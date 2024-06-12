Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles & More MLB Bets Today & Player Props for June 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: MLB Props for Wednesday, June 12

2024 Regular-Season Betting Record: 3-5 (-2.24 RW Bucks)

2024 Regular-Season Props Betting Record: 13-13 (-0.50 RW Bucks)

We're set for a full-day slate Wednesday and I'm honing in on three evening props where I'm looking to capitalize on two advantageous hitter matchups and one favorable one for a talented pitcher.

Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Bets

The Atlanta-Baltimore clash has a projected total of nine runs, and there's certainly a case for considering hitter props on both sides of the equation as a result. We have to pick one, however, and there's a strong case for Marcell Ozuna to have yet another standout night in what is already an excellent first half for the veteran slugger.

Ozuna has pummeled left-handed pitchers for a .344 average, .971 OPS, .425 wOBA and 178 wRC+. The Orioles are rolling out rookie southpaw Cade Povich as their starter Wednesday, and he gave up six earned runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in his big-league debut against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Povich does have excellent swing-and-miss stuff, but Ozuna is sitting on an acceptable 22.3-percent strikeout rate and also carries his highest walk rate (10.8 percent) since 2020. Given his body of work against lefties and the potent hitters around him, banking on him to combine for at least three hits, runs and RBI total in a game with such an elevated total is a good way to go.

MLB Picks for Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles

Marcell Ozuna Over 2.5 Total Hits + Runs + RBI (+115 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Best Bets

The Mets are in the midst of a disappointing season overall, but Starling Marte's bounce-back first half – which now sees him boasting a .284 average and .754 OPS – has been one of the bright spots. The veteran slugger is facing a favorable and historically good matchup for him on an individual basis, as Marte has traditionally given Marlins starting southpaw Braxton Garrett plenty of trouble.

Marte boasts a .571 average with two singles, two doubles and only one strikeout in eight career encounters with Garrett, who's given up at least five earned runs in three of his first five starts. While all that trouble has come at home, Garrett has pitched to his fair share of contact by allowing 28 hits over 26.1 innings overall.

Marte is once again proving to be an above-average contact hitter (21.2-percent strikeout rate) this season and sports a career-best 27.7-percent line-drive rate that's played a big role in his .344 BABIP. All we're looking for is a single in this instance, making this a solid bet overall, especially given how inconsistent Miami's bullpen can be at times as well.

MLB Picks for Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

Starling Marte Over 0.5 Singles (-125 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners Best Bets

The Mariners' Bryce Miller has produced uneven results despite his undeniable talent, but when he's been good, he's been very good. The right-hander has partly demonstrated that by recording at least seven strikeouts in five of 13 starts, and he's fallen just short on two other occasions by recording six Ks.

He could be poised for one of those dominant performances Wednesday, considering the abysmal state of a 17-50 White Sox club that has produced a 26.2-percent strikeout rate, .222 average, .278 wOBA, 80 wRC+ and -11.1 wRAA against righties on the road in the last month.

Miller has gone at least six innings in nine of his 13 starts, so he can typically be counted on to hang in long enough to have a fighting chance at cashing this prop. With the appealing price attached, Miller carrying a 10.8 K/9 across 42.1 home innings and the matchup lining up so well on paper, I'm willing to take a shot.

MLB Picks for Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller Over 6.5 Strikeouts Recorded (+125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

