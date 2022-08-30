Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Tattoo Infection for Chapman

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The act of getting a tattoo does leave the individual susceptible to infection, especially if sterile equipment is not used in the process. Secondary infections may also occur as the tattooed skin heals. Infections can leave the tattoo site red and swollen and the individual may report additional symptoms like fever, chills, pain or itchiness. In some extreme cases, the infection may spread to other areas, leading to potential sepsis or organ failure.

When a tattoo is applied, the needle is injected into the second layer of skin known as the dermis. Ink fills the injection site where it is addressed by the body's natural immune response. The macrophages sent by the now inked individual's immune system attack the area, trapping the ink in the process.

Aroldis Chapman

The Yankees reliever has hit the injured list with one of the more unique injuries of the season. Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list after developing an infection in his leg that was caused by a recent tattoo. Chapman, who had multiple tattoos, had a portrait of his sister inked on his left calf. Unfortunately, an infection developed in the area, and Chapman reported multiple symptoms, including a fever. These symptoms suggest the infection is not a superficial infection but likely deeper.

While Chapman was likely taking appropriate steps to reduce the chances of infection, his job inherently makes that more difficult. Locker rooms breed bacteria due to the mixture of sweat, dirt, and other germs. As an athletic trainer, the two grossest areas I routinely encounter are baseball clubhouses and dugouts (lots of dirt), and hockey locker rooms (everything is always damp). As a result, I'm betting Chapman's infection was not the tattoo itself but likely a secondary infection.

Fortunately, the medical team treating Chapman identified the infection early and placed him on the appropriate antibiotics. He is already reporting an improvement and hopes to return when first eligible. The injury does create an easier pathway for Clay Holmes to return as the Yankees primary closer. Holmes has not pitched since August 12 after experiencing back spasms but was activated Monday after progressing through rehab.

Yoan Moncada

Moncada's injury-plagued 2022 season rolls on as the White Sox third baseman is back on the IL. Moncada suffered his second hamstring strain of the season and has been placed on the 10-day IL. His latest hamstring strain is to his left leg after he missed time earlier in the year for a right hamstring strain. He also missed time with an oblique strain.

Hamstring strains are notoriously fickle and can negatively impact the overall kinetics of the lower extremity. If a muscle imbalance did exist, it is not shocking for Moncada to suffer a strain on the contralateral (opposite) side of the initial injury. A timeline for recovery remains uncertain, but I'm guessing he misses more than the minimal amount of time. Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez should see an increase in usage, especially with Jake Burger managing a nondisplaced fracture in his wrist. Burger was hit by a pitch while with Triple-A Charlotte as he worked his way back from an injury to the opposite hand.

Check Swings

Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco: Buxton is not currently traveling with the team as he rehabs his low-grade hip strain. This is the second time this season Buxton has dealt with an injury to this hip, and he also missed more than a month with a Grade 2 strain of the same hip last year. This stint on the IL shouldn't last that long, but he remains at least a week to 10 days away from a possible return. If Buxton's absence wasn't bad enough, the team is also without Polanco, who is dealing with patellar tendinitis. Polanco was removed from Saturday's contest and did not play on Sunday or Monday. Tendinitis is a chronic issue that will not immediately resolve itself. The Twins will hope extended rest can keep him on the IL but consider him day-to-day for now.

Tony Gonsolin: The Dodgers placed Gonsolin on the IL Monday with a right forearm strain. Forearm injuries are always worrisome based on their relationship with the medial elbow. The forearm flexor bundle originates on the medial epicondyle, the same place where the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) attaches. The two work together to divert stress applied to the elbow, and a weakness in one often overloads the other. That being said, the Dodgers appear to be taking a cautious approach with Gonsolin as the team has built a nice cushion atop the National League. They used a similar strategy with Clayton Kershaw who is nearing a return from a mild lower back injury.

Luis Severino: The right-hander has not pitched since July 13 when he suffered a low-grade latissimus dorsi strain. He has progressed slowly but steadily through rehab and is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Friday. Severino will not be eligible to return until mid-September since the team opted to place him on the 60-day IL, but he may be a decent stash option for fantasy managers with roster space or a bye week lined up.

Justin Verlander: The veteran's comeback season has suddenly been slowed by a right calf injury, though the Astros do not anticipate this being a serious issue. The injury is currently listed as right calf discomfort, but the 39-year-old ace is likely dealing with a low-grade strain. Houston has two scheduled days off this week, which could allow Verlander to avoid the IL. Still, the team has a commanding lead in their division and will likely take a conservative approach to treatment.

Zack Wheeler: The Phillies right-hander hit the IL with right forearm tendinitis after struggling in his most recent outing. Wheeler admitted he's dealt with the issue before and attempted to downplay the severity of the injury. However, Wheeler's level of injury risk will remain elevated for the remainder of the season, especially when the shoulder soreness he reported in Spring Training is considered. Look for Wheeler to resume throwing later his week, though a return date remains unclear.