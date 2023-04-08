MLB Best Plays for Saturday, April 8

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Saturday, April 8

It was a nice debut for Rotowire on Wednesday hitting a 2-0 slate. We're back on Saturday for a couple of the best bets on the MLB board. Grab an Espresso Martini, kick back, and let's cash some tickets.

Houston Astros (-105) @ Minnesota Twins (-115) | Over/Under 7.5

Let's give it up one time for the Twins. They're 5-2 in the AL Central and have the chance to take the weekend series against Houston with a win this afternoon. On the bumpski is Joe Ryan, the guy who might have won the AL ROY award in 2022 if Julio Rodriguez wasn't such a stud. Opposite of Ryan will be Luis Garcia, who was forced to give up custody of one of the more interesting pitching deliveries in baseball with his "rock the baby" motion. Who has the edge?

When you look at Minny, they are a team that has been straight up nails on the mound this season. Their 1.74 team ERA is by far the best in the majors (Brewers are second with a 2.32 ERA), which is complemented by a 74/18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 62 innings of work. Ryan dotted his first outing of the new year with a six-inning, one-run gem vs. the Royals. He was a much better pitcher at home in his rookie year with a 3.04 ERA and .183 OBA (4.22 ERA and .244 OBA on the road). Ryan faces an Astros lineup that has been wildly unproductive after Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker (combined for 21 of the team's 34 RBI's). Not to mention, Houston strikes out a ton. Their lineup accounts for the second most K's in the league (71) behind the Yankees. If the Twins' stud can continue to command the zone, and live on the corners, he should log another quality start and give his team a chance to win.



Luis Garcia is a solid pitcher, but he's beatable. What's worse is he usually only gives his team five innings of work. In six of his last nine starts (including postseason), Garcia has only managed five innings. With the Astros' pen struggling a bit right now giving up three late leads, the later innings definitely swing in favor of Minnesota. The Minny offense hasn't dazzled thus far, but they have managed to come up with timely hits, so this is a big opportunity for them to steal the series at home against the defending World Champions.

Houston has come out flat to start 2023, finding ways to lose games. Considering the starter-to-pen pitching, the Twins have a significant edge right now. As long as Ryan can at least match Garcia with zeros for five innings or so, the Twins should be able to pull this one out. I would play this out to -135/-140.



MLB Expert Picks for Twins vs. Astros

Twins ML -115 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Texas Rangers (+100) @ Chicago Cubs (-120) | Over/Under 7

Another hidden gem on the diamond comes in the form of two teams that a lot of people thought would have big turnarounds in 2023. The Rangers are throwing their breakout lefty Martin Perez, while Chicago has Justin Steele on the bump in this lefty/lefty duel.

Marty P was amazing in 2022. Almost an automatic back for me in most starts, as well as a steal on the fantasy waiver wire. He's your typical lefty with solid stuff and strong command. Perez dazzled on the road a season ago with a 2.86 ERA and .242 OBA to go along with 12 of 16 quality starts. Out of his 32 starts, Texas won 20 of them. The kid gives his team a chance to win. On the draw is a Cubs lineup that only managed a .234 batting average vs. lefties a season ago. While this is a different lineup than last year, Chicago isn't setting the world on fire with their four total taters.

Justin Steele is a solid pitcher who has been getting better with each start. After posting a 3.18 ERA in 2022, he dazzled the Brewers in his first start, going six scoreless innings. He was definitely better at home than on the road last season with his 2.78 ERA and .236 OBA (3.78 ERA .257 OBA on the road). However, the Rangers mash lefty pitching (.246 average and .746 OBA in 2022) with their .265 batting average in 2023. With Texas due for a bounce back, this seems like the correct side.

Hard to imagine the Rangers losing two in a row to the Cubs. Perez was the stopper last season, and even with Jacob deGrom heading the rotation, I would imagine he retains that role.

MLB Expert Picks for Rangers vs Cubs

Rangers ML +105 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

