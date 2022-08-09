Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Kirilloff Slated for Surgery

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Like the name suggests, the surgeon literally shortens the length of the distal end of the ulna. A piece of the bone is removed, the bone is shortened and the remaining pieces are stabilized with a surgical plate and screws. While this may rightfully seem intense, the procedure has shown to help with stability of the neighboring ligaments while decreasing the stress and load place through the area. In some cases, the surgical hardware may need to be removed, but overall complications associated with the procedure are low.

The ulna is one of the bones of the forearm and sits on the outside or pinkie side of the arm. Its distal end is known as the ulnar styloid with the area serving as an anchor point for multiple ligaments and an articular disc known as the triangular fibrocartilage disc (TFC). This area is the site of Kirilloff's continued pain. A specialist may opt for an ulnar shortening if he or she determines an anatomical variance in the ulna is contributing to the problem or if the TFC shows signs of associated degeneration.

The Twins will be without the services of Kirilloff for the remainder of the season as he undergoes a surgery that will hopefully fix his lingering wrist woes. Kirilloff is slated to undergo an ulnar shortening osteotomy, a unique surgery utilized for persistent wrist pain.

Alex Kirilloff

Kirilloff will be placed in a cast for roughly four weeks but should be cleared for normal wrist motion exercises in as little as six weeks. Hopefully the procedure will allow him to move past the injury and he can return to the level of play that made him a first-round pick back in 2016.

Check Swings

Joe Barlow: The Rangers reliever is expected to be activated on Tuesday after spending time on the injured list with a blister on his right index finger. Barlow has not pitched for Texas since July 12, shortly after being removed from the closer role. The injury may have attributed to his poor performances, and he's made extended appearances in two of his three rehab starts. The usage on the rehab assignment suggests the blister is no longer an issue though they can resurface. Jonathan Hernandez remains the Rangers' closer, but Barlow could have value in leagues that value holds.

Wander Franco: It's been four weeks since Franco underwent surgery for a fractured hamate. The team initially estimated he would miss between five and eight weeks, but it's becoming clearer that five weeks was likely a tad optimistic. The Rays have not provided an update in weeks and Franco's activity level remains unknown. I warned at the time that the average time lost for comparable cases was 48 days, so hopefully you adequately prepared yourself for this situation.

Clayton Kershaw: The All-Star Game starter has landed on the IL with an all too familiar injury. For the sixth time since 2016, Kershaw is out with a back-related injury. The new injury is simply being described as lower back pain, and an MRI performed on the area did not reveal a significant injury. The team did not provide an estimated recovery window. However, the average time lost for Kershaw's previous IL stints has been roughly four weeks, meaning this latest issue may cost him a majority of the remainder of the season. With the Dodgers holding a sizeable lead in the division, look for the team to shift their focus to Kershaw's postseason availability.

Julio Rodriguez: The Mariners phenom is hoping to return this week after missing time with a wrist contusion. He has been swinging a bat and will be eligible to return on Wednesday. However, Seattle has a scheduled off day on Thursday, and the team may elect to delay his return until Friday, giving him a bit more time to recuperate. Expect them to use the occasional day off to ease his workload, but those invested in Rodriguez have to be excited about the prospect of his return.

Tarik Skubal: I have never been a big fan of the "arm fatigue" designation, but that's what Detroit is calling the injury that sent Skubal to the IL. The earlier reports of inflammation hint this could be something muscular related as that too could lead to an overall feeling of fatigue. Fortunately, Skubal should resume his throwing program by midweek, meaning the team isn't overly concerned about the severity of the issue. He could be back when first eligible on August 17, but I would anticipate him taking a few more days off before being activated.

George Springer: The Blue Jays placed Springer on the 10-day IL over the weekend due to inflammation in his right elbow. Reports have stated he was expected to receive an anti-inflammatory injection in the ailing area over the weekend to help assist with treatment. Cortisone is the anti-inflammatory most commonly used and should provide Springer with pain relief as the other symptoms subside. It sounds like he has been battling a strain or perhaps a case of tendinitis throughout the season and will likely continue to manage the issue for the remainder of the season. Hopefully rest and the injection can at least make it so Springer can play, perhaps in a designated hitter role, but those invested here should scale back their expectations moving forward.

Fernando Tatis: The Padres are about to unleash the full strength of their revamped lineup with Tatis nearing a return to action. The shortstop has not played since undergoing wrist surgery to address a fractured wrist. He has begun a rehab assignment and is targeting a mid-August return, meaning Tatis could be back early next week. Players coming off surgery for scaphoid fractures often report a small dip in power, but Tatis remains a must play. Those invested in Tatis could at long last be rewarded for their patience.

Kyle Tucker: Tucker has recorded just one plate appearance in Houston's last four games due to an undisclosed illness. It does not appear serious as he was a late scratch Saturday and managed to DH on Sunday. Consider him day-to-day for now and hope he is feeling well enough to return to the everyday lineup sometime soon.