MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Stategy for Friday, August 2

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The early days of August continue with the first busy day of the month for MLB. Friday night features 11 games on the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. To help you kick the weekend off with gusto, here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Joe Ryan, MIN vs. CWS ($9,700): The Twins had Thursday off, so they start off August with the best matchup possible. Ryan's elite K/BB rate has helped him post a 3.32 FIP, with the only thing really standing in his way an issue with homers. Yeah, I don't think that comes into play Friday. The White Sox have a .343 slugging percentage as a team.

Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL vs. MIA ($8,800): Schwellenbach is coming off the best start of his early MLB career, going seven shutout innings while striking out 11 Mets. Even though he is a rookie, he has a 6.00 K/BB rate, which is quite encouraging. The Marlins were already pretty locked in at 29th in runs scored and team OPS, and after the trade deadline, I feel even more confident in that happening.

Gavin Stone, LAD at OAK ($7,600): Stone's certainly been better this season after his difficult first foray into MLB action last season. That took the bloom off the rose of his prospect status, but with a 3.34 ERA through 19 starts, the young pitcher has helped the Dodgers get by as they deal with pitching injuries. Oakland's park is pitcher friendly, and while it is at the top of the bottom 10 in runs scored, that isn't imposing. Neither is its collective .302 OBP.

Top Targets

As the Orioles vie to fight off the Yankees atop the AL East, they have been able to rely on Anthony Santander ($5,400) staying hot. He has an 1.130 OPS over the last three weeks, and with 32 homers on the season topping his previous high of 33 is all but inevitable. Facing Carlos Carrasco certainly tends to help opposing hitters. He's going to finish with an ERA over 5.00 for the fourth time in six seasons, and this year he's allowed 1.61 homers per nine innings.

Amidst all the tumult and turmoil, Vladimir Guerrero ($5,200) has quietly lifted his numbers so that he now has a .311/.382/.524 slash line. Over the last three weeks he's hit eight homers as well. Marcus Stroman has a 3.64 ERA, but a 5.23 FIP. The problem? At home he has a 4.47 ERA and has allowed 2.4 homers per nine innings.

Bargain Bats

Even away from Coors Field, I'd want to roster Ryan McMahon ($4,300) on Friday. Sure, his .347 OBP, 16 homers, and 22 doubles are positives, even if Coors has played a role in all that. However, Randy Vasquez is scheduled to be on the mound for the Padres. This season, and do bear in mind we are now in August, lefties have hit .395 against Vasquez. McMahon is a southpaw. That's why I'd roster him, even at Petco Park.

In his first season with the Rays, Jose Caballero ($3,600) has stolen 28 bases in 90 games. He's also been caught 11 times, which isn't good, but it shows that he is running a ton. While the righty has limited power, he's slugged .437 against lefties. Yusei Kikuchi will be making his first start with the Astros. We haven't seen him pitch a ton in Houston's ballpark. What we do know is that Kikuchi has a career 4.75 ERA, and righties have hit .280 against him this season.

Stacks to Consider

Reds vs. Giants (Kyle Harrison): Jonathan India ($4,500), Spencer Steer ($5,100), Tyler Stephenson ($3,700)

Harrison has been much better than in his seven-game MLB debut campaign in 2023, especially when it comes to keeping the ball in the park. However, he still has a 3.87 FIP. Also, on the road he has a 3.91 ERA and has allowed 1.3 homers per nine innings. San Francisco has a good pitcher's park. Cincinnati? Its park is hitter friendly. Give me three righty Reds for this one.

India has looked more like the guy who won NL Rookie of the Year in 2024, but he's been reliant on a couple of factors. One, he has an .890 OPS against lefties. Two, he has an .832 OPS at home. Well, India is two-for-two for Friday. Steer has tallied 15 homers and 17 stolen bases. He also has 26 doubles through 106 games. It would seem the righty is in line for a 20/20/20 season, and in his career he has an .870 OPS versus southpaws. Stephenson is a good choice for your catcher. He has a .728 OPS over the last three weeks, fine for his position. However, over the last three season he has a .790 OPS against lefties, and also an .802 OPS in Cincinnati.

Rangers vs. Red Sox (Kutter Crawford): Corey Seager ($5,500), Adolis Garcia ($4,600), Josh Smith ($4,400)

Crawford has a 4.44 FIP and has allowed 1.62 homers per nine innings, both of which would be career highs. He's unraveled a bit recently on the mound. Crawford has given up 3.0 homers per nine over his last eight starts. Over his last two starts he's given up a whopping eight homers. Who has power for the Rangers? That's who I want to stack.

Seager has 19 homers in 96 games, and his downtick in production is based almost entirely on struggles against his fellow lefties. Versus righties, Seager has slugged .508. It's been a tough season for Garcia, but he still has 18 homers. He slugged .472 in the three seasons prior to this one. Also, Garcia had a .959 OPS at home last year. I'll take a shot on his track record. Smith has been a pleasant surprise for the Rangers, having slashed .281/.376/.445 with 11 homers and seven stolen bases. A guy who didn't have a regular role due to his bat is now serving as a designated hitter. He has an .884 OPS at home as well.

