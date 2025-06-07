MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, June 7

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 7: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Saturday features another full 15-game slate. Here are our three best bets for this upcoming card. Will Juan Soto continue his resurrection against the Rockies? We're also forecasting a slugfest when the Athletics and Orioles meet again for the second game of their series.

Mariners vs. Angels: Luis Castillo to record over 6.5 strikeouts +128 @ bet365

Castillo has yet to record more than six strikeouts in a game this season, but he's notched at least five in each of his last four starts. However, if there's a matchup in which Castillo might have a good shot at doing so, it's this one. He faces an Angels team that's hitting a collective .226 with a .693 OPS – both figures rank in the bottom 10 in all of baseball. Castillo has pitched well, too, notching four straight quality starts with a 1.44 ERA, 7.9 K/9 and 22 strikeouts across 25 innings in that stretch. Hitting this line means Castillo would post a season-high mark in strikeouts, but this is a promising matchup to do so.

Mets vs. Rockies: Juan Soto to record over 1.5 total bases -115 @ bet365

Soto's struggles amid his slow start this season have been very well documented, but the star slugger seems to be trending in the right direction in recent days. He's hitting .316 with a 1.220 OPS in six games since the beginning of June, and he's coming off a three-hit performance in the series opener against Colorado on Friday. He's recorded at least two total bases in the four games he's gotten on base since the beginning of the month. Without a doubt, a matchup against a historically bad Rockies team, and in Coors Field, is favorable for a slugger who is seeing the ball better as of late.

Orioles vs. Athletics: Over 10.5 total runs -110 @ bet365

The Orioles and the Athletics combined for nine total runs in the series opener Friday, but it wouldn't be a shocker to see both teams combining for double-digit scoring tonight. The pitching matchup is one of the main reasons this game could end up being a slugfest. Charlie Morton takes the rubber for Baltimore, while Luis Severino will do the same for the Athletics. Morton owns a 6.20 ERA and a 2-7 record, while Severino has gone 1-5 with a 4.54 ERA. That said, and while each of the Orioles' last seven games has finished with under 9.5 total runs, that hasn't been the case with the Athletics. Seven of their last nine games have recorded at least 11 runs.

