MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, April 17

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, April 17

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets new customers up to $1,250 on Caesars at signup.

Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers (-144) at Seattle Mariners (FanDuel)

Corbin Burnes (5.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) has gotten off to a rough start for him and there should be some "progression to the mean". Even though he's on the road, it's a good matchup for the Brewers against Chris Flexen (8.74 ERA) and five of the expected batters in the Mariners lineup has never faced Corbin. Those first matchups typically favor the pitcher and Corbin's over strikeouts (7.5, +104, FanDuel, 6.5, -165, DraftKings) looks good as well.

Best Bets For Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers (-144) at Seattle Mariners (FanDuel)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

C.J. Cron 1+RBI, +105 (DraftKings)

This line is at -135 in some places making this a good value before even justifying it. Cron should be in his usual cleanup spot and the Rockies are slated to score around six runs in a matchup with Rich Hill. It's hard to deny that Hill has had a respectful career given how much he's bounced around but on the wrong side of 43 he may have run out of gas. He's allowed six home runs in his first three starts of the season (15 innings) which has led to an early 7.2 ERA. Cron has had a 1.073 and .955 OPS at home over the last two seasons and also has a total of 194 RBIs as well.

Best Player Props for Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers -1.5 Runs -115 DraftKings

Jacob deGrom toes the rubber for Texas tonight and he's coming off a shaky start last outing (five earned runs 3.2 innings). The underlying numbers are still excellent in a small three-game sample (1.02 WHIP, 27 strikeouts in 16.2 innings) so he should see the 4.02 ERA come down sooner than later. The Royals are 1-9 at home this season and, as a team, have .277 wOBA against right-handed pitching, the second-worst mark in baseball. Kansas City also strikes out at a 24.6 percent clip against that handedness which is ninth-worst in the league.

Best Bets For Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers -1.5 Runs -115 (DraftKings)

Royals fans in Kansas can sign up at DraftKings using the DraftKings Kansas promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Best Player Props For Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Over 1.5 walks, -155 (DraftKings)

After an excellent start to the season in his first outing, Greene has come back to earth over his last two outings (five earned runs in eight innings). One of his issues has been free passes, allowing three walks in each of those two games. The Rays don't strike out a lot against right-handed pitching (19.3 percent) and their 10.6 percent walk rate is top-10 in the league. I hate laying these kinds of odds but like that Greene doesn't need to get to another 3-plus strikeouts for this to hit.

Best Player Props For Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Over 1.5 walks, -155 (DraftKings)

Baseball fans in Ohio can check out DraftKings using the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for a chance to win $150 in bonus bets when they place a $5 first wager.

MLB Bets Bets Today Recap

Milwaukee Brewers (-144)

C.J. Cron 1+ RBI (+105)

Texas Rangers -1.5 Runs (-115)

Hunter Greene Over 1.5 Walks (-155)

Monday's slate also features the Patriots Day Game between the Red Sox and Angels. Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and baseball fans in the Bay State can get in on the action at BetMGM using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code for a first bet bonus worth up to $1,000.