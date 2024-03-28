MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Props for Dodgers vs. Cardinals and More

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Opening Day, Thursday, March 28

Major League Baseball returns Thursday with a loaded 13-game slate. A busy slate means a ton of wagering opportunities to consider. Let's discuss some of the more appealing options to target.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Best Bets

The Diamondbacks begin the season with a great matchup against the Rockies. They will start their ace Zac Gallen, while Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies. Freeland is coming off a disastrous campaign in which he finished with a 5.03 ERA and an even worse 5.30 FIP.

For his career, Freeland has a 4.39 ERA and a 4.60 FIP. One of the reasons for his struggles is that he only has a career 17.2 percent strikeout rate. Last season, he had an abysmal 13.9 percent strikeout rate. He faced the Diamondbacks three times last season, posting three, one and two strikeouts in those games. Look for him to begin the season with another quiet showing in the strikeout department.

MLB Picks for Diamondbacks vs Rockies

Kyle Freeland under 3.5 strikeouts (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Bets

The Dodgers' lineup is loaded. The biggest addition that they made during the offseason was Shohei Ohtani, but they also brought in another dangerous hitter in Teoscar Hernandez. Those two are in addition to holdovers Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.

Betts finds himself in a favorable position, batting leadoff with Ohtani and Freeman behind him. With how dangerous the bottom of their lineup is, Betts should also receive plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. In their first game of the season against the Padres, Betts went 2-for-4 with an RBI. In the second game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored. Look for him to stay hot against Miles Mikolas, who had a 4.55 FIP and a 1.31 WHIP on the road last season.

MLB Picks for Dodgers vs Cardinals

Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets

The Marlins' starting rotation is in rough shape to begin the season. Sandy Alcantara (elbow) is expected to miss the entire season. They will also begin things with Eury Perez (elbow), Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) all sidelined. That will put a heavy burden on the shoulders of Jesus Luzardo, who will start their first game of the season against the Pirates.

This game being played in Miami is important for Luzardo. Last season, he had a 4.48 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP on the road. However, he had a 2.99 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP at home. Last season, he logged at least five innings in 15 of his 19 starts at home. Both of his first two starts of the season came at home and he logged at least 5.2 innings in both of them. Look for him to go at least five innings again Thursday.

MLB Picks for Marlins vs Pirates

Jesus Luzardo over 14.5 outs recorded (-150) at DraftKings Sportsbook

MLB Best Bets Today Recap