are 23rd in runs scored, so I think this is going to be on the "hit" side for the hurler.

Taijuan Walker, NYM vs. MIA ($8,700): Walker's first season as a Met in 2021 went poorly, but this year he's been a solid middle-of-the-rotation starter. His 3.53 ERA has gotten the job done, as his 12-5 record indicates. Walker need not be an elite pitcher to handle this matchup. The Marlins are 28th in runs scored.

Michael Lorenzen, LAA vs. OAK ($7,800): Since Lorenzen is at home, he's worth a look for your lineups. His 6.49 ERA on the road has inflated his overall numbers, but his 3.09 ERA at home is quite acceptable. The Athletics are 29th in runs scored, and their .217 batting average as a team is last, and truly terrible for good measure.

Top Targets

Power is no stranger to Pete Alonso ($4,300), but recently he's been on a hot streak on that front. Over the last three weeks he has an 1.012 OPS with eight home runs. Jesus Luzardo's 3.57 ERA is an improvement upon his last two seasons, but he's allowed a home run in each of his last four starts.

For the first time in his career, Anthony Santander ($3,000) has 30 home runs. While he's a switch hitter, versus lefties he has a .911 OPS. Rich Hill is a lefty, and the 42-year-old has a 4.65 ERA in his return to Boston, including a 6.07 ERA at home.

Bargain Bats

Being on the road could benefit Josh Donaldson ($2,900). He's struggled at home, but he has a .773 OPS in away games. Mitch White has really struggled since joining the Blue Jays. Across eight outings he has a 7.39 ERA. On top of that, righties have hit .293 against him in 2020.

While he is a righty, Luke Voit ($2,700) has a history of doing much better versus right-handed pitchers than southpaws. This year, he has an .801 OPS against righties, and since 2020 an .838 OPS in those matchups. Like White, Jake Odorizzi has struggled since joining his current team. Through eight starts for Houston he has a 5.97 ERA.

Stacks to Consider

Atlanta at Nationals (Josiah Gray): Michael Harris ($4,100), Austin Riley ($3,700), Matt Olson ($3,300)

Gray has a 6.57 ERA at home this year. His big problem is that nobody has a penchant for giving up home runs like the second-year hurler. In his career, he's allowed a whopping 2.36 home runs per nine innings. The ball could be flying out of the park with Atlanta in town.

In his rookie campaign Harris has 19 homers and 20 stolen bases. He also happens to have a .968 OPS versus righties and a .980 OPS on the road. Riley has become one of the top power hitters in MLB. This year he's slugged .534 with 37 home runs, and he has a .276 average for good measure. Olson has 29 home runs, and this matchup is up his alley as well. He's slugged .471 against right handers and .485 on the road.

Angels vs. Athletics (Adrian Martinez): Mike Trout ($4,500), Taylor Ward ($3,600), Luis Rengifo ($2,500)

Martinez has been Josiah Gray-esque to start his MLB career. Through his first 10 career starts he has a 6.10 ERA and has allowed 2.22 home runs per nine innings. I don't mind stacking righties here either, as right handers have hit .304 against him.

Trout has an 1.146 OPS at home this year. While he's basically always been a dynamic hitter, over the last three weeks he has an 1.067 OPS. Ward has been keeping pace with Trout, as he has an 1.034 OPS over the last 21 days. He also has an .831 OPS versus righties and an .841 OPS at home. Rengifo has been better against lefties, but I do like his .910 OPS at home. Plus, all six of his stolen bases have come against righties.

Giants vs. Rockies (Jose Urena): Mike Yastrzemski ($2,800), Joc Pederson ($2,600), LaMonte Wade ($2,600)

Sure, this game is not at Coors Field, but Urena's 4.50 ERA on the road is still bad. Plus, he has a 5.47 ERA over the last four seasons, and he's only been a Rockie for part of this year. Since 2020 Urena has allowed lefties to hit .341 since 2020, so I am stacking three southpaws.

Over the last two weeks, Yastrzemski has a .787 OPS. Since 2020 he has an .813 OPS against righties. Pederson has slugged .501 this year, doing most of his damage against righties as per usual. This year he has an .861 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Wade really needs a favorable scenario to consider him for your lineup, but he has it Wednesday. He has a .717 OPS versus right-handers and a .752 OPS at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.