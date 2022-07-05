Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Braves Optimistic About Jansen Return

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Once the heart is returned to its "normal state," determining the reason the arrhythmia developed in the first place is key to long-term treatment. In some cases, medications can help treat arrhythmias. In others, a procedure known as a catheter ablation is utilized. In the procedure a catheter is inserted near the groin and up into the heart and then a low-volt, high-frequency energy form is introduced to correct the underlying electrical issue.

Jansen's specific arrhythmia is atrial fibrillation or A-fib. A-fib occurs when specific chambers of the heart get out of normal rhythm and beat too fast or irregularly. Patients experiencing A-fib often report feeling like their heart is beating too fast and may report a shortness of breath. Individuals may then require a procedure known as cardioversion to "shock" the heart back into its normal rhythm.

An arrhythmia can be linked to a wide range of issues. In most cases the temporary arrhythmia is linked to factors like stress, fatigue or other underlying metabolic problems. In severe cases, an arrhythmia may be a sign of a life-threatening issues like a heart attack.

The Braves closer is on the injured list due to a heart condition that dates back more than a decade. In 2011 and 2012, Jansen dealt with an irregular heartbeat after making relief appearances at Coors Field. The high altitude triggered an irregular heartbeat, clinically known as a heart arrhythmia.

Kenley Jansen

Jansen has undergone two ablations for his problem, one in 2012 and again in 2018. Furthermore, the Braves reliever takes routine steps in his day-to-day life to manage his problem, including diet modifications, exercises and a variety of medications. The latest setback is likely mild, and he should return to action when first cleared by the Atlanta medical staff. The team has already expressed optimism that will be when is first eligible on July 12. The confidence seems warranted as he has continued to complete full workouts while sidelined. In the meantime, Will Smith will see a temporary boost in fantasy value.

Check Swings

Xander Bogaerts: The Red Sox shortstop did not play Monday after suffering a laceration on his thigh in Sunday's win over the Cubs. The cut required seven stitches to close, and Bogaerts was allotted the day off to allow the wound to heal. Infection could be the biggest concern here, but the team continues to list him as day-to-day. While he may sit another game or two, this doesn't appear to be a serious issue.

Jazz Chisholm: Last week I discussed Chisholm's initial back spasms and forewarned that spasms are often the sign of an underlying injury, most commonly a strain. Those warnings seem a bit foretelling as Chisholm's attempt to return did not work out, and he has since been placed on the IL with a right lower back strain. He is expected to miss at least two weeks, meaning a return before the All-Star break is unlikely. Speedster Jon Berti has been filling in atop the Miami lineup and at second base but has struggled to produce. Berti has gone 1-for-15 since Chisolm hit the IL, though he has managed to swipe three bases over that same stretch.

Kevin Gausman: The Blue Jays right-hander continues to report pain and trouble pushing off his right ankle. Gausman was struck in the leg by a line drive on Saturday. X-rays on the area were negative, but the lingering issues are troubling. While the injury itself is not serious, it could remain functionally limiting. Even the slightest alteration in his delivery could leave Gausman vulnerable to a more problematic injury elsewhere on the body. Don't be surprised if Toronto opts to skip Gausman's next scheduled start to buy him some more time to rest and recuperate.

Rich Hill: The Boston veteran suffered a sprained left knee when he took an awkward step while delivering a pitch. The MRI findings revealed "some tearing" in one of the knee ligaments, but the exact ligament involved was not revealed. Hill likened the injury to a previous medial collateral ligament (MCL) he sustained in the 2019 season. As a result, it seems likely he is dealing with a moderate (Grade 2) sprain of his MCL. Surgery can usually be avoided for MCL sprains, especially if the medial meniscus remains unscathed. The team provided a two- to four-week window estimate for his absence, but I'm betting his return comes on the latter end of the timeline.

Frankie Montas: The A's have not provided an update on Montas since the right-hander was removed from Sunday's start after one inning. The issue has been reported as tightness and inflammation, and the results of Monday's MRI have not yet surfaced. Look for an update to come soon, but this could be a major setback for a player who was expected to be a hot commodity ahead of the league's trade deadline.

Max Scherzer: The three-time Cy Young Award winner is slated to return Tuesday after missing six weeks with an oblique strain. Scherzer has hit every check mark in his rehab protocol and reported no lingering issues in his two rehab appearances with Double-A Binghamton. He struck out 14 over eight innings as a Rumble Pony while giving up four runs on seven hits. He's too talented to keep on the IL, but fantasy mangers invested in Scherzer should move forward with the understanding that his inherent risk of injury will remain elevated for the immediate future.

Juan Soto: The Nationals slugger is currently day-to-day with calf tightness. An MRI performed on the problematic area did not uncover any significant damage and a trip to the IL seems avoidable for now. Soto did not start on Monday but was able to make a pinch hit appearance late in the game. He drew a walk and was immediately replaced by a pinch runner. Look for Washington to continue their cautious management of the situation and give him as much time as they feel necessary before he returns to full time action. Fortunately, Soto does not have a history of lower extremity problems and he should be back at full strength soon.