MLB All Star Game Expert Picks

2023 MLB All-Star Game Best Bets

First, got both my wagers (Vladimir Guerrero to win, Under 290.5 feet for the longest home run) yesterday so let's see if I can carry that over to today).

National League Money Line (-108 FanDuel)

Yes, I know the history here with the American League winning an incredible nine games in a row. I wonder what the odds would have been had you bet that to happen or if you had started with a $100 bet and parlayed your American League winnings every year since the first win. I like the fact that there are a ton of Braves on the National League side and if you look at the starting lineup the first five batters have 105 home runs between them compared to only 84 on the American League side. Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are the biggest hitter omissions while on the other side it appeared that Corbin Carroll would miss the game but he's expected to be in the starting lineup. If you want to be a little cautious here you can find the National League +1.5 runs for around -220.

Will There Be A Run In The First Inning? YES (+116 FanDuel)

Both starters have a few red flags attached to them and it's always nice to get plus odds on any wager (this is only +100 in some spots). Zac Gallen is making his first All-Star game start and you never know if nerves will play a role for him. Leadoff man Marcus Semien has gone 3-for-5 against Gallen in a short sample and will have Shohei Ohtani hitting behind him. The first three batters for the National League have gone 15-for-39 (.385) against Gerrit Cole with Ronald Acuna (1-for-2) and Freddie Freeman both homering off of him. Given the typical low-scoring nature of this game, don't be surprised if these odd improve throughout the day.

OVER 7 Runs (-122) FanDuel

This line is 7.5 almost everywhere else and was 7.5 (+100) early this morning before moving downward. I was already inclined to take the over (if more no other reason it's more fun) but now that it's moved I felt it was good enough to write this up. The game is missing some elite pitchers - namely Framber Valdez, Shane McClanahan, Clayton Kershaw, Spencer Strider and Marcus Stroman. This suggests there could be lesser quality pitching leading to more runs.

